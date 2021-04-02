 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   White House staff launched an 'underground' haircut ring last year during DC pandemic lockdown. It operated out of a bathroom and was so popular that WH found a new permanent barber   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, White House, Trump White House, President of the United States, black-market barber, President Donald Trump's staff, former White House aides, Washington, D.C., Old Executive Office Building  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 6:15 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump had his priorities straight AF, me first f*uck all y'all. Sucks to be you.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten 2 hair cuts in the last year. And my hair curls if it gets longer than an inch. It becomes completely unmanageable at 3 inches. Last cut, I was at 6-7 inches. Those vain-ass biatches need to not be putting people into danger to get haircuts
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First rule of haircut club: don't talk about haircut club.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see no such luck for an underground makeup staff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Trump had his priorities straight AF, me first f*uck all y'all. Sucks to be you.


1. The article says nothing about Trump having anything to do with setting this up, and nothing about him using the service.

2. Trump never wanted barbershops to close. He wanted ANYONE to be able to get a haircut from a barber consenting to provide the service.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Pence sometimes jogged across the street for a quick trim and was well-liked among staff.   "Pence is a really good guy, he actually should be president one day - smart and intelligent guy," said Dale Simmons.'


Potato salad apparently has apparently become sentient, learned how to jog, and has fooled Dale Simmons into calling it 'smart'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I see no such luck for an underground makeup staff.

[Fark user image 512x271]


Wasn't that photo on the right from a day when she had reportedly (is rumoredly a word?) been bawling her eyes out behind the scenes because of verbal abuse from Trump after he had done or said some crazy sh*t, and then she got shoved in front of the cameras as the sacrificial staffer?
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Trump had his priorities straight AF, me first f*uck all y'all. Sucks to be you.


Can I borrow your coat? I have something I want to give to trump.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The same White House staff with more than 50 confirmed cases of Covid?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I see no such luck for an underground makeup staff.

[Fark user image 512x271]


egads
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flowbee should be good enough.

But... you know these elitist GQP.
Heavy on vanity & ego, light on brains.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: emersonbiggins: I see no such luck for an underground makeup staff.

[Fark user image 512x271]

Wasn't that photo on the right from a day when she had reportedly (is rumoredly a word?) been bawling her eyes out behind the scenes because of verbal abuse from Trump after he had done or said some crazy sh*t, and then she got shoved in front of the cameras as the sacrificial staffer?


So, a weekday?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bastards. I haven't had a haircut since the beginning of pandemic. I'm delaying it until my wife's second shot comes online. No sense in exposing anyone to Covid.

Right now, I look like Saruman.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I got a sensible chuckle out of picturing republican bigwigs eating snacks in a bathroom.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the good old days that would've been a blowjob ring
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.