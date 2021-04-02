 Skip to content
(AP News)   Notre Dame's rector says "15 or 20 years" is needed for a full restoration. This is not a repeat from every college football season   (apnews.com) divider line
12
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....it took them a couple of centuries to build it in the first place....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rector? I barely know her.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You could raise a whole teams worth of Rudys in that amount of time.  Get busy!
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think they will be lucky to be done in 20 years. They will be lucky to finish at all.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....it took them a couple of centuries to build it in the first place....


This!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
15-20 years?

*laughs in Sagrada Familia*
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought it was the prison sentences for most of the priests.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should have used flying tanker planes full of water.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: 15-20 years?

*laughs in Sagrada Familia*


I toured that last year shortly before Covid was a thing and the pandemic lockdown. It. Is. Bonkers.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I read that as reactor and wondered what the hell football has to do with that.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Heh heh heh. Rector.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Done in 2
 
