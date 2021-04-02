 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Come on where is it? I know I had a penis when I went sleep, where could it be?   (thesun.ie) divider line
35
    More: Awkward, The Sun, Surgery, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Penis  
•       •       •

1109 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A JEALOUS girlfriend cut off her lover's penis and flushed it down the toilet while he slept after suspecting him of cheating, it is alleged.

I'd hate to see what she'd do if she was sure he was cheating.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
theribofbrown.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: [YouTube video: King Missile - Detachable Penis]


came here for King Missile, leaving satisfied

/unlike poor Huang who will never be satisfied after losing his wang like that
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be upset over this if it wasn't a story in the Sun. Since it didn't happen, my Friday isn't ruined.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he look next to the broken toaster oven?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...can they still call him Huang, since he isn't anymore?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kentucky Fried Movie Guard Game Show
Youtube x2LO3M2MwOg
 
Boberella
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/byDiILrN​bM4]


poconojoe: SurfaceTension: [YouTube video: King Missile - Detachable Penis]

came here for King Missile, leaving satisfied

/unlike poor Huang who will never be satisfied after losing his wang like that
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorena Bobbitt to the white courtesy phone please
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor penis, floating alone and unwanted in some sewer pipe or the endless ocean.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had to do the math. The article says 1/5 of his penis was cut off which was approximately 1.5 cm. That's just cruel to make an already 3" wang even shorter.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Times like this make me glad that someone would have a hard time grasping my member in order to cut it off they would need tweezers or something and I'd  wake up

woot rolls of fat pay off
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really possible to have your penis cut off while you're sleeping?  Unless you're chemically sedated or comatose, or unless that knife is really well-sharpened, I feel like you'd wake up well before it's finished.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: /unlike poor Huang who will never be satisfied after losing his wang like that


Eliza managed to find a way to make Half-Cocked Jack happy in the end.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found her dating profile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Lorena Bobbitt to the white courtesy phone please



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casenickles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lost a half inch and what remains isn't enough for intercourse! That's. Unfortunate.

/Atleast4goes
//securityinknowing
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost 1/5th of it.  So, just the tip?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should check the medicine cabinet.  Lots of guys with detachable penises (penii?) leave it there sometimes.

Metastatic Capricorn: poconojoe: /unlike poor Huang who will never be satisfied after losing his wang like that

Eliza managed to find a way to make Half-Cocked Jack happy in the end.


The rear end.

Bermuda59: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/x2LO3M2M​wOg]

I'm no ding-a-ling!
/ Butkis!
// give that man a drink and put him in the other cage
/// You have my gratitude
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I found her dating profile.

[Fark user image image 640x939]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I just had to do the math. The article says 1/5 of his penis was cut off which was approximately 1.5 cm. That's just cruel to make an already 3" wang even shorter.

"The main length of the patient's 'manhood' could not be found and could not be reattached. The remaining part is insufficient to engage in sexual intercourse, therefore the best way is to implant an artificial penis," Chou said.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

snowybunting: waxbeans: Lorena Bobbitt to the white courtesy phone please


[Fark user image image 500x420]


That feels like it should be a giant painting in a man cave
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [YouTube video: King Missile - Detachable Penis]


Thread over.


Also CSB.  I saw the dead milkmen in 2018, they had John S. Hall from KM do vocals for their cover of take stuff from work.

It was pretty neato.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Is it really possible to have your penis cut off while you're sleeping?  Unless you're chemically sedated or comatose, or unless that knife is really well-sharpened, I feel like you'd wake up well before it's finished.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Is it really possible to have your penis cut off while you're sleeping?  Unless you're chemically sedated or comatose, or unless that knife is really well-sharpened, I feel like you'd wake up well before it's finished.

Cops confirmed they are investigating whether his girlfriend Phung, 40, who is originally from Vietnam, may have spiked his food.


So, yes chemically sedated.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/byDiILrN​bM4]


[/thread]
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: SurfaceTension: [YouTube video: King Missile - Detachable Penis]

Thread over.


Also CSB.  I saw the dead milkmen in 2018, they had John S. Hall from KM do vocals for their cover of take stuff from work.

It was pretty neato.


that must have been an awesome show. when I was in college in the very early 90's I did a show on the campus radio station.  we had pretty much free reign over what we wanted to play, but we did have to play two songs an hour off the playlist which was heavily alternative with one or two rock albums in there (me: "who are these guys - nirvana? what's wrong with these guys putting a naked kid on the cover? sounds like crap, they'll never make it...").  king missile's "mystical shiat" was on it for the longest time, and I played the crap out of that album because it was weird and original.  still have the CD.

kind of a shame they were only a one-hit wonder with "detachable penis" - they had some great stuff

The Sandbox
Youtube 4R2hO0qgJxk
 
englaja
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LOLITROLU:

Last Man on Earth: Is it really possible to have your penis cut off while you're sleeping?  Unless you're chemically sedated or comatose, or unless that knife is really well-sharpened, I feel like you'd wake up well before it's finished.
Cops confirmed they are investigating whether his girlfriend Phung, 40, who is originally from Vietnam, may have spiked his food.
So, yes chemically sedated.


I'm glad at least one of them is still Phung.
In fact, they're both partially hung now.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a kid 3 or 4 headlines up with a couple extra.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

poconojoe: IRestoreFurniture: SurfaceTension: [YouTube video: King Missile - Detachable Penis]

Thread over.


Also CSB.  I saw the dead milkmen in 2018, they had John S. Hall from KM do vocals for their cover of take stuff from work.

It was pretty neato.

that must have been an awesome show. when I was in college in the very early 90's I did a show on the campus radio station.  we had pretty much free reign over what we wanted to play, but we did have to play two songs an hour off the playlist which was heavily alternative with one or two rock albums in there (me: "who are these guys - nirvana? what's wrong with these guys putting a naked kid on the cover? sounds like crap, they'll never make it...").  king missile's "mystical shiat" was on it for the longest time, and I played the crap out of that album because it was weird and original.  still have the CD.

kind of a shame they were only a one-hit wonder with "detachable penis" - they had some great stuff

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4R2hO0qg​Jxk]


Jesus was way cool was the first thing of theirs I heard.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.