(ABC News)   When a 14-year put up a snapchat post saying "F school, F cheer, F softball, F everything." after learning she didn't make varsity cheer, her school didn't need to make a federal case out of it. But they did and now the SCOTUS is hearing it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, High school, 14-year-old Brandi Levy, boundaries of school discipline  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It takes a really dumb adult, to literally make a federal case over a teenager saying fark everything, their most common expression. Unfortunately, schools have a tendency to staffed dumb adults.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: It takes a really dumb adult, to literally make a federal case over a teenager saying fark everything, their most common expression. Unfortunately, schools have a tendency to staffed dumb adults.


at least in the Administration side.

Even their arguments are pathetic:
"The First Amendment is not a territorial straitjacket that forces schools to ignore speech, that disrupts the school environment," the school district writes in its brief to the Supreme Court.
"Coaches and school administrators, not federal courts, should decide whether the coach can bench someone or ask a player to apologize to teammates," it said. "The First Amendment is not a tool for micromanaging school determinations."

So, according to this brief, the first amendment shouldn't stop State Actors from punishing people for the content of their speech?  than what exactly DOES it do?


Healy said schools must be able to discipline students for inappropriate conduct online if they would clearly be disciplined for the same conduct offline.'

Which is actually kinda the point, if some student had reported that they heard that this girl said the same thing in a mall food court (they still have those, right?)  would the school have done ANYTHING?  Almost certainly not.   Ergo if she did it online...
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The First Amendment is not a territorial straitjacket that forces schools to ignore speech, that disrupts the school environment," the school district writes in its brief to the Supreme Court.

Taking a case to the Supreme Court because a teenager used the 'F-word' is a great use of public funds. Just genius.

"Coaches and school administrators, not federal courts, should decide whether the coach can bench someone or ask a player to apologize to teammates," it said. "The First Amendment is not a tool for micromanaging school determinations."

No, I think federal courts are exactly who's responsible for cases involving government agencies attempting to limit speech.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
* School Administrators looks at current makeup of Supreme Court *

"Yeah, we can overturn Tinker with this, or at least gut it."
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah... I'd be more inclined to sit her down with a counselor than a lawyer. I know "fark everything" is a common phrase but we need to make sure you don't really mean it, yaknow?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Yeah... I'd be more inclined to sit her down with a counselor than a lawyer. I know "fark everything" is a common phrase but we need to make sure you don't really mean it, yaknow?


Mean what? It doesn't mean much. It's not some kind of implied threat. JFC.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: It takes a really dumb adult, to literally make a federal case over a teenager saying fark everything, their most common expression. Unfortunately, schools have a tendency to staffed dumb adults.


There's that part of the problem, for sure.

The other part of the problem is those "Zero Tolerance Policies" that removed any common sense and independent thought from school administrators. Today, they are legally bound to make a federal case out of everything because of ZTP.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School administrators - when you got good enough grades to avoid having to be a cop
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Student: F everything.
School: YOU WILL RESPECT MY AUTHORITY!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dv-ous: Yeah... I'd be more inclined to sit her down with a counselor than a lawyer. I know "fark everything" is a common phrase but we need to make sure you don't really mean it, yaknow?

Mean what? It doesn't mean much. It's not some kind of implied threat. JFC.


She is literally going to fark the school!
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F those school administrators in particular.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School administration are petty control freaks.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, subby.  Everyone knows that Mahoney is always up to some crazy hijinks!

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure she wasn't protesting that she got an "F in everything"?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an excellent use of school money, a string of legal cases.
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F-That!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a really thin skinned superintendent
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools seem to think they can control every part of a kid's life, whether they are in school or not. Hopefully the Supreme Court tells them to go f*ck themselves, but with a 6-3 derp bench who knows.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that school in particular

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she sues the shiat out of them when the dust settles
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: It takes a really dumb adult, to literally make a federal case over a teenager saying fark everything, their most common expression. Unfortunately, schools have a tendency to staffed dumb adults.


Managed/administrated by dumb adults. The lower you go in rank, the more common sense you'll find. School boards usually have no clue, teachers have quite a bit, and the custodian has the most.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicks link
Looks at picture of student
Yeah, she's not cute enough for cheer. She can stick with softball. If she wants to be out on the field during football games maybe she can be a flag girl.

/that's terrible
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: waxbeans: dv-ous: Yeah... I'd be more inclined to sit her down with a counselor than a lawyer. I know "fark everything" is a common phrase but we need to make sure you don't really mean it, yaknow?

Mean what? It doesn't mean much. It's not some kind of implied threat. JFC.

She is literally going to fark the school!


Meh. It's not like said she was going to rape the school.
fark could be consensual.
What point is it's somewhat neutral while being derogatory.
She would have had to added a adjective/ verb? Modifier?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: waxbeans: dv-ous: Yeah... I'd be more inclined to sit her down with a counselor than a lawyer. I know "fark everything" is a common phrase but we need to make sure you don't really mean it, yaknow?

Mean what? It doesn't mean much. It's not some kind of implied threat. JFC.

She is literally going to fark the school!


It's not like she said I'm going to fark the school with a hot poker.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools do love to test how far their authority goes. I was called into the principals office because I was seen smoking on my way home from school. I was told that the school is responsible for me from the minute I leave my house to the minute I get home. I was told to empty my pockets and my locker was searched for anything illegal. I didn't get caught because my cigarettes were still in my bookbag which I left class when I was called down. So I got a "warning"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you're going to be involved in an extracurricular activity and you sign that code of conduct, you're held to a higher standard," he said. "You're supposed to be an ambassador of the school."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Schools seem to think they can control every part of a kid's life, whether they are in school or not. Hopefully the Supreme Court tells them to go f*ck themselves, but with a 6-3 derp bench who knows.


To be fair they learned it watching CEOs
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good real life experience for her.

Wait until she gets a real job and then starts talking trash about it on social media.   She'll be looking for a new job in no time.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These poor little shiats. Things were so much simpler for us back in the '80s and '90s.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in 'Murica.

ONLY in 'Murica.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "Levy maintains her Snapchat did not violate a school cheerleading code that required "respect" and "no negative information" to be expressed while part of the team."

Well, she didn't make the team, so....
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA : "Roughly one in three American middle or high school students say they've been victims of online harassment, according to the Cyberbullying Research Center. The group has found that the threat of punishment by schools is a key deterrent to would-be bullies."

Huh. And here I thought handling complaints of cyberstalking, threats and online harassment were the job of the POLICE, not the school.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Seems like a good real life experience for her.

Wait until she gets a real job and then starts talking trash about it on social media.   She'll be looking for a new job in no time.


Not that that should be legal
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Lambskincoat: It takes a really dumb adult, to literally make a federal case over a teenager saying fark everything, their most common expression. Unfortunately, schools have a tendency to staffed dumb adults.

There's that part of the problem, for sure.

The other part of the problem is those "Zero Tolerance Policies" that removed any common sense and independent thought from school administrators. Today, they are legally bound to make a federal case out of everything because of ZTP.


Unfortunately it was dumb and racist adults that brought on zero tolerance policies because they were harshly punishing brown students while letting white students off scott free.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Coaches and school administrators, not federal courts, should decide whether the coach can bench someone or ask a player to apologize to teammates," it said. "The First Amendment is not a tool for micromanaging school determinations."

Hey coach, can I have some constitutional rights?
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're worried about bullying (yeah farking right schools never cared about that) the schools aren't really equipped to deal with that anyway. Bullies should be able to be reported to the police, have restraining orders enforced against them, pay out in civil court. Make bullying illegal and enforce those laws
This was just a frustrated kid venting you don't have to fark up her whole year, but you did. God I farking hate schools, authoritarian prison shiatholes they are
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this issue settled in the "BONG HiTS 4 JESUS" case of Morse v. Frederick?

/ No, I didn't read TFA.
// I just wanted an excuse to post "Bong HiTS 4 JESUS"
/// In the name of Jesus... Hallelujah!
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right of kids/people do not go away just because school administrators say so.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid got kicked off her cheer squad in the middle of her senior year.

Another senior was kicked off a little earlier for marijuana use and behavioral problems - one of that girl's friends thought the other senior girls needed to be taught a lesson for not supporting her, and turned in pics of my daughter and her friends at a party with alcohol. There was no evidence from the pics that she had been drinking, but she'd been ambushed by school admin, and our "honesty policy" bit her in the ass and she confessed she drank that night. Kicked her out on the spot.

All I really want to do is look the principal in the eye and let him know a) it was a dick move to do that to an honest kid, and b) he is lucky I'm not wealthy enough to have money to waste to drag him and the district into court. Nothing about what happened to my daughter seemed on the level.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 449x237]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*** it! Yes! That's your answer for everything! Tattoo it on your forehead!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taken to the other extreme, does the school want to be responsible for all of the online speech of their students? Can they be held liable for damages they failed to prevent?

Can they pick and choose which speech to police because it hurts the administration's feelings?

Sally said "F Jimmy" on Instagram from home. Is the school going to take action? If Sally's new boyfriend sees that message and beats up Jimmy, is the school responsible?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheWhoppah: Wasn't this issue settled in the "BONG HiTS 4 JESUS" case of Morse v. Frederick?

/ No, I didn't read TFA.
// I just wanted an excuse to post "Bong HiTS 4 JESUS"
/// In the name of Jesus... Hallelujah!


I think most people don't know a school can put you straight in jail without any charges if you upset someone there. They just don't care until it happens to them. I spent 2 weeks in jail because I posted about my experiences at CMU in their subreddit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she prevails. One of my pet peeves about American Democracy is our ever fluctuating view of which rights you possess at what age. I'd extend that all the way to private companies who, while within their rights and I even enjoy seeing bad people fired, really out to spend less time wading into people's private lives.

I doubt I'll ever see any improvement.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what would've happened if she told her teacher "whatever"?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But days later, the school accused her of breaching a code of conduct

Those code of conduct forms are just a way for the school to force their way into every aspect of a students life.  They're the brain child of authoritarian types who were upset when a student did something "wrong" outside of school hours and wanted a way to punish them.  So sign this form giving the school authority over you at all times or you're not allowed to take part in any school activities.  Fark this shiat.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I wasn't born any later than I was. My public schooling extended from 1987 to 1999 and at no time did I or my parents ever telephone, email, Snapchat, or tweet at a teacher.

Now my mother in law teaches pre-K and every teacher is required to visit every student's home. What the fark? A teacher in your house. It should be a crime. And all the parents have her cell phone number and they text and call about stupid crap at night and on weekends and holidays.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, Mahanoy City.  A place where you can buy an entire block for around $200K.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.