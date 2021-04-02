 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   "High school senior fatally shot by friend during target practice". Well, it's safe to say the friend REALLY needed the practice, then   (msn.com) divider line
11
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or the "friend" had enough practice to hit their target.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't take his guns; still needs MORE practice.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Abstinence education does not work. Either for sex or guns.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or did they?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is the Sheriff's department copyrighting the picture of a crime victim?
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
whoops seems to be a great way to get out of a murder charge

thought he was a deer
i was cleaning it and it went off
we was shooting at bottles and she got dead
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My money is on lying murderer.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kindms: whoops seems to be a great way to get out of a murder charge

thought he was a deer
i was cleaning it and it went off
we was shooting at bottles and she got dead


On that note I am truly shocked the South Dakota AG story is not a bigger news item.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Why is the Sheriff's department copyrighting the picture of a crime victim?


Appears to be how MSN attributes photos, and that one must have come from the Sheriff's Dpt.  Quick look around different articles on their shows the same usage around the site.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We ask that you keep the family of Chrzan in your thoughts and prayers..." the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

That'll fix things.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As long as we never ever consider doing anything about our casual access to and use of guns, this is fine.

I bet these kids played videogames, didn't pray in school, liked to vote and supported BLM.  That's the real problem here.

/end sarcasm

I will never understand the war on everything but guns and violence in this country.  I'm so sick of this farking crap.
 
