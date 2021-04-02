 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Burning a pile of cardboard on a windy day next to a barn full of cardboard and paint processing equipment and HELLO, FARK   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just hurt myself rolling my eyes so hard.
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Please tell me someone can't be that stupid - and was just looking for insurance instead. (Notice how the article has a dollar figure already on all the stuff "lost"?!)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Please tell me someone can't be that stupid - and was just looking for insurance instead. (Notice how the article has a dollar figure already on all the stuff "lost"?!)


I'd suspect investigation might reveal that the REALLY expensive equipment that wasn't insured for full value was mysteriously elsewhere at the time.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Catsaregreen: Please tell me someone can't be that stupid - and was just looking for insurance instead. (Notice how the article has a dollar figure already on all the stuff "lost"?!)

I'd suspect investigation might reveal that the REALLY expensive equipment that wasn't insured for full value was mysteriously elsewhere at the time.


Yep, the equipment that was caught in the fire was probably older equipment that was still on the insurance but he couldn't find a buyer for it.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well it is bad luck to tear down a barn.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: [Fark user image 425x374]


Her face reminds me of Cartoons I watched as a child when they gave there protagonist Alum.
They seemed to us it so much they must have kept it someplace.
 
flamesfan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Financial combustion..
 
