(The New York Times) Not all of the southern states are racist bastions like GA. Take VA, for example - once the beating heart of the Confederacy and subject to the now-shredded Voting Rights Act, it's re-created the Act's protections and become a voting rights sanctuary
44
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My state of Virginia is kicking ass lately. Ever since the Democrats took control.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: My state of Virginia is kicking ass lately. Ever since the Democrats took control.


It wasn't so long ago that Virginia voting policy was heavily influenced by Hans Von Spakovsky, who did things like removing links to foreign language voting information. Note that this *cost* money to do. This was *purely* to make it harder for people whose English was weak to vote. There's no legitimate reason to have done things like that. McDonnell's departure signaled an end to this back-office voter suppression and Democratic takeover has thus far been good. (Hooray for getting rid of the death penalty!)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: It wasn't so long ago that Virginia voting policy was heavily influenced by Hans Von Spakovsky, who did things like removing links to foreign language voting information.


With that name, I'm a little surprised he wasn't more sympathetic to immigrants.

Is it okay to make xenophobic quips about white people? I'm pretty sure it is.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the 2019 election, when Democrats won majorities in the General Assembly to give the party full control of state government for the first time since 1993, Virginia has abolished the death penaltyenacted gun control measures long stymied in Washington; introduced an independent redistricting commission; raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour; and allowed local governments to remove Confederate statues, names and emblems that dot the state, which was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when Democrats are in charge
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn right, Virginia's government is absolutely devoid of racism

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting rights have not been impacted in Georgia, regardless of how vocal your party kommissar may be when handing out the daily list of approved opinions.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it have gotten that way if NoVa and its proximity to DC hadn't grown the way that it did?

All that happened is that the urban area took enough growth from elsewhere to finally outvote the rural areas. Georgia and North Carolina might be next. I doubt it will happen anytime soon in the other southeastern states.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it properly, subby. The Socialist Commonwealth of Virginia.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/grew up in Arlington, UVa A&S '78
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Governor McBlackface a part of this?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia's been trending this way for some time. It's what happens when the economically successful urban core(s) expand.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Voting rights have not been impacted in Georgia, regardless of how vocal your party kommissar may be when handing out the daily list of approved opinions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woooooooo! YEEEAAH!
Thank you cold warriors, you actually get it!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: Would it have gotten that way if NoVa and its proximity to DC hadn't grown the way that it did?

All that happened is that the urban area took enough growth from elsewhere to finally outvote the rural areas. Georgia and North Carolina might be next. I doubt it will happen anytime soon in the other southeastern states.


Exactly. And not just in GA and NC. Happening in red states everywhere. As the city cores expand out, formally red areas turn purple then blue. Republicans have no way to stop this, hence all the voter suppression efforts.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Voting rights have not been impacted in Georgia, regardless of how vocal your party kommissar may be when handing out the daily list of approved opinions.


Username checks out.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: vygramul: It wasn't so long ago that Virginia voting policy was heavily influenced by Hans Von Spakovsky, who did things like removing links to foreign language voting information.

With that name, I'm a little surprised he wasn't more sympathetic to immigrants.

Is it okay to make xenophobic quips about white people? I'm pretty sure it is.


White guy here. It's cool. We deserve it
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I love that the red sh*thole parts of Virginia have to sit back and watch impotently as the state improves itself.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Damn right, Virginia's government is absolutely devoid of racism

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 768x1024]


Article: Virginia has been really cool recently compared to other southern states.

You: Yes but they used to be more racist! I feel the need to point this out despite the fact that at no point did anyone say otherwise!Like...I get that you're trolling, but you're not doing it in a particularly intelligent or clever fashion. You're just...taking a shiat with your keyboard. It's kind of sad to watch.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Voter Suppressionist Complaint Line.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Voting rights have not been impacted in Georgia, regardless of how vocal your party kommissar may be when handing out the daily list of approved opinions.


Do you ever post anything that's not a blatant lie?  I live in GA.  Voting, going forward, will be more difficult.  That's a fact, not an opinion.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Say it properly, subby. The Socialist Commonwealth of Virginia.
[Fark user image 400x215]
/grew up in Arlington, UVa A&S '78


yeah what's up with that?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Damn right, Virginia's government is absolutely devoid of racism

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 768x1024]


I'm glad you agree that the state's political changes, led by people who used to be part of the problem but who are now part of the solution, are all the more impressive given these individuals' willingness to realize the personal errors of their youth and move on from them in a way that demonstrates a desire to make amends for the past pain they caused.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: Would it have gotten that way if NoVa and its proximity to DC hadn't grown the way that it did?

All that happened is that the urban area took enough growth from elsewhere to finally outvote the rural areas. Georgia and North Carolina might be next. I doubt it will happen anytime soon in the other southeastern states.


Virginia north of the Rappahannock is about as "southern" as Toronto.
Urban areas like Richmond and Hampton Roads are a long way from being woke.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claws!

i got nuddin
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: Would it have gotten that way if NoVa and its proximity to DC hadn't grown the way that it did?

All that happened is that the urban area took enough growth from elsewhere to finally outvote the rural areas. Georgia and North Carolina might be next. I doubt it will happen anytime soon in the other southeastern states.


That's the most obvious and important point of all -- the influence of DC has good and bad, but it's clearly driving the politics.

GA is another good example, but always a little strange being that it has ONE large metro area driving almost everything. NC (and VA) has several large metros, so their shifts are a little more "organic" for lack of a better term. IMO, organic is better because the rest of the voters can't just scream that the carpetbaggers are ruining everything (or similar complaint)

Any state where a single metro influences politics heavily (especially when it's at odds with the rest of the state) is going to be a hotbed for controversy, just like we're seeing right now.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Woooooooo! YEEEAAH!
Thank you cold warriors, you actually get it!


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://history.house.gov/Exhibitions​-​and-Publications/BAIC/Historical-Essay​s/Keeping-the-Faith/Postwar-Foreign-Po​licy-Civil-Rights/
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WHATABOUT STARTING JULY we can finally live our Virginia dreams of Drankin beer, smoking legal weed and mowin the yard all at the same time.

Middle fingers to the Emerald Triangle....  Shenandoah Valley gonna take your crown... We got Mennonites!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Voting rights have not been impacted in Georgia, regardless of how vocal your party kommissar may be when handing out the daily list of approved opinions.


Here's the actual, un-spun text of the law: https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legi​slation/document/20212022/201498

And here's a good write-up from the AJC of all the ways it's going to make voting harder and give state-level politicians the ability to interfere in local elections: https://www.ajc.com/politi​cs/bill-chan​ging-georgia-voting-rules-passes-state​-house/EY2MATS6SRA77HTOBVEMTJLIT4/

Tell me which claim in the article about the impact of the law is false, and we can point you to the place in the actual law that achieves the described result.   Granted, the people whose votes are impacted tend to be poor minorities without drivers' licenses in urban areas, but they're still people who deserve to have their votes counted even if you think they don't.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As with most states, Virginia is several different demographics.
NOVA - suburbs of and mindset of DC
SEVA - East coast Military central
The undifferentiated rest of the state. Rural. "Flyover country", as it were.

All completely different.

I had a friend who was coming down here for a job interview with Chesapeake city govt. He is far left. So far left as to make Bernie Sanders look like Rush Limbaugh.
Abhors the military.

I told him..."Kris...if you get this job, you MUST be able to work with local military leaders. And do it with a smile on your face."
'Nope, not gonna happen. I will fight them at every turn.'
"well, then...you're not getting THIS job."

He didn't.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: That's what happens when Democrats are in charge


It's like driving. D to go forward, R to go backwards.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Since the 2019 election, when Democrats won majorities in the General Assembly to give the party full control of state government for the first time since 1993, Virginia has abolished the death penalty; enacted gun control measures long stymied in Washington; introduced an independent redistricting commission; raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour; and allowed local governments to remove Confederate statues, names and emblems that dot the state, which was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.

[Fark user image 600x774]


Baby steps..baby steps

That will be solved, as all the demographic of stubborn dope-hating old folks are dying off.
 
alizeran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: The undifferentiated rest of the state. Rural. "Flyover country", as it were.


Hey now, we in Charlottesville have been fighting the good fight for a while now. Not our fault we are gerrymandered into the fifth district.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
HA HA HO HO.. Don't let that article fool you.. Virginia is racist as F ... It's just democratic majority right now. 

We still have Amanda Chase, Nick Freitas, Mark Obenshain, Ben Cline, Todd Gilbert, etc...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How Virginia voted in the 2020 Presidential election.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I live in the top right county, Fairfax County. The county to the northwest, Loudoun, used to be solid red. Rural, horse country. As the DC suburbs expanded it turned purple, then blue. Same thing for counties to the south of mine, Prince William and Stafford, as the suburbs extend south. This is how we gained seats not only in the VA statehouse, but in the US House. That's how Republican US Rep Barbara Comstock lost her seat. Prince William County elected the state's first ever transgender rep to the VA statehouse, beating an old white man Republican. You can see the counties around those are light red, formally darker red, because the suburbs are expanding even more into former rural areas. The middle red counties definitely would  be considered "the country" but have some have blue college town cities in them. The dark red ones? Stay out, they are full on hillbilly rural. If you aren't white/straight/Christian you are in trouble. My brother married into a family from Wise County (one of the dark red ones in SW VA). When I go to visit I can't understand anyone because their accent is so thick. Everyone looks like they are from "Deliverance". Not too far from them they told me they have churches where people dance with snakes and speak in tongues.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sadly, all of VA's gains can be undone overnight if a republican ever sets foot inside the Governor's Mansion again.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just shoring up their base and preserving votes.

It get funny when they learn that hispanic and asian voters are more conservative than they expect.

The VA Rural/Urban divide is incredibly stark outside of NOVA.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: pdieten: Would it have gotten that way if NoVa and its proximity to DC hadn't grown the way that it did?

All that happened is that the urban area took enough growth from elsewhere to finally outvote the rural areas. Georgia and North Carolina might be next. I doubt it will happen anytime soon in the other southeastern states.

Exactly. And not just in GA and NC. Happening in red states everywhere. As the city cores expand out, formally red areas turn purple then blue. Republicans have no way to stop this, hence all the voter suppression efforts.


NC just voted for a Republican in every statewide race but 2. There's been a Republican majority in the legislature since 2010.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Damn right, Virginia's government is absolutely devoid of racism

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 768x1024]


Indeed. I hate people in charge who did stupid, racist shiat in the past, when I could have people who do stupid, racist shiat right now!
 
Ktonos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: How Virginia voted in the 2020 Presidential election.
[Fark user image 435x211]

I live in the top right county, Fairfax County. The county to the northwest, Loudoun, used to be solid red. Rural, horse country. As the DC suburbs expanded it turned purple, then blue. Same thing for counties to the south of mine, Prince William and Stafford, as the suburbs extend south. This is how we gained seats not only in the VA statehouse, but in the US House. That's how Republican US Rep Barbara Comstock lost her seat. Prince William County elected the state's first ever transgender rep to the VA statehouse, beating an old white man Republican. You can see the counties around those are light red, formally darker red, because the suburbs are expanding even more into former rural areas. The middle red counties definitely would  be considered "the country" but have some have blue college town cities in them. The dark red ones? Stay out, they are full on hillbilly rural. If you aren't white/straight/Christian you are in trouble. My brother married into a family from Wise County (one of the dark red ones in SW VA). When I go to visit I can't understand anyone because their accent is so thick. Everyone looks like they are from "Deliverance". Not too far from them they told me they have churches where people dance with snakes and speak in tongues.


I have lived in Fairfax, James City, Frederick, and now Henry Counties and that map - and your commentary - is largely accurate. I would say that down here in Southside, once you are out of Roanoke, it's all deep brick red. I had to go up to No. VA recently and took a scenic route through Pittsylvania, Campbell, and Amherst and there are still a ton of signs like this up:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hell, just outside Roanoke, there is still a Trump Store. But, it's pretty stark: if you go into a city like Martinsville, you will see BLM yard signs and during the election there were Make Orwell Fiction Again signs.
 
irocu88
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yea.....Va is going further down the liberal shiatpipe.......And Northam is an idiot.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Damn right, Virginia's government is absolutely devoid of racism

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 768x1024]


No one ever said any such thing, but you do you.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is Virginia really "south"?

I mean, it's more mid-east USA than south.

But then, they keep calling Michigan the midwest and that's just stupid. If California, et al are the west coast, and New Mexico and Arizona are the southwest, then wouldn't the midwest be the states above them?

Michigan's in the mid-north, maybe. We're a northern border state (one of the biggest and most populous ones) and we're absolutely not in the west by any intelligent glance at a map. We're on the eastern side of the United States if you split the country down the middle. Not the eastern coast, but east of Kansas which IS midwest (half of it, anyway). How can we be east of the midwest and still considered midwest? Just because we're west of the east coast and northeast? By that measurement, New Jersey is just as "midwest" as we are.

The whole thing needs to be re-considered. I refuse to ever accept that a state on the mid-eastern half of the country and northern top of the country is "midwest" no matter what they mean when they say it. You people can shove "midwest" up your ass. Michigan's the north. The land of ice and snow and lakes (and by the way, Minnesota, you and your bullshiat "Land of Lakes" moniker and jam it up there, too. You have a bunch of pissant little inland ponds. Michigan has all the actual farking big-ass lakes, and your 10,000 cold ponds don't equal one Lake Michigan in any season.)

Anyway, as far as I'm concerned Virginia is mid-eastern USA. Not southern. Southern is everything south of Kentucky and Virginia, but east of 1/2 of Texas. Except the southern tip of Florida, which is actually the tropics and not subject to the rules to determine the rest of the godforsaken south.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

irocu88: Yea.....Va is going further down the liberal shiatpipe.......And Northam is an idiot.


Please describe what you mean by "liberal shiatpipe," citing to specific legal or social changes with which you take issue.  Go ahead and use the biggest words in your vocabulary, we'll understand them.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Voting rights have not been impacted in Georgia, regardless of how vocal your party kommissar may be when handing out the daily list of approved opinions.


If you take a really objective look at it you are correct.
 
