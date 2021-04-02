 Skip to content
(CNN)   More and more people are turning to TikTok for financial advice   (cnn.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll never forget the facepalm I had about 10 years ago when a 20-something coworker told me he went to Facebook for news. Think about that, FACEBOOK for NEWS? Who on earth would do that?

That's almost as dumb as putting your real name on the internet.

/oldskool
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo brah, I literally like can't even right now....the floor is like, literally lava....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And medical advice from Jenny M

Internet security from Russian companies

Moral guidance from Republicans

Etc.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's terrible that young people are concerned enough about their finances to seek out advice from an informational source.  You know, because places like college have always been great for an education in personal finance, balancing your income, bills, credit.

"Financial advice from TikTok" does not equal "Stock tips from TikTok."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
