(NPR)   A look at the New Zealand news publisher who made the decision to totally break up with Facebook -- and experienced significant increases in readership as a result   (npr.org) divider line
11
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's lucky COVID-19 arrived to save her business.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook will finally merge. It will be called YouTwitFace.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temporary bump from all the free publicity from  news stories of 'can you believe it?' posted on Facebook.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think "being forced off social media" is an actual problem, you're part of the far bigger problem.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: One day, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook will finally merge. It will be called YouTwitFace.


This came out in 2004:

Epic 2014
Youtube eUHBPuHS-7s
 
Bob Down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Repeat from the last time there was an article about Stuff quitting Facebook.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If all news orgs left Facebook, it will become even more of a cesspool, well the ultimate cesspool.

Go to the accredited news sites to get your news. Don't let Zuckerberg and his algorithm decides what you see.
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FoopytheMoose: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Usually causes break ups
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sinead Boucher is a hero. I didn't know about her until now. We really ought to be interviewing her all over the world. Maybe ina  few years she will be willing to take on some kind of international leadership position. or even better, become a professor who trains future media execs at a NZ uiversity.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: If you think "being forced off social media" is an actual problem, you're part of the far bigger problem.


Dumbasses on the right seem to think it's a thing.

/Spoiler alert: It's not
 
