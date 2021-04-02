 Skip to content
(BBC)   Beauty YouTuber / youth pastor / toMAYto / toMAHto
14
    Creepy, YouTube, User-generated content, 21-year-old influencer, YouTube channel, Web 2.0, social media platforms, Social media  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He also publicly apologised to the boys and said he would take time away from posting on social media to "educate" himself about these issues.

You have to take time away from social media to "educate yourself" that's it wrong to groom underage boys? You didn't know this already? I think you did.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks like a 16-year old boy.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really, really didn't need to read any of that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Odd how people would want to try those 16 year old as adults if they did the wrong crime. LOL
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just "influencing" them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We needed a reboot of this classic.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, and your cousin got a job a a youth pastor"

"I didn't know he was a pedophile"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He looks like a 16-year old boy.


He's only 21.  He started being famous when he was in his teens.  He's like a child star without any of the structure that more typical hollywood child stars get, and look how messed up some of them end up being.  So he's probably even more messed up.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He also publicly apologised to the boys and said he would take time away from posting on social media to "educate" himself about these issues.

You have to take time away from social media to "educate yourself" that's it wrong to groom underage boys? You didn't know this already? I think you did.


"Groom"?  Oh, cut the crap.

He's 21, and they're 16. And he sent them online messages, he didn't lure them to a secluded cabin somewhere. It's barely one step beyond flirting. 

Yes, it would be illegal for him to have sex with someone that age. But it's a FIVE year age difference, FFS. How about just a little effort at perspective.

Let the straight guy who didn't flirt with teenage girls when he was 21 cast the first stone.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the BBC is calling out this guy on his actions and a couple of the other influencers who have gotten into trouble, and yet, at the bottom of the page there are links to all of those influencers websites. I are confused.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the backlash against Dr. Mike. Haven't heard much.

/it's not for grooming. It's for being a physician who decided to have a blow out 30th birthday party with multiple people during the height of the pandemic.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LOLITROLU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain:

You have to take time away from social media to "educate yourself" that's it wrong to groom underage boys? You didn't know this already? I think you did.

"Groom"?  Oh, cut the crap.

He's 21, and they're 16. And he sent them online messages, he didn't lure them to a secluded cabin somewhere. It's barely one step beyond flirting. 

Yes, it would be illegal for him to have sex with someone that age. But it's a FIVE year age difference, FFS. How about just a little effort at perspective.

Let the straight guy who didn't flirt with teenage girls when he was 21 cast the first stone.


Right here. I didn't flirt with teenage girls when I was 21.

Although when I was 16 I did flirt with 18 - 19 year old girls, so I'll give a half-point.
 
