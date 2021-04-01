 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Franklin Graham: God freed the stranded Suez Canal boat by creating a Super moon   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they wonder why we think they're stupid.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Franklin believes in tides and gravity now? God gets angry when you get all sciencey
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that religion is important to many people and their lives. I just don't understand how you can sit there and listen to stupid sh*t like this.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-O-O-N that spells farking idiot.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, Graham Cracker, that "Demon Eating the Moon" Eclipse Bullshiat might have worked with Columbus and in a Mark Twain story, but if you're going to use astronomical events as extranatural signs of the Almighty, then Neil deGrasse Tyson is going to have to choke a biatch.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
he created the moon but didnt move the boat ?

well thanks i guess

Hey let me help, goes and gets larger flashlight. sits down
 
lectos
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I understand that religion is important to many people and their lives. I just don't understand how you can sit there and listen to stupid sh*t like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Tide Is High (Remastered)
Youtube ypWXEnK_0T8
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Poseidon moves ships in mysterious ways. At least now those sex toys he ordered will be delivered.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And did God mail in the ballot for Joe Biden?  Or can get someone get Graham to pull a John Hagee and say God sent Hitler after the Jews?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


I can believe in God and still think Franklin Graham said something stupid.  These are not mutually exclusive.  Nor is it necessarily motivated out of atheism.

YOUR bias is showing.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Must have been quite a coke binge when he came up with that one.
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


just because I dont believe in a judeo-christian god does not make one A) not religious B) an atheist

A lot of Asian folks, ya know the ones that dominate the global population, don't subscribe to your book
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


When the 'love your neighbor' Christian wants to create laws to force everyone else to convert to their ideology, you're damn right I'm angry.

In reality, you're just another version of ISIS
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Alternative to Subby' headline: Super Loon Credits God For Super Moon
 
gregario
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I understand that religion is important to many people and their lives. I just don't understand how you can sit there and listen to stupid sh*t like this.


.......and agree with it.
 
Eravior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought it was freed by wiener dogs.

How the #SuezCanal was ACTUALLY cleared..😉 #Shorts
Youtube Clna_99C-MY
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Actually I take that back. You're WORSE than ISIS.

At least I know where I stand with extreme Islam. They don't hide their hatred, and in a way, I respect that kind of honesty.

It's the Christians who hide their true intentions behind smiles and handshakes
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok fine. And?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I understand that religion is important to many people and their lives. I just don't understand how you can sit there and listen to stupid sh*t like this.


You know how sometimes, in the Politics tab, somebody makes some sort of point that you generally agree with about abortion or Nazis or race or whatever, but using nonsensical reasoning to get to the point? And maybe you'd consider saying "hey, wait a minute," but you think twice about speaking up because you don't want everyone to jump on you and call you the second coming of Hitler only uglier and stinkier and decide it's not worth it?

Churches are like that on steroids. As long the conclusion of the pastor-story being told is "Jesus good, us good, anyone not us bad" then basically nobody will call bullshiat on it. And as a pastor, when you get used to getting away with that sort of thing for too many decades, your brain can easily turn to mush.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


Yeah guys, scientific literacy about the moon causing the tides is just SOOOOOOO 1687.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself
Stop hitting yourself

/repeat ad nauseum
 
gregario
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Blood Moon!
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
gregario
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought the story was that Hillary got the ship unstuck because her order of delicious children was late.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A preacher walks up to a farmer and says, "I see God has been good to your land."
"Maybe," says the farmer, "but you should have seen it when he had it to himself."
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Does it matter?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

In the same vein, a scientist who doesn't keep up with the literature can end up misinforming his students and colleagues. The end of high school or college isn't the end of education. It's the beginning. It's up to you to continually build on that foundation throughout your life.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MST3K Sandstorm Hurting
Youtube 13vBQfal87k
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have it on pretty good authority that Russell Finsterwald was the one who freed up that boat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gregario: Wait, I thought the story was that Hillary got the ship unstuck because her order of delicious children was late.


Clearly, it was Jesus Trump using his divine powers to lift the boat and save the global economy
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

George Carlin is the Aristotle and Socrates of our times
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


Even theologians think Graham is full of bull. The crap he is spouting here is a variation of "the God of the gaps" fallacy, which they have been fighting against for at least a couple of centuries.

God could have prevented this from happening in the first place, either undetectably (redirect the sandstorm) or supernaturally (reach down and redirect the boat), but he didn't. The suggestion, by the way, that God allowed the boat to get stuck so that he could demonstrate his power in freeing it is absurd (see also: Moses and the plagues of Egypt; any time somebody is "miraculously" saved in a car crash).

He could also have freed the boat miraculously in ways that were undeniably the hand of God, or even ambiguously (e.g. a sudden and inexplicable storm comes up, the rain washes away the mud holding the ship while the wind blows it straight. A miracle!). But he didn't do any of those things. Instead, the high tide that was inevitable from the physics of the Moon's orbit arrived exactly when predicted, and along with the preparatory digging and tugging, was enough to free the ship. If this was the work of God, then apparently his intention was to make it as easy as possible for everybody to deny his involvement.

To claim that this series of events was somehow supernatural is simply infantile. If you think that's an attack on your religion, then frankly you need to get a less childish religion.

/Apatheist, for the record
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I doubt Mosuer is still around. His kind is a hit-and-run troll. Probably busy making him a Jim Bakker Bucket Breakfast
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


Better than the stupidity of religion!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well I should hope so, creating the sandstorm that got it stuck and then not freeing it would be a real dick move.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mouser: I see the arrogant atheist brigade is out in force today.  We've heard it all before; come back when you have some new material.


The old material still funny to me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it was Muslims.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not sure if trolling from an 18 year old account.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I doubt Mosuer is still around. His kind is a hit-and-run troll. Probably busy making him a Jim Bakker Bucket Breakfast


It's probably hard to type, being nailed to a crucifix and all.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They claim their god is responsible for everything

He got it stuck, he should free it
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Not sure if trolling from an 18 year old account.


At this point I'm pretty sure Drew just runs a query every morning to find accounts that haven't been used in 5 years and uses them to troll. Gotta pump up those traffic numbers somehow.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gregario: Wait, I thought the story was that Hillary got the ship unstuck because her order of delicious children was late.


Oh my god! Why do people keep floating that "eating babies" bullshiat?

This misinformation is so annoying.

The children are tortured and then killed when their blood is flooded with adrenaline. Then they process the blood (they don't drink it, idiots!) to remove the Adrenochrome, which is then injected.

It's not the barbaric "baby eating" or "blood drinking" that you nut jobs try to make it out to be.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: They claim their god is responsible for everything

He got it stuck, he should free it


No no no. He's only responsible if something good happens. I never see Christians blame him for the bad crap
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Not enough cynicism. Username fail.
 
