(WESH Orlando)   Welcome to Florida. We hope you're enjoying your spring break with our sunshine, theme parks and beaches. And you have until 4PM to get the fark out   (wesh.com) divider line
716 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 8:50 AM (36 minutes ago)



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CANCEL CULTURE!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their website has been scrubbed as well.

*poof*
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Their website has been scrubbed as well.

*poof*


Might be worth checking public records or something.  Finding the buyer and going full social media campaign.  I'm sure both workers and guests are gonna stiffed.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: GardenWeasel: Their website has been scrubbed as well.

*poof*

Might be worth checking public records or something.  Finding the buyer and going full social media campaign.  I'm sure both workers and guests are gonna stiffed.


Tomorrow we find out the hotel was commonly used by Gaetz
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Diogenes: GardenWeasel: Their website has been scrubbed as well.

*poof*

Might be worth checking public records or something.  Finding the buyer and going full social media campaign.  I'm sure both workers and guests are gonna stiffed.

Tomorrow we find out the hotel was commonly used by Gaetz


ROFL
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First Rule of Aquisition. Once you have their money, never give it back.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Oquendo says the hotel was booked to capacity. Now, she and hundreds of other families have to find someplace else to stay during the peak of spring break travel.
"I've called bunches of hotels and they've said we're sorry we're booked," Oquendo said."

I feel bad for the guests and the people who work there. I'm also concerned that this all happened in the first place because people are behaving as if the pandemic is over (outside of Florida, anyways). The COVID numbers are spiking because of behavior like this.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn. Half of those people won't even evacuate a building for a hurricane.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would have taken everything in my room not nailed down. Towels, light bulbs, the iron, tv, the little tv tray with straps, everything.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, taking a vacation during a pandemic. I didn't know there were pandemic free zones for vacationing.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Ah, taking a vacation during a pandemic. I didn't know there were pandemic free zones for vacationing.


Camping is a good option.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kissimmee?  So it's basically just the poors.  Who cares?
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a pretty weird story.  I'm guessing the owners were trying to collect as much money as possible before closing the sale. Sounds not legit.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kissimmee ass. GTFO.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Interceptor1: Ah, taking a vacation during a pandemic. I didn't know there were pandemic free zones for vacationing.

Camping is a good option.


Camping in a fully self-contained RV, you need your own restroom facilities for it to be safe.

/Took 2 vacations last year, both with a trailer
//Only additional exposure vs staying at home was fuel stops and checkins
///Well and having to go inside Publix because their curbside pickup was only curbside 1 out of 4 times
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

valenumr: This is a pretty weird story.  I'm guessing the owners were trying to collect as much money as possible before closing the sale. Sounds not legit.


Agreed. And resented the new owners that they didn't want someone they'd brought in buying so much as a cup of coffee after the transfer of ownership was official.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Champions World Resort? Resort???  It looks like a hunk of shiat motel with the word "resort" slapped on the end of its name to sound fancy.

q-xx.bstatic.comView Full Size
 
