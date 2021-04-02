 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Mall Dollar Store manager and Karen get into it. Facebook drama to follow. Then a court appearance. And probably not a good resume for Mall Dollar Store manager   (wjactv.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would imagine that having "fired from a Dollar General" on your resume is the equivalent of showing up to your next interview with a tattoo that says "fark off" on your forehead.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
officers administered multiple sternum rubs until he regained consciousness.

What?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby promoted the cashier to manager. Is subby a Dollar General executive or is this anti-Karen bias?

/won't someone think of the Karens?
//no?
///okay, carry on
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They didn't arrest the Karen filming? What a twist.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope he doesn't get a fifty cent lawyer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not so sure she was a Karen
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  
meh. There are a ton of minimum wage jobs available.  I'm certain he will land on his feet!
 
