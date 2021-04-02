 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "[He] decided he was on a 'mission for avenging' Kibbe's victims..." 'I am down to test my theory that no jury during a penalty phase of my potential death penalty trial will ever vote to see me executed,' he said." Well OK then, that's hard core   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
The 666 is a nice touch.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
can't hang a man for tryin', can they?
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm sure his sentiments are sincere.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
He did crash a motorcycle.  Whata jerk.

jtown
31 minutes ago  
Vtimlin
29 minutes ago  
Give all prisoners guns and they will be more polite. Coulda saved that guys life.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
27 minutes ago  
'I don't wish ill on anyone,' Bertocchini said. 'But I hope he remembered every one of his victims while he was being killed.'

This x1000
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
26 minutes ago  
NOW imagine what could happen when Trump goes to prison.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
Penalty phase? He gets a jury full of fathers who had to be restrained in court from jumping over the railing and killing their daughter's murderer, he'd be acquitted.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  
It's a valid question. If you are already serving life and you kill your serial killer cell mate, what is the appropriate sentence?
 
mattj1984
15 minutes ago  
If you strangle a strangler does the number of stranglers remain the same...
 
focusthis
13 minutes ago  
Wait...so murderer murdered a serial murder to avenge the victims of the serial murderer?

Does the murderer get a new murderer cellmate that wants to avenge the victims of the murderer?

I think I have a plan.....
 
jjorsett
12 minutes ago  
The probability of getting executed by California is somewhere around negative 100%.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
10 minutes ago  
Taxpayers: Thank you for your service.
 
rainbowbutter
10 minutes ago  
i thought death row inmates were kept each alone for just this reason.  never did hear what happened to that cult woman earlier this week, that killed the toddlers- i assumed she was killed by another inmate too.  eff i'm going to go look at the puppies tab.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  
Truly nothing of value was lost.
 
kbronsito
7 minutes ago  
Jeffrey Dahmer survived a couple of murder attempts in prison before finally getting killed by some nut job who also killed another prisoner on the same work detail. Taking out a serial killer gives other prison psychos some notoriety.

I don't even believe in the death penalty. But i'd vote to fry this ahole. He's a young man who strangled an old man to feel im
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
6 minutes ago  

focusthis: Wait...so murderer murdered a serial murder to avenge the victims of the serial murderer?


imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  
I didn't even know a letter could be used like that. Paper cuts?
 
kbronsito
4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Jeffrey Dahmer survived a couple of murder attempts in prison before finally getting killed by some nut job who also killed another prisoner on the same work detail. Taking out a serial killer gives other prison psychos some notoriety.

I don't even believe in the death penalty. But i'd vote to fry this ahole. He's a young man who strangled an old man to feel im


... to feel important. This wasn't about any kind of outrage. He's a farking psychopath. And he has the audacity to dare a death sentence jury to convict him. I think he deserves the death penalty more for daring the jury to do it under the precedent set by Fark Around v Find Out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

Somacandra: It's a valid question. If you are already serving life and you kill your serial killer cell mate, what is the appropriate sentence?


Extra Jell-O for dessert.

/Glad that Dahmer was also murdered in prison.
 
