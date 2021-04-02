 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman calls her husband a big baby, not because he is, she just can't pronounce his name (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
1079 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)



Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know a woman that has trouble saying her last name because she is Hispanic and can't help but roll her Rs.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A wife has turned to TikTok for help after confessing that she has been calling nicknames to her husband.

Wat?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now no longer believe in babies
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he wear diapers?

/please be the diapers.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse...

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Ragnar. I would just say rag nar. I've heard it pronounced that way on TV. Just rag and nar.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was stolen from a Prudie article this week except the boyfriend was the one being shiat on for calling the girl Sara instead of whatever proud name her mom wa going on about
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Understandable if his name includes sounds not used in English. But get a grip, lady. You could always have speech therapy to teach you that one name.

I had speech therapy as a child. My therapist was from England. Maybe there is a slight trace of her accent in my speech, but this seems unlikely. People have trouble identifying my origin, but I think most of them simply don't listen. Also, I may be hard to hear some times. My Mother complains and she's known me even longer than I have.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, she has. She was already grown up before I was even conceived.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can't pronounce Ragnar?  And her husband actually says the pronunciation changes depending on the speaker?  Just say Ragnar remotely correctly and claim your accent.  Apparently, "that's how it's pronounced in [wherever tictok lady is from]" is an acceptable answer.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.

The article ad about the woman on TikTok using her breasts to hold things (a chair?!) is far more entertaining?.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ragnar rocks!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just call him Hairybreeches
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: His name is Ragnar. I would just say rag nar. I've heard it pronounced that way on TV. Just rag and nar.


Family Guy - Wheat Thins
Youtube u0DXHAruCB4
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.howtopronounce.com/ragnar​

With just the slightest trace of the "g", as if it were the French name Renard. Only with a "g" creeping in to make it Regnard.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Hey, hey, hey. Hey. Take it easy, man. Over here. The pile of rocks waving at you. Here. Yeah, I'm actually a thing. I'm a being. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Korg. I'm kind of like the leader in here. I'm made of rocks, as you can see. But don't let that intimidate you. You don't need to be afraid unless you're made of scissors. Just a little rock-paper-scissor joke for you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the alternative pronunciations rhymes with "Wagner", as in Kyle Wagner.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dude's not screwing her right if the chick can't even say his name!
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She just needs more shiat pumped into her lips and then she get it right.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can empathize try pronouncing the Vietnamese name Ngọc and I can speak that language to a middling level.

My friend of five years "You lived here so long time and you still not say my name right." I'm trying, Ngọc, also as a gentleman, let's just gloss over all the things you, just now, didn't say right.
 
