(Fox 2 St. Louis)   'Woman sentenced to five years for fatal silicone butt injection at St. Louis hotel'   (fox2now.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fatal Silicone Butt Injection is the name of my post-punk band that does covers of the Carpenters and Anne Murray.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capping an ass is a serious and often deadly experience. Street wisdom, yo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a certain farker does with his RealDolls is none of my business, even if silicone butts are involved.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We honestly would have given you more, but...you know...the person you killed was stupid enough to try to get illegal butt silicone treatment..."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Sir-Mix-A-Lot.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Capping an ass is a serious and often deadly experience. Street wisdom, yo.





Fark user imageView Full Size


butt-cap
you gotta flip that
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: "We honestly would have given you more, but...you know...the person you killed was stupid enough to try to get illegal butt silicone treatment..."


The victim was 22, and probably also a victim of St. Louis public school education.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Al Roker's Forecast: Capping an ass is a serious and often deadly experience. Street wisdom, yo.

[Fark user image 250x175] [View Full Size image _x_]

butt-cap
you gotta flip that


Whelp, that's enough internet for the month.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all so horrible.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't open the article. It tells me it is not accessible to European clients.  What the fark I'm in Toronto. It is North America! ( : (
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it at least a nice looking ass
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the wise knight sure mix a lot has told us "silicon parts are made for toys"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: I blame Sir-Mix-A-Lot.


Silicone parts are made for toys.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.


I concur
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Capping an ass is a serious and often deadly experience. Street wisdom, yo.


Truth.

And - being St. Louis - it isn't exactly hard to get your ass capped around there.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The LA face and the St. Louis booty...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The victim's name was Daysha Phillips.  I'm surprised it wasn't spelled "-A"
/ I always say you shouldn't die from stupidity.  Embarrassment should be enough.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised this story didn't come from South Florida. Lots of backyard and incompetent cosmetic surgery goes on there. You can go to the right flea market and get butt implants.

Is it me, or do these type of people seem to prey on black women? So often the victims of this crap tend to be black women wanting those enhancements.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JZDave: invictus2: Al Roker's Forecast: Capping an ass is a serious and often deadly experience. Street wisdom, yo.

[Fark user image 250x175] [View Full Size image _x_]

butt-cap
you gotta flip that

Whelp, that's enough internet for the month.


I'm going to go rock back and forth in the corner for a while until I've convinced myself it's a fake.
 
