 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Videoing a train passing by? Yeah... that's kinda cool. Videoing a train passing by as it starts derailing? Yeah, that's much more interesting   (msn.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Automobile, Hot air balloon, So Paulo, height truck, migrant kids, generation space tourism ship, Man orders iPhone, Tourism  
•       •       •

1284 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 4:20 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/video/us/tr​a​in-derailment-captured-by-passing-driv​er/vp-BB1fcC6O

I couldn't find a video on the link-but here it is. Not really worth it...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pic of crew minutes before it happened:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tater1337
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
go to youtube

search for railfan

add derail if you wish

you are welcome
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the best train derailment video.
Train Vs. Tornado - Tornado Wins!
Youtube EWH6QYClQvQ
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why isn't it flying off the tracks at 80mph with cars jumping over each other and on fire and exploding with helicopters crashing and a hijacked missle tumbling into a ravine?

I say this is fake
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koder: Pic of crew minutes before it happened:

[Fark user image 850x446]


Exactly what I thought of! +1
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
what is so effin hard about holding a phone sideways, in landscape mode? Have these people never seen a movie screen, or a TV?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tater1337: go to youtube

search for railfan

add derail if you wish

you are welcome


Yeah, you want train derailments, car crashes, plane crashes, gas stations exploding, people getting shot, whatever violence porn you want, it's all an internet search away.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice job, Gomez.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Editing vertical video into a horizontal format?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can we instead abuse the driver for using their phone camera while driving and potentially having been the cause of the train derailing?
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TELL 'EM LARGE MARGE SENT YA!

/the worst wreck I ever seen
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

a particular individual: what is so effin hard about holding a phone sideways, in landscape mode? Have these people never seen a movie screen, or a TV?


It takes a second for the video to switch modes, so in a hurry it's too slow. Also, if you turn the phone in the "wrong" direction it films in upside-down landscape mode. Also also, why are you so attached to seeing a ton of shiat on the peripherals? If the action is taking place in the center of the shot, you don't need it to be freakishly wide, you weirdo.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Without the lame "music":  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHla​07​awJ8g

Train Derailment Captured by Passing Driver || ViralHog
Youtube wHla07awJ8g
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bandito King: a particular individual: what is so effin hard about holding a phone sideways, in landscape mode? Have these people never seen a movie screen, or a TV?

It takes a second for the video to switch modes, so in a hurry it's too slow. Also, if you turn the phone in the "wrong" direction it films in upside-down landscape mode. Also also, why are you so attached to seeing a ton of shiat on the peripherals? If the action is taking place in the center of the shot, you don't need it to be freakishly wide, you weirdo.


I think we found Zack Snyder's Fark account.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Bandito King: a particular individual: what is so effin hard about holding a phone sideways, in landscape mode? Have these people never seen a movie screen, or a TV?

It takes a second for the video to switch modes, so in a hurry it's too slow. Also, if you turn the phone in the "wrong" direction it films in upside-down landscape mode. Also also, why are you so attached to seeing a ton of shiat on the peripherals? If the action is taking place in the center of the shot, you don't need it to be freakishly wide, you weirdo.

I think we found Zack Snyder's Fark account.


Needs more lens flare.
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This dude got to witness the train break apart in front of him in Brampton.

CN Train Breaks Two Knuckles in Brampton Ontario!
Youtube VV-QgaHCvJ0
you can hear the airlines go at 0:41 and see the knuckles breaking at 0:57
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Family Guy - List of American Rail Disasters
Youtube TsLHYPX60V8
 
Fursecution
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The after:
Train derailment Gibbon Nebraska
Youtube aV5v_CVAyuM
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank you to subby for not saying "filming".
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

a particular individual: what is so effin hard about holding a phone sideways, in landscape mode? Have these people never seen a movie screen, or a TV?


While you're driving 80 down the highway? Guy's living on the edge.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.