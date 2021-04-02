 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   You'd think spending a year fighting Covid to the point where you had to learn how to walk all over again would be enough suffering, but no   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I couldn't walk that would be a big problem.

/username checks out
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Ambulance Driver"

Every EMT and medic is triggered after reading this
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She took time off work to care for me after I'd come out of hospital, slept on the sofa when I had to live downstairs in my own home, and was always there behind me ready to hold me up as I practiced walking round the living room with a frame."

After a year of hard work, David has finally regained enough strength to return to work at Whitefield ambulance station.

He still has scarring on his lungs

Man, this flu hoax is getting out of hand.
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

styckx: "Ambulance Driver"

Every EMT and medic is triggered after reading this


It may be different where you are, but the NHS has lots of non-emergency ambulances as well as the sort with paramedics in them. These are driven by ambulance drivers who are now officially called "Ambulance care assistants". Here's the NHS job definition


i.imgur.comView Full Size


So yes, he is an ambulance driver.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know how this guy feels. I went through the same thing last time I had the flu... /s

=Smidge=
/Glad he lived though. Many were not so lucky.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if this ever was a Democratic hoax, and "conservatives" in all countries were just lying the whole time.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are you suggesting something about his wife?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

styckx: "Ambulance Driver"

Every EMT and medic is triggered after reading this


Firetruck driver. Police Car Driver. School bus driver. M1 Abrams Driver. 

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't get the headline until I saw the bagpiper.
 
