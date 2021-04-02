 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KWCH Wichita)   A 58-year-old woman in Kansas pulled an April Fools' Day prank on her daughter yesterday. Since you're reading this on Fark, you can pretty much guess it didn't end with a hearty laugh and a heartwarming affirmation of their relationship   (kwch.com) divider line
24
    More: Stupid, Sedgwick County, Kansas, Wichita, Kansas, Wichita Police Department, 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita, further investigation, Wichita metropolitan area, Police, Constable  
•       •       •

2382 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a dumb joke, but unless her the mom called 911 herself I'm not sure how she is on the hook for this.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: That's a dumb joke, but unless her the mom called 911 herself I'm not sure how she is on the hook for this.


I would assume it's under some kind of "foreseeable consequence" type thing.

Kind of like how pool owners have to do all kinds of extra stuff to make sure no kids can get at the pool because it's an obvious attraction.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well now I kind of feel bad for telling some of my coworkers yesterday morning that my neighbor's house was cordoned off and the cops were there because he had been found drowned in a tub full of milk and had a banana crammed up his ass and they suspected a cereal killer.

Joke works better when spoken, obviously.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wichita Police Department Lt. Ron Hunt said a woman, identified as 58-year-old Arnthia Willis, called her daughter, told her she'd been shot and hung up.

The daughter said she immediately called 911 and then rushed over to the home. Police arrived in full protective gear with guns drawn and EMS in tow."

https://www.kmbc.com/article/video-me​s​merizing-lava-flow-spills-from-iceland​s-fagradalsfjall-volcano/36009282
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA, but since it's Kansas, I'ma assume someone got shot.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(R's TFA)

Ha, close enough.

/ maybe I'll play the lottery tonight
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police: Making every situation dumber and more dangerous since the rise of the "warrior cop".
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: That's a dumb joke


It's a hilarious joke, but for strangers on the internet as schadenfreude, rather than the intended recipients.
 
ifky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
April Fools is such a tedious day.

Really?  You thought that was funny?

So many Brown E's in the oven this year.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Made by searching Frinkiac for "cancer of the rectum".
 
strapp3r
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well planned.  solid prank marm!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
and the police showed up and shot her daughter.    Greatest prank ever!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
April's Fool has always annoyed me because of the hostile kinds of "pranks" like this.   What a biatch to do that to her daughter.

The only other holiday that comes near is (was?) St. Patrick's Day.  If you weren't wearing green someone could pinch you.   And man, were there kids who really loved to pinch...hard.   I finally got to the point of telling anyone that even thought of doing that "I'm not Irish, and I'll knock your block off if you do touch me".   I was such a spoil sport.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snort: April Fools is such a tedious day.

Really?  You thought that was funny?

So many Brown E's in the oven this year.


Yep, we got that, a drawing of an 'E' in a kitchen pot, and the lunchmeat secretly put away in the pantry. Delightful.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess....ended in incest porn?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: [Fark user image image 480x360]
Made by searching Frinkiac for "cancer of the rectum".


That one and the bit with the bullhorns, almost died laughing.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm going to say this again: Pranks are one of the three lowest forms of comedy.

3. Prop comedy
2. Pranks
1. Conservative "humor"

Pranks are wholly dependent on one premise: Inconveniencing, embarrassing, startling, scaring, or otherwise harming another person for your own enjoyment and the enjoyment of others. The root of pranks, no matter how light-hearted, is a spark of cruelty aimed at other people.

While some people like watching pranks, nobody likes a prankster.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She shoulda called 912.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's a point in life where we think our parents know everything.
Then there's a point in life where we think our parents know nothing.
Then there's a point in life where we think our parents know a lot but not everything.

I am unfamiliar with the point where we discover our parents are flaming idiots. Thankfully.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: That's a dumb joke, but unless her the mom called 911 herself I'm not sure how she is on the hook for this.


Felony murder rule
😂 😂 😂
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Professor_Doctor: That's a dumb joke, but unless her the mom called 911 herself I'm not sure how she is on the hook for this.

I would assume it's under some kind of "foreseeable consequence" type thing.

Kind of like how pool owners have to do all kinds of extra stuff to make sure no kids can get at the pool because it's an obvious attraction.


I filled the entire thing with pure muriatic acid to dissuade them from jumping in, since I don't have a fence or anything.  Is that good enough?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.