(WalletHub)   Is there a "right" way to eat a chocolate bunny? You're damn straight there is, and if you do it wrong, you are obviously an alien and need to go back to whatever screwed-up planet you came from, you freak   (wallethub.com) divider line
45
737 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 02 Apr 2021 at 9:22 AM



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ears first then feet up. I want it to see everything that's happening.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned that some people like hollow eggs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You look it right in it's candied eyes.  Wait for the moment of terror to show and go for the chocolate throat.  The piecing cries of pain are just added sweetness.  Give it a shake to snap that chocolate neck and then drag the corpse back to your lair where you snarl at the others who try to take what you've rightfully earned this day.  Let them feast on peanut butter eggs.  That's all they can catch.  You're the alpha.  You get the pick of the basket.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You bite the ears off first so it can't hear you coming for the rest of it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chocolate Bunny?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the delicate wording "tail first."  Let's be real.  That is "butt first" to most people.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It depends on its orientation when deeply embedded in m'lady's hoohah.

I also recommend relevant google-image searches when not at work.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You look it right in it's candied eyes.  Wait for the moment of terror to show and go for the chocolate throat.  The piecing cries of pain are just added sweetness.  Give it a shake to snap that chocolate neck and then drag the corpse back to your lair where you snarl at the others who try to take what you've rightfully earned this day.  Let them feast on peanut butter eggs.  That's all they can catch.  You're the alpha.  You get the pick of the basket.


How sure are you that you're aren't eating real bunnies bro.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ears first then work your way down, since the smallest and thus easiest to eat parts are at the top. About halfway down I'll throw it away because I'm sick of eating chocolate.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emo Philips and the Easter Bunny 1983
Youtube oi_7MdRCPAM
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You eat the ears while screaming and crying as you mock the bunny for pleading for its life.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make it quick and painless. Hydraulic press then scoop up the chocolate dust and make a milkshake of it
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to start with the belly.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ears up your nose then you can lick it hands-free.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pagans!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/tastes like bread & wine
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irregardless if it's solid or hollow, smash it into bite sized pieces, so you don't look feral when you are eating it. Christ died so you could have that rabbit.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go for the heart first
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Pagans!
[Fark user image image 200x497]
/tastes like bread & wine


Tom Waits - Chocolate Jesus
Youtube m5kHx1itU8c
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to eat a chocolate bunny:
1. Toss it into the trash.
2. Get some peeps.

How to eat peeps:
1. Doesn't really matter as long as you save the head for last, so they can feel every excruciating bite taken from their bodies.
2. Sometimes though I like to bite off those extra crunchy eyes early so they can hear me chewing on them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Irregardless if it's solid or hollow, smash it into bite sized pieces, so you don't look feral when you are eating it. Christ died so you could have that rabbit.


New Walking Dead spinoff, Fear the Risen Christ.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Chocolate Bunny?

[Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right way of eating a chocolate easter bunny:  with your mouth.

If you "eat" a chocolate easter bunny in any other way, then subby's headline is absolutely correct.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my kids likes to eat them face first. He also creeps into my room early in the morning to watch me sleep. Should I be worried?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: One of my kids likes to eat them face first. He also creeps into my room early in the morning to watch me sleep. Should I be worried?


Kid isn't named Norman, by any chance?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chocolate Easter Bunny? shiat, I'm still dealing with Halloween and Valentine's Day candy.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madeup Farkname: The right way of eating a chocolate easter bunny:  with your mouth.

If you "eat" a chocolate easter bunny in any other way, then subby's headline is absolutely correct.


I'm sure there will be a tik tok, bunny buttchug challenge this weekend.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP 40 degree day
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
81% of parents are thieves.  They steal candy from their children.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes , there is subby.  You slowly dip it in hot coffee or hot chocolate  jut like you would  with a toon and dip.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Pagans!
[Fark user image 200x497]
/tastes like bread & wine


I see your chocolate Jesus and raise you

mrshomefree.comView Full Size


Eight Chocolate Maccabees/
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do we like our chocolate eggs? Filled with caramel, peanut butter, or chocolate ganache.


Did the author intentionally leave Cadbury Creme Eggs out of the survey or did they just not know what fondant was?

/those disgusting little bastards are an Easter tradition, dammit!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I don't think I've had a "chocolate" bunny since grade school.  I learned to never buy holiday chocolate many, many years ago.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Yes , there is subby.  You slowly dip it in hot coffee or hot chocolate  just like you would  with a toon and dip.

[Fark user image 636x337] [View Full Size image _x_]


FTFM
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: peeps.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Emo Phillips - Childhood
Youtube PeYKfekDMsg
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And let's not forget the classic Peeps In A Microwave

Exploding Easter Marshmallow Peeps in Microwave - @OpieRadio
Youtube kRT1f5luywU
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How to eat a chocolate bunny:
1. Toss it into the trash.
2. Get some peeps.

How to eat peeps:
1. Doesn't really matter as long as you save the head for last, so they can feel every excruciating bite taken from their bodies.
2. Sometimes though I like to bite off those extra crunchy eyes early so they can hear me chewing on them.


Hershey makes chocolate covered marshmallow eggs.

/you'll like them
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Harry Freakstorm: You look it right in it's candied eyes.  Wait for the moment of terror to show and go for the chocolate throat.  The piecing cries of pain are just added sweetness.  Give it a shake to snap that chocolate neck and then drag the corpse back to your lair where you snarl at the others who try to take what you've rightfully earned this day.  Let them feast on peanut butter eggs.  That's all they can catch.  You're the alpha.  You get the pick of the basket.

How sure are you that you're aren't eating real bunnies bro.



She squirms and squeaks when I ...

oh
um
not that kind of bunny, eh?


I'll see myself out.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You start at the ears and you never go ass-to-ear.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How to eat a chocolate bunny:
1. Toss it into the trash.
2. Get some peeps.

How to eat peeps:
1. Doesn't really matter as long as you save the head for last, so they can feel every excruciating bite taken from their bodies.
2. Sometimes though I like to bite off those extra crunchy eyes early so they can hear me chewing on them.


Peeps are AWESOME if you put them in the microwave at 50% power for a minute or two. Bonus if it has a turntable.

Then, you get to eat them. They taste and smell like campfire-toasted marshmallows.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mike_d85: How do we like our chocolate eggs? Filled with caramel, peanut butter, or chocolate ganache.

Did the author intentionally leave Cadbury Creme Eggs out of the survey or did they just not know what fondant was?

/those disgusting little bastards are an Easter tradition, dammit!


Creme eggs are technically there as they are unborn chocolate bunnies.
 
rfenster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Peep Jousting!
Peep Jousting
Youtube UUYiIMEP9MA
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This seems like a good place to remind you all:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
