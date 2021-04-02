 Skip to content
(BBC)   Octopussywhipped   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This could veer in a few directions:
Octopussy
denofgeek.comView Full Size

Oct-ohshiat:
sideshow.comView Full Size

Octo-licios Greek treatment:
jesspryles.comView Full Size


/I'm torn between one and three, really
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't F with octopi. They will rip your face off.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're mad as hell, and they're not going toke it any more!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, fat fingering.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suckerpunched!
 
HairBolus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
oh. I thought this was going to be about a cute kitten.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Don't F with octopi. They will rip your face off.


"Octopus" is a Greek word.   We do not pluralize Greek words with an 'i' at the end.

/Octopuses
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 480x320]
[Fark user image image 257x370]


Whatever happened to her
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some are friendly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 480x320]
[Fark user image image 257x370]

Whatever happened to her


She stopped doing porn so the state wouldn't take her kids away. And then the kids grew up and she couldn't make money off them anymore so she faded away to bolivian.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Watch My Octopus Teacher on Netflix. It's amazing.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tehskwid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.


And magazines ARE clips
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.


What? Wait! Please do elaborate with pictures of possible cuz I'm completely farking lost.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.

What? Wait! Please do elaborate with pictures of possible cuz I'm completely farking lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
walking down the beach...
...
hentai
...
hentai S&M
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: iheartscotch: Don't F with octopi. They will rip your face off.

"Octopus" is a Greek word.   We do not pluralize Greek words with an 'i' at the end.

/Octopuses


Octopi is fine. Octopus is also a Latin word. If you want to be pedantic, the Greek plural would be octopodes. If you want to be understood, use octopi or octupuses.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach"

The beach, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: waxbeans: tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.

What? Wait! Please do elaborate with pictures of possible cuz I'm completely farking lost.

[Fark user image image 272x448]


Ooooooooo thanks 😊
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
/Angry Octopus, punching shiat in the farkin' face
Australian Geologist: "Oh, look at that! That octopus is over there farking shiat up!"
/moves closer
Angry Octopus: "Slapintheface!"
/smack
Australian Geologist: "OW! That hurts!"
Angry Octopus: "SMACK SMACK SMACK SMACK MY BIATCH UP!"
/smack smack smack smack smack
Australian Geologist: "Oh goodness! This octopus is kicking my ass! Oh well. I should probably go for a swim now. What could possibly happen?"
/starts stripping off clothing
Angry Octopus:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: waxbeans: tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.

What? Wait! Please do elaborate with pictures of possible cuz I'm completely farking lost.

[Fark user image image 272x448]

Ooooooooo thanks 😊


Ooooo wow
"An octopus has eight appendages, each of which has rows of suckers running its length. But these are not tentacles - in strict anatomical terms, they are arms. A tentacle has suckers only on its pad-shaped ending"

Wow. Interesting
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: waxbeans: tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.

What? Wait! Please do elaborate with pictures of possible cuz I'm completely farking lost.

[Fark user image 272x448]


I never would have through that Octopuses poop. Learn something new every day.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After the last octopus thread I went down the Wikipedia rabbit hole. Thank you everyone who posted links to stories!

Apparently octopuses challenge many of the assumptions about the evolution of intelligence, particularly in that they're
A. Not a social species, they tend to isolate* from each other (unless they're given ecstasy)
B. They're short lived, around 2 years life expectancy which isn't long to build up a knowledge base
C. Parents don't raise their offspring so the next generation doesn't learn from the previous

*The exception to this is the Larger Pacific Striped Octopus which was discovered in the 1970's and doesn't even have an official genus species name yet.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I never would have through that Octopuses poop. Learn something new every day.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/although exceptions do exist
 
HairBolus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tehskwid: Octopuses don't have tentacles dammit....they have arms.  Squid have tentacles (2) and 8 arms.

Sigh.


Well their name says they have 8 feet, not arms, legs, or tentacles.


The scientific Latin term octopus was derived from Ancient Greek ὀκτώπους, a compound form of ὀκτώ (oktō, "eight") and πούς (pous, "foot"),
 
