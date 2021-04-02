 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C & G News)   Guy arrested on Home Invasion charge says he strolled into unlocked house to phone a friend for a lift, as one does   (candgnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Murica, Surveillance, Troy police, Crime, Mario Thornton, Home, Police, nearby security camera footage, Residence  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else think the headline was a metaphor for yet another January 6th insurrectionist?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.