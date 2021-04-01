 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Venice bans cruise ships over 40,000 tons from city center's main square, following the lead of, well, every other city in the world   (usatoday.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Papa - Cruise ships are giant toilets | #shorts
Youtube iBXO1Tk6okU
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine shelling out a f*cktonne of cash to stay at a luxury hotel on the main square in Venice, for your view to be a giant f*ck-off white monolith of a cruiseship?!?

Bet the business owners are glad to be rid of that, tbh.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com image 396x600]


The Drowning Witch avoided the large ship too well.

Frank Zappa - Drowning Witch
Youtube 1HJp-rHZOhQ
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Can you imagine shelling out a f*cktonne of cash to stay at a luxury hotel on the main square in Venice, for your view to be a giant f*ck-off white monolith of a cruiseship?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't see an issue myself...

/and neither can anyone else nearby, apparently
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stantz: uttertosh: Can you imagine shelling out a f*cktonne of cash to stay at a luxury hotel on the main square in Venice, for your view to be a giant f*ck-off white monolith of a cruiseship?!?

[Fark user image image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Can't see an issue myself...

/and neither can anyone else nearby, apparently


Huh.
I've been to Venice a couple of times.
I've never seen that scene.
Something like that would burn into the retina of memory.

Glad they made that call
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Can you imagine shelling out a f*cktonne of cash to stay at a luxury hotel on the main square in Venice, for your view to be a giant f*ck-off white monolith of a cruiseship?!?

Bet the business owners are glad to be rid of that, tbh.


It's not just the view. The ships were literally causing the city to sink faster due to engine vibrations. You could feel the ships shaking the buildings all over the city when they were in motion.
 
Scaley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Grimsby. The cruise ships can all change their destination to the port of Great Grimsby, which is in the city centre. This can only improve the place.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know who else parked a huge ship in the middle of Venice?

That's right, Captain Nemo
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't think cruise ships are allowed in the town center here. At least I've never seen one. It might just be tacitly understood. Besides, they probably couldn't get in. There's currently a fallen tree blocking most of the river.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: You know who else parked a huge ship in the middle of Venice?

That's right, Captain Nemo


Good luck finding him to issue the citation.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stantz: uttertosh: Can you imagine shelling out a f*cktonne of cash to stay at a luxury hotel on the main square in Venice, for your view to be a giant f*ck-off white monolith of a cruiseship?!?

[Fark user image image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Can't see an issue myself...

/and neither can anyone else nearby, apparently


Cries out for torpedoes or mines
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I owned a business there I probably wouldn't object to having two thousand bored rich opening up their money because they are bored and want to spend money.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I imagine the Venetians are breathing a sigh of relief.  Next up, punt Disney from the Piazza.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cakeman: If I owned a business there I probably wouldn't object to having two thousand bored rich opening up their money because they are bored and want to spend money.


Cruise ships are still going to find a way to get to Venice; they just don't have to be literally sitting in the city center. They might limit how many can visit per year, just to reduce the sea tourism vs land, but they depend on tourists.

It's like any city or nation that depends on tourism dollars for a large portion of the economy - everyone hates the tourists, but there's a grudging realization that the economy will fall into shambles without it.

It's not like Venice can fall back on being an international hub of trade or whatever like it was centuries ago.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cakeman: If I owned a business there I probably wouldn't object to having two thousand bored rich opening up their money because they are bored and want to spend money.


Actually one of the biggest gripes about cruise ship passengers in Venice is just how little money they spend, relative to their numbers and overall negative impact on the city.  They sleep on the ship, so they're not paying for hotel rooms; they tend to eat breakfast and dinner on board as well, and when they're in the city they favor cheap fast-food joints for lunch only.  A small minority of them might be discriminating enough to seek out and purchase a locally-produced artisanal product like Murano glass, Burano lace, or marbled paper, but for the most part their purchases are limited to t-shirts and mass-produced Chinese-made garbage at one of the ubiquitous souvenir shops.  Maybe they'll take a gondola ride or have an overpriced Aperol spritz to spice up their selfies, and that's about it.

In exchange for this very modest return, Venice has its streets clogged with tourists who toss garbage everywhere and generally make life miserable for the people who actually live there.  Can't say I blame them for pushing back.
 
