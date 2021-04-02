 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Flat-earther arrested for setting fire to three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, BC which mimics an earlier attack in Australia, suggesting these flat-earther crimes are happening all around the globe   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Freemasonry, flat earth theory, Masonic lodges, anti-Freemason attacks, Masonic Lodge, Ben Kohlman, Australian flat earth convention, Kohlman's Facebook page  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 5:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Stupid, it burns!

/oblig
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Day before Caturday joke: I can prove the Earth is not flat using simple Nature, beyond a reasonable doubt. Cats. If the Earth was flat, cats would have pushed everything off!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't buy into the ball-earth hoax!
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Masons are really into geometry.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The flat earthers were trying to send smoke signals to each other.
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Flat earthers a farking dangerous. Because they are not *just* flat earthers. I wish we could shoot them all into space so they could see how wrong they are about everything as the suffocate and freeze to death. That's hyperbole, for the record.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm curious about the Venn diagram of flat-earthers and steamroller operators.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those flat earthers sure do get around with their global conspiracy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Qrazy.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: Flat earthers a farking dangerous. Because they are not *just* flat earthers. I wish we could shoot them all into space so they could see how wrong they are about everything as the suffocate and freeze to death. That's hyperbole, for the record.


Up until this time, I thought they were just largely-harmless clowns. I figured if they were dangerous, they'd have blown up an observatory or two by now.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Up until this time, I thought they were just largely-harmless clowns. I figured if they were dangerous, they'd have blown up an observatory or two by now.


As SciManDan says, the reason he takes Flerfers to task so much is that they're rarely 'just' flerfers, and will generally latch onto any baseless conspiracy theory they discover, as they're all basically mired in an innate mis-trust of governments & authorities in general. Flerfers will usually also be anti-vaxxers, 9/11 truthers, covid & holocaust deniers. And when that group of idiots reaches out for new blood, they'll invariably attract those whose first reaction would be to take aggressive action against the 'evil elite' in their quest to be the lone voice of truth.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.