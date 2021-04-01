 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   Florida may have its own Fark tag, but Arizona has its own COVID variant   (azcentral.com) divider line
    Scary, Vaccine, home-grown variant of the coronavirus, Vaccination, cases of the new variant, Immune system, Arizona State University researchers, common lineage of the virus, Community spread  
posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 7:30 AM



lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A goodie. A variant that lessens the effectiveness of the vaccine. In a redneck state where a lot of people wont get the vaccine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But it's a dry variant.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what subby? England has 4 of it's own.


RRRUUUUUUULE BRITANNIA!!
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What we really need now is for FL's favorite resident to come out with a speech where he lists off all the humorous names for the virus.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No surprise there. Vaccines give us a huge advantage, but it doesn't make us 100% immune. We are, without sounding overly dramatic, on a race against time - can we get enough folks vaccinated to stifle or halt COVID-19 transmission before we get a mutation that makes our vaccines too ineffective to remain valuable?

My fear is that we're never going to get past 190M adults vaccinated, because over 1 in 3 of our adults have decided that they're idiots. Those idiots are going to ensure a nice, long, fat tail to this pandemic, lasting months or even longer, even with 2/3rds of us covered by vaccines.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'bout time. You'd think with all the plague rats spreading Covid around the US would have created its own variant months ago.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh my fark, and we're leaving this research up to Arizona State University?
 
August11
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"In a non-peer reviewed study that published Sunday, researchers said they have detected 17 cases of the new variant since February, 15 of which were in Arizona."

Your peers frown on your shenanigans.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: 'bout time. You'd think with all the plague rats spreading Covid around the US would have created its own variant months ago.


We did, but then Biden got elected.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: No surprise there. Vaccines give us a huge advantage, but it doesn't make us 100% immune. We are, without sounding overly dramatic, on a race against time - can we get enough folks vaccinated to stifle or halt COVID-19 transmission before we get a mutation that makes our vaccines too ineffective to remain valuable?

My fear is that we're never going to get past 190M adults vaccinated, because over 1 in 3 of our adults have decided that they're idiots. Those idiots are going to ensure a nice, long, fat tail to this pandemic, lasting months or even longer, even with 2/3rds of us covered by vaccines.


Unless you planning strictly closing all borders and all travel, having 100% of the US vaccinated would not stop variants like this from arriving. Biology does not respect invisible lines on the ground.
 
TempeSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Oh my fark, and we're leaving this research up to Arizona State University?


If any university knows transmissible diseases, it's ASU
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lowers antibody responses to the virus and could weaken vaccines.

Great.  This is going to confuse a lot of people.
 
