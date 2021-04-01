 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PetaPixel)   Alabama fire chief pulls gun on realtor and photographer who are _______. See if you can guess the missing descriptor   (petapixel.com) divider line
69
    More: Dumbass, Real estate, Gun, City of Tarrant, Photography, Firearm, Tarrant Fire Chief Jason Rickels, Weapon, Camera  
•       •       •

1417 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 8:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Near?

img.fireden.netView Full Size


Now, off to RTFA to see if I'm correct...
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In addition to the outrage over this, I have questions: How does the fire chief of a Birmingham suburb with a population under 7,000 wind up owning a house selling for nearly $1 million. The house is also a 2-1/2 hour drive from his job. He must have had a hell of a part-time gig (assuming he was a regular firefighter). Or he married well.

We're talking the south here; public safety jobs are not typically unionized and don't carry huge salaries, overtime, or fringes. Most fire fighters work part time jobs elsewhere on thier off days. One of my mother's nurses on a trip to the ER was a Lieutenant in the local fire department.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: In addition to the outrage over this, I have questions: How does the fire chief of a Birmingham suburb with a population under 7,000 wind up owning a house selling for nearly $1 million. The house is also a 2-1/2 hour drive from his job. He must have had a hell of a part-time gig (assuming he was a regular firefighter). Or he married well.

We're talking the south here; public safety jobs are not typically unionized and don't carry huge salaries, overtime, or fringes. Most fire fighters work part time jobs elsewhere on thier off days. One of my mother's nurses on a trip to the ER was a Lieutenant in the local fire department.


Looking at the price history on the listing at Zillow, seems the last purchase price was $499,500 in December 2017. That's a shiatload of appreciation, but there's a home down the street listed at $1.15 million.

185 Spring Dr, Roswell, GA 30075 | MLS #6828121 | Zillow
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we have to add photography and realty to list of things folks can't do while black?

Y'all motherf*ckers need to publish a guidebook so that folks can keep current. I mean, it's starting to look like black folks can't do anything-including sitting quietly in their own homes-without someone taking offense.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wonder if they thought it was a news crew, and they where afraid someone let the cat out of the bag.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wait, they were selling this house, and probably booked those services on that day. And they flipped out because black people showed up to their house.

Baseless claims? There is no way they did not know people would be showing up to, and entering their home that day. They just assumed since black people showed up, they were getting robbed. In broad daylight, by thieves in no rush, not hiding anything.

Even the neighbors thought black people= guns.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So we have to add photography and realty to list of things folks can't do while black?

Y'all motherf*ckers need to publish a guidebook so that folks can keep current. I mean, it's starting to look like black folks can't do anything-including sitting quietly in their own homes-without someone taking offense.


No, that's off limits, too.

The book would be very short:  Either don't be black or don't exist.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: So wait, they were selling this house, and probably booked those services on that day. And they flipped out because black people showed up to their house.

Baseless claims? There is no way they did not know people would be showing up to, and entering their home that day. They just assumed since black people showed up, they were getting robbed. In broad daylight, by thieves in no rush, not hiding anything.

Even the neighbors thought black people= guns.


Hey, that makeup artist's brush could have been hiding a knife, man.  You just don't know.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: question_dj: So wait, they were selling this house, and probably booked those services on that day. And they flipped out because black people showed up to their house.

Baseless claims? There is no way they did not know people would be showing up to, and entering their home that day. They just assumed since black people showed up, they were getting robbed. In broad daylight, by thieves in no rush, not hiding anything.

Even the neighbors thought black people= guns.

Hey, that makeup artist's brush could have been hiding a knife, man.  You just don't know.


Things Wypipo Think(tm)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dead?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well its Georgia so I'm guessing he was arrested for not killing them.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a lot of house for a fireman. He was probably worried they were there to steal the 10 kilos of cocaine he recently imported.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They were "X'ed"


https://twitter.com/Jamie_S_Kennedy?r​e​f_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembe​d%7Ctwterm%5E1371663623299416065%7Ctwg​r%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F​%2Fpetapixel.com%2F2021%2F04%2F01%2Fal​abama-fire-chief-pulls-gun-on-black-re​altor-and-photographer%2F%3Futm_source​%3Dfarkutm_medium%3Dwebsiteutm_content​%3DlinkICID%3Dref_fark
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Working
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Rwandian?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Diogenes: question_dj: So wait, they were selling this house, and probably booked those services on that day. And they flipped out because black people showed up to their house.

Baseless claims? There is no way they did not know people would be showing up to, and entering their home that day. They just assumed since black people showed up, they were getting robbed. In broad daylight, by thieves in no rush, not hiding anything.

Even the neighbors thought black people= guns.

Hey, that makeup artist's brush could have been hiding a knife, man.  You just don't know.


If it can hide face lines and wrinkles, what else is it hiding?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Neighbors who witnessed the incident also reported seeing one of the photographer's crew members "pull out a long automatic rifle" from a vehicle. Police believe what the witness saw was actually a pole used for lighting in photography, AL.com reports.

An easy mistake to make.
No one should be allowed to have these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Jason (Rickels) asked him, 'What are you doing?' to which Dwayne (Boddie) stated he was doing video for a job and showed Jason his camera to prove what he was doing," the police report states. Rickels then reportedly grabbed the camera, smashed it on the ground, and said, "not here, you're not."
The fire chief tells police that he had feared the black object Boddie grabbed from the car was a gun.

White A hole at White A Hole bar in two weeks:  "I was there before the cops and that n (bong) pulled a gun on me!  I used super fire fighters skills and I grabbed that gun and I smashed it in my hands like that guy in that movie!  And that n(bong) turned white as my hood and said "Sir!  Sir!  Please don't hurt me none! I am subjugated before you!  And the cops came, shook my hand and took me down to the office for donuts and coffee and photos."
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

potierrh: I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.


Especially if your house was on the market, you should expect people to come by.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

potierrh: I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.


You, unlike the realtor, are dumb - it was the smart move to hire an entire photography/make up team

The realtor understood that make up and perfect pictures and lighting makes all the difference (you would need at least a 3-person crew for this, one for lighting and set up, one to shoot and one for hair/make up - they probably brought everyone as they had no other jobs that day)

If excellent marketing material can make a potential buyer spend just 1% more on a home that valuable then the $1000 or so it cost for the team was a very, very smart investment and honestly 1% is a conservative figure. Good pictures make a BIG difference.

For the impending cries of 'well he didn't leave immediately so it was his own fault' you are actually entitled to a reasonable amount of time to leave under law and that determination would be up to the circumstances of the case.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

potierrh: I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.


I might and it's got farkall to do with race.  Don't book a client viewing and then show up with a crew like you're on HGTV.  I didn't sign releases for that and I was expecting 3 or 4 people to walk through and that's about it.  This fiasco required 2 shiatty real estate agents: One to pull this stunt and another not to tell the owner what is going on once they find out.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I am so ready!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Unobtanium: In addition to the outrage over this, I have questions: How does the fire chief of a Birmingham suburb with a population under 7,000 wind up owning a house selling for nearly $1 million. The house is also a 2-1/2 hour drive from his job. He must have had a hell of a part-time gig (assuming he was a regular firefighter). Or he married well.

We're talking the south here; public safety jobs are not typically unionized and don't carry huge salaries, overtime, or fringes. Most fire fighters work part time jobs elsewhere on thier off days. One of my mother's nurses on a trip to the ER was a Lieutenant in the local fire department.

Looking at the price history on the listing at Zillow, seems the last purchase price was $499,500 in December 2017. That's a shiatload of appreciation, but there's a home down the street listed at $1.15 million.

185 Spring Dr, Roswell, GA 30075 | MLS #6828121 | Zillow


Check out the street view.  It was a vacant lot.  He paid $500k for the vacant lot and then had a house built on it to sell.  According to my realtor friend, you generally need to sell a house for double the lot on a knockdown or vacant lot build.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diogenes: hubiestubert: So we have to add photography and realty to list of things folks can't do while black?

Y'all motherf*ckers need to publish a guidebook so that folks can keep current. I mean, it's starting to look like black folks can't do anything-including sitting quietly in their own homes-without someone taking offense.

No, that's off limits, too.

The book would be very short:  Either don't be black or don't exist.


...and even the whole miscegenation thing is out to at least lessen the offense  of being born black is out too?

I'm beginning to think that these folks would just like to remove black people from existence.
 
Pextor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened in Trump's America.

/s
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm black, but that price is insane
 
Netrngr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Unobtanium: In addition to the outrage over this, I have questions: How does the fire chief of a Birmingham suburb with a population under 7,000 wind up owning a house selling for nearly $1 million. The house is also a 2-1/2 hour drive from his job. He must have had a hell of a part-time gig (assuming he was a regular firefighter). Or he married well.

We're talking the south here; public safety jobs are not typically unionized and don't carry huge salaries, overtime, or fringes. Most fire fighters work part time jobs elsewhere on thier off days. One of my mother's nurses on a trip to the ER was a Lieutenant in the local fire department.

Looking at the price history on the listing at Zillow, seems the last purchase price was $499,500 in December 2017. That's a shiatload of appreciation, but there's a home down the street listed at $1.15 million.

185 Spring Dr, Roswell, GA 30075 | MLS #6828121 | Zillow


Roswell, Ga is one of the burbs of Atlanta and housing costs there have freakin exploded so I can see the appreciation. Hell the house initially sold for 115k in 2015. All the bullshiat aside I have to ask why would this realtor decide to use this house as a backdrop for a photoshoot without permission from the owner or trying to schedule the shoot? Not saying what he did was right but I would probably freak the fark out is a group of people of any color showed up at my home that was for sale carrying bags and stuff in and out of the house. What I would do is call the local police, which the wife in this case did, and let them handle it. What I would not do is confront a group of people I suspect of invading my home with a pistol and act like a racist asshole.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonder what the missing word might be. Hm. Ala-f'king-bama. Thank FSM and the all the creators of alternate universes I turned down that job offer there last year.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Neighbors who witnessed the incident also reported seeing one of the photographer's crew members "pull out a long automatic rifle" from a vehicle. Police believe what the witness saw was actually a pole used for lighting in photography, AL.com reports.

An easy mistake to make.
No one should be allowed to have these.

[Fark user image 574x311]


But why were they concerned that a man would be retrieving his legally owned rifle from his vehicle anyway? Ohhhhhh I understand.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

question_dj: So wait, they were selling this house, and probably booked those services on that day. And they flipped out because black people showed up to their house.

Baseless claims? There is no way they did not know people would be showing up to, and entering their home that day. They just assumed since black people showed up, they were getting robbed. In broad daylight, by thieves in no rush, not hiding anything.

Even the neighbors thought black people= guns.


Umm....

FTFA:

The duo tells officers they had scheduled a client viewing of the home and had arrived early with a crew of 6 other people (including a makeup artist) to shoot photos of Lee for marketing purposes prior to the viewing.

Basically she planned to use their house to shoot her own promotional material without authorization or compensation.  Who knows how serious the "client" was.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I have to ask why would this realtor decide to use this house as a backdrop for a photoshoot


The internet. Shiat have changed
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't blame the guy for pulling a gun on the photographer. He said the camera looked like a Canon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: Who knows how serious the "client" was.


The Must Be More To The Story!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is just how you show interest in being a guest speaker at a GOP event.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: potierrh: I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.

You, unlike the realtor, are dumb - it was the smart move to hire an entire photography/make up team

The realtor understood that make up and perfect pictures and lighting makes all the difference (you would need at least a 3-person crew for this, one for lighting and set up, one to shoot and one for hair/make up - they probably brought everyone as they had no other jobs that day)

If excellent marketing material can make a potential buyer spend just 1% more on a home that valuable then the $1000 or so it cost for the team was a very, very smart investment and honestly 1% is a conservative figure. Good pictures make a BIG difference.

For the impending cries of 'well he didn't leave immediately so it was his own fault' you are actually entitled to a reasonable amount of time to leave under law and that determination would be up to the circumstances of the case.


Lol. It wasn't his realtor.

Read TFA again.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gar1013: Who knows how serious the "client" was.

The Must Be More To The Story!


Well, given that you ignored this part of the story, it's more than enough.

FFS, can I show up with a camera crew at your house without your permission?
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"and that he had pulled his weapon in fear that one of the men could possibly have one too."

And armed society is a _________ society.

Also, if you're going to use a visit to a client property to shoot a promotional video for yourself without telling the client, the problem might not be the color of your skin. Even if the realtor was the listing agent, she would have to get permission to use the property to shoot her own promotional video.

Just because the person had listed the property for sale, and you're a relator, doesn't mean that you can use their home to film your own commercial.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mybluemake: [Fark user image image 425x448]I am so ready!


She looks like the sort of person who thinks that a photo of her raising a champagne glass would be extremely classy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rapmaster2000: gar1013: Who knows how serious the "client" was.

The Must Be More To The Story!

Well, given that you ignored this part of the story, it's more than enough.

FFS, can I show up with a camera crew at your house without your permission?


Area Nonrealtor Understands Realty Showings

Wait until you find out how this little lockbox keys work.  Any realtor can just open them up!
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So we have to add photography and realty to list of things folks can't do while black?

Y'all motherf*ckers need to publish a guidebook so that folks can keep current. I mean, it's starting to look like black folks can't do anything-including sitting quietly in their own homes-without someone taking offense.


They did publish a book for awhile, guess it's time to update it.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Xai: potierrh: I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.

You, unlike the realtor, are dumb - it was the smart move to hire an entire photography/make up team

The realtor understood that make up and perfect pictures and lighting makes all the difference (you would need at least a 3-person crew for this, one for lighting and set up, one to shoot and one for hair/make up - they probably brought everyone as they had no other jobs that day)

If excellent marketing material can make a potential buyer spend just 1% more on a home that valuable then the $1000 or so it cost for the team was a very, very smart investment and honestly 1% is a conservative figure. Good pictures make a BIG difference.

For the impending cries of 'well he didn't leave immediately so it was his own fault' you are actually entitled to a reasonable amount of time to leave under law and that determination would be up to the circumstances of the case.


It also helps it the racist ahole doesnt block your vehicle in or so i am told.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rapmaster2000: gar1013: Who knows how serious the "client" was.

The Must Be More To The Story!

Well, given that you ignored this part of the story, it's more than enough.

FFS, can I show up with a camera crew at your house without your permission?


Sure can.  And I can ask you to leave without drawing a weapon, threatening you with harm, and destroying property.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have expected a huge crew for this sort of thing . When I sold my house it was just the realtor and a photographer that came through and he told me who it was he'd be bringing. If I came home and saw that many people I'd have been worried too. Not "pull a gun" worried but I'd be a little suspicious for sure.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gar1013: Rapmaster2000: gar1013: Who knows how serious the "client" was.

The Must Be More To The Story!

Well, given that you ignored this part of the story, it's more than enough.

FFS, can I show up with a camera crew at your house without your permission?

Area Nonrealtor Understands Realty Showings

Wait until you find out how this little lockbox keys work.  Any realtor can just open them up!


They require an electronic key and a code. Your code will stop working if you aren't paid up on your dues.

Also, there are requirements in place for access. For example, a realtor is not allowed to just go and relax at your house for no reason.

Showing up with a film crew, especially in the middle of a pandemic, to shoot a marketing video for the totally unaffiliated realtor, is not something that would be part of a listing agreement.

Why can't you admit that the realtor and film crew got caught in the act of doing something completely unethical, unprofessional, and once asked to leave - illegal.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mike_d85: potierrh: I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.

I might and it's got farkall to do with race.  Don't book a client viewing and then show up with a crew like you're on HGTV.  I didn't sign releases for that and I was expecting 3 or 4 people to walk through and that's about it.  This fiasco required 2 shiatty real estate agents: One to pull this stunt and another not to tell the owner what is going on once they find out.


Wow, so a lager than expected professional film crew shows up and you figure the correct response is to block in their car, call the cops and claim you are being robbed, reach into a car that is not yours grab an expensive camera and smash it, then pull a gun on the film crew because they are getting upiddy about you smashing their shiat and then lie to the cops about how it all went down?

How about, "Hi guys, look I appreciate you all coming out to do this thing, but we were not really expecting a whole production crew here today, can we reschedule it or talk about scaling it back a bit? Thanks, that would be great."

But why be an adult and treat people with manors and respect? It is almost like there was something about the film crew that set off the Klan Members home owners.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: gar1013: Rapmaster2000: gar1013: Who knows how serious the "client" was.

The Must Be More To The Story!

Well, given that you ignored this part of the story, it's more than enough.

FFS, can I show up with a camera crew at your house without your permission?

Sure can.  And I can ask you to leave without drawing a weapon, threatening you with harm, and destroying property.


You could do that. But you could also draw a weapon and destroy property in the process as well.

Pretty good reason not to show up and film on someone else's property without permission.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xai: potierrh: I would be freaking out if an 8 person camera crew showed up at my house.  But since I'm not a racist fark, I wouldn't be pulling a gun on anyone.

You, unlike the realtor, are dumb - it was the smart move to hire an entire photography/make up team

The realtor understood that make up and perfect pictures and lighting makes all the difference (you would need at least a 3-person crew for this, one for lighting and set up, one to shoot and one for hair/make up - they probably brought everyone as they had no other jobs that day)

If excellent marketing material can make a potential buyer spend just 1% more on a home that valuable then the $1000 or so it cost for the team was a very, very smart investment and honestly 1% is a conservative figure. Good pictures make a BIG difference.

For the impending cries of 'well he didn't leave immediately so it was his own fault' you are actually entitled to a reasonable amount of time to leave under law and that determination would be up to the circumstances of the case.


That's not how any of this works. The seller agent would arrange for pictures, and that's done before the listing. This was some bizarre glamour shot for a buyer agent using the house without permission. Her showing the house to a client was only a pretense. The pulling the gun is nuts, but this whole thing is a big WTF. You don't stroll up to someone's house with a whole video crew with lighting for a showing, even if you're doing your own video walkthrough for a pricey place. And any agent is there by the owner's permission. They tell you to leave, you leave.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I wouldn't have expected a huge crew for this sort of thing . When I sold my house it was just the realtor and a photographer that came through and he told me who it was he'd be bringing. If I came home and saw that many people I'd have been worried too. Not "pull a gun" worried but I'd be a little suspicious for sure.


It wasn't just "the" realtor. It was "your" realtor.
 
wademh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's be clear, there were no homebuyers there that day. The relator scheduled the visit on a false pretext and was using an attractive property to shoot a promotional video for her own business. She wasn't taking a video of the home for the benefit of the homeowner.

It was an unprofessional move by the relator. That said, the Karen homeowner would probably have reacted differently to a white photography crew and just asked them what they were doing. Quite likely, the fire chief might have reacted differently too but I'll give him partial credit in that he was responding to his wife calling him worried that their home was being robbed because a large group showed up when she was expected a relator and a buyer.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.