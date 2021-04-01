 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   COVID increases butt-cancer risk, albeit indirectly   (abc7.com) divider line
    Colorectal cancer, Cancer, Ulcerative colitis, Colon, Sigmoidoscopy, Colorectal polyp  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Later this month.

/yippee
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jokes on you pandemic! I got my screening two months before the poop hit the fan.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went in for my annual physical, at the clinic.  My doctor that day, a very cute young lady, noted on my chart that I am just over 50 years old.  She asked me if I had a colonoscopy.  She held her had up and pointed down and said "was it up?"
I replied, "you are pointing down, but saying 'up' . . so which is it?  Up or down?"
We both laughed, and I said "yeah, they put a camera up  . . . down there"
It was not a bad experience, the hospital had the procedure totally painless.
So, my advice, go get screened.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
