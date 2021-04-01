 Skip to content
(AP News)   That guy who had $900 in oily pennies dumped in his driveway? Coinstar rounded them up. In more ways than one   (apnews.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now *that's* how you earn goodwill.

Good, good on them.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty solid ending to this story. Plus he ended up getting free money out of it.

Although, I wonder if some of those pennies weren't rare, Coinstar figured they'd come out ahead a bit, and took a risk..

In any case, it's a nice gesture.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good publicity for Coinstar.

/Subby
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, told WGCL-TV that he didn't know if he did or didn't drop the pennies off at Flaten's house.
"I don't really remember," Walker said. "It doesn't matter. He got paid, that's all that matters."

That's pretty weak.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, told WGCL-TV that he didn't know if he did or didn't drop the pennies off at Flaten's house.
"I don't really remember," Walker said. "It doesn't matter. He got paid, that's all that matters."

That's pretty weak.


Like most "tough guys" he's just a chicken-shiat.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there ever a situation where paying a debt in coins is preferred and not immature?

Besides Toll Booth Willie.

Happy National Corn on The Cob Day!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... they gave him an extra $100 and got $10,000 worth of publicity (and counting... pardon the pun)?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should clarify:  large debt in coins.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It doesn't matter. He got paid, that's all that matters."

Bank statement (from your company's bank account, not his personal account) or it didn't happen. Otherwise that ton of pennies might as well have been an early gift from Santa Claus for all the good it would do resolving your debt to him.

/also there's that whole "hazmat cleanup" thing you might be on the hook for, buddy
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't doing something like that be a serious violation of waste/hazardous disposal laws?

It would be a pity if his.business were fined several thousand dollars.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, pity that none of these articles disclosed the auto shop name so that customers could make an informed choice on whether or not to give that douchebag business.

Happy National Corn on The Cob Day!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Is there ever a situation where paying a debt in coins is preferred and not immature?

Besides Toll Booth Willie.


My grandmother's estate received a check from when she overpaid her credit card bill.

Five cents. And no sense.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, pity that none of these articles disclosed the auto shop name so that customers could make an informed choice on whether or not to give that douchebag business.


A-OK Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, GA. As of last week, Yelp had barred reviews from their page.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, pity that none of these articles disclosed the auto shop name so that customers could make an informed choice on whether or not to give that douchebag business.

A-OK Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, GA. As of last week, Yelp had barred reviews from their page.


And the name is in TFA.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Coinstar normally charges like 10% to convert coins into paper currency or some variety of e-commerce credits. Seems like all of this viral advertising cost them less than $100 in revenue, which is actually a pretty darn good deal.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't see Coinstar machines around anymore. Who still has them?

Happy Purple Monkey Dishwasher Day!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The pay stub on the top of the pile (with the obscene gesture) is new information. Methinks we now have enough info to make an arrest for a few different charges. Especially if it precipitated or snow melt occured before cleanup/storage.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I first read that as, "$900 in oily penises," and am here admitting this publicly in the hope that doing so will aid my healing process.

/do not want to know the exchange rate on those
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: North_Central_Positronics: Is there ever a situation where paying a debt in coins is preferred and not immature?

Besides Toll Booth Willie.

My grandmother's estate received a check from when she overpaid her credit card bill.

Five cents. And no sense.


Before my grandpa died he spent over a month in the ICU.  Sometime after his funeral my grandma received a statement from the insurance company detailing the charges.  It was over $200 grand, and they covered everything but $3 and change.  My grandma joked that they were charging us for the coffee we drank in the waiting room.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwolf20
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was expecting a story about Coinstar taking 900 in pennies resulting in a check for 807 dollars. glad they decided not to do the percentage profit thing the machines do lol
 
the_rhino
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Is there ever a situation where paying a debt in coins is preferred and not immature?

Besides Toll Booth Willie.


Welcome to Woo-stah, dolla nine tee five please
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

enry: The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, told WGCL-TV that he didn't know if he did or didn't drop the pennies off at Flaten's house.
"I don't really remember," Walker said. "It doesn't matter. He got paid, that's all that matters."

That's pretty weak.


I don't remember if I did or didn't review bomb him.

Happy National Dewey Decimal System Day!
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Is there ever a situation where paying a debt in coins is preferred and not immature?

Besides Toll Booth Willie.


When I was a teenager and we were all going off to college, my friends and I took all the change I'd been saving and covered pretty much an entire booth with quarters to tip our favorite diner waitress. It said something like "Great job! We'll miss you a lot!!!" Her manager said he'd give her a ten if she wanted it in bills. We instantly told her not to do it, but she looked so pissed at the suggestion we all thought she was going to put it in a bag and beat him to death with it. It was easily close to a hundred dollars.

We were also pretty immature though.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: So... they gave him an extra $100 and got $10,000 worth of publicity (and counting... pardon the pun)?


You want to pick up 91,000 pennies?  shiat, I think I would just move.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, told WGCL-TV that he didn't know if he did or didn't drop the pennies off at Flaten's house. "I don't really remember," Walker said.


"So... I don't really remember you paying me. You still owe me $915 unless you can prove you already did."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I don't see Coinstar machines around anymore. Who still has them?


You can find them at most grocery stores around Houston (at least ones I've been to). Mainly Kroger.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

enry: The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, told WGCL-TV that he didn't know if he did or didn't drop the pennies off at Flaten's house.
"I don't really remember," Walker said. "It doesn't matter. He got paid, that's all that matters."

That's pretty weak.


If he didn't leave the pennies, then the debt is still outstanding.

Better pay the f*ck up and remember it this time, eh?

Happy National Pierogi Day!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Clockwork Kumquat: I first read that as, "$900 in oily penises," and am here admitting this publicly in the hope that doing so will aid my healing process.

/do not want to know the exchange rate on those


🎶
Rub your penis with some oil.
What do you get?
Oily penis.
Oily penis.
🎶
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkanaut: I don't see Coinstar machines around anymore. Who still has them?


I have a few near me, usually in grocery stores. The nearby Walmart has one too, but it has much fewer gift card options for cashing out.

Last time I went to a coin star with a small pile of change, the person in front of me was cashing in over $300 worth of loose change. Not fun to be stuck behind.

Still, beats having to sort and roll change like in the old days.
 
