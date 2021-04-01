 Skip to content
 
(WHIO Dayton)   OMG, there's an active shooter at work and they're barricaded in an office. JK, April Fools   (whio.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Maj. Chris Clark, 9-1-1, county-wide law enforcement response, New Carlisle woman, Dispatcher, female worker, report of an active shooter  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good! What she did was the equivalent of yelling FIRE! in a crowded theater, and the ensuing panic could cause someone to be injured or killed while trying to flee.
 
