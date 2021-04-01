 Skip to content
 
(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   Just a reminder, don't take your golf cart on the highway   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Born to be Wild!"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach reminding public golf carts are not permitted on primary roads

Got it, no red, blue or yellow roads.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No wonder people are getting weird about their freedoms.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: "Born to be Wild!"


🎶
Get your golf cart running
Head out on the highway!
Looking for a golf course
And whatever comes my way!

Born to be Mild!
🎶
 
crinz83
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
then don't drive your car on the golf course. btw, this guy couldn't get it out with a wedge, so he ended up taking a drop.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
golfcart DUI
Youtube IXl1T5WOu1s
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: "Born to be Wild!"

Happy National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day!


Sorry I forgot to add my own.

Happy walrus polishing day.
 
