(USA Today)   That ship that blocked the Suez is not out of the canal yet. Technically it is, but in a metaphorical sense it's wedged between lawyers and accountants   (usatoday.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Happy National International Fiasco Day!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through one of the most crucial waterways on earth apparently comes in at right around $1 billion. "

Cop math
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Owned by Japanese companies, run by Taiwanese company, sailing under the Panamanian flag by Indian sailors.

Where do they bury the survivors?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We should require that all large ships have a hole in the middle so if they block a canal, smaller ships can sail through them.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Murflette: Owned by Japanese companies, run by Taiwanese company, sailing under the Panamanian flag by Indian sailors.

Where do they bury the survivors?


Well, when you put it like that, it really seems like somebody is trying to avoid accountability, and honestly, I dunno who it is.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Murflette: Owned by Japanese companies, run by Taiwanese company, sailing under the Panamanian flag by Indian sailors.

Where do they bury the survivors?


Quattara Depression?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Panamanian-flagged, Japanese-owned, Taiwanese-operated ship


Fark user imageView Full Size


"We have a lot of buffers, yes."
 
reveal101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Murflette: Owned by Japanese companies, run by Taiwanese company, sailing under the Panamanian flag by Indian sailors.

Where do they bury the survivors?

Well, when you put it like that, it really seems like somebody is trying to avoid accountability, and honestly, I dunno who it is.


The investors and stockholders, natch.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That company is going to pay a boatload of fines
 
b-cereus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Panamanian-flagged, Japanese-owned, Taiwanese-operated ship


[Fark user image image 273x185]

"We have a lot of buffers, yes."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Murflette: Owned by Japanese companies, run by Taiwanese company, sailing under the Panamanian flag by Indian sailors.

Where do they bury the survivors?


Rhode Island.
 
