Archbishop of Canterbury refutes Harry and Meghan's secret wedding claims
61
•       •       •

E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
wonder what Dumbledore will have to say about this
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would ask the Archbishop of Cadbury ...but I don't want to egg him on.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The legitimate wedding was on Saturday," the 65-year-old told an Italian newspaper yesterday, March 30."

The unspoken thing there...is this a confession that there was another wedding in private.

And he's just being an asshole. I don't see what the Bishop seems to profit from this...there's literally no reason to jump in this other than being an asshole. Is he Irish?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
k.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: "The legitimate wedding was on Saturday," the 65-year-old told an Italian newspaper yesterday, March 30."

The unspoken thing there...is this a confession that there was another wedding in private.

And he's just being an asshole. I don't see what the Bishop seems to profit from this...there's literally no reason to jump in this other than being an asshole. Is he Irish?


A wedding is either a wedding or it isn't. You can't have a sort of a wedding. You can have a blessing, but that isn't a marriage. And in the UK there are strict laws about exactly where a wedding can take place. If people thought Harry and Meghan were allowed to get married in their garden then lots of people will demand their vicar marries them in their garden.

kudayta: [Fark user image 225x225]


If Meghan and Harry lied about this then what else did they lie about? There are other things they said that are factually, provably, false, and others that just make no sense.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: optikeye: "The legitimate wedding was on Saturday," the 65-year-old told an Italian newspaper yesterday, March 30."

The unspoken thing there...is this a confession that there was another wedding in private.

And he's just being an asshole. I don't see what the Bishop seems to profit from this...there's literally no reason to jump in this other than being an asshole. Is he Irish?

A wedding is either a wedding or it isn't. You can't have a sort of a wedding. You can have a blessing, but that isn't a marriage. And in the UK there are strict laws about exactly where a wedding can take place. If people thought Harry and Meghan were allowed to get married in their garden then lots of people will demand their vicar marries them in their garden.

kudayta: [Fark user image 225x225]

If Meghan and Harry lied about this then what else did they lie about? There are other things they said that are factually, provably, false, and others that just make no sense.


What makes no sense is the other stuff you said. like "You can't have that of wedding"
Well fark that crap.

Also..."What else did they lie about" ...
Nice...concern there.

WTF are you really trying to say?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: You can have a blessing, but that isn't a marriage. And in the UK there are strict laws about exactly where a wedding can take place.


None of this 'strict laws' apply to the royal family. Down to pet ownership or paying television tax.
What else do you lie about?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: optikeye: "The legitimate wedding was on Saturday," the 65-year-old told an Italian newspaper yesterday, March 30."

The unspoken thing there...is this a confession that there was another wedding in private.

And he's just being an asshole. I don't see what the Bishop seems to profit from this...there's literally no reason to jump in this other than being an asshole. Is he Irish?

A wedding is either a wedding or it isn't. You can't have a sort of a wedding. You can have a blessing, but that isn't a marriage. And in the UK there are strict laws about exactly where a wedding can take place. If people thought Harry and Meghan were allowed to get married in their garden then lots of people will demand their vicar marries them in their garden.

kudayta: [Fark user image 225x225]

If Meghan and Harry lied about this then what else did they lie about? There are other things they said that are factually, provably, false, and others that just make no sense.


Dude, let it go.

Your Tory Paradise is no more.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: What makes no sense is the other stuff you said. like "You can't have that of wedding"
Well fark that crap.

Also..."What else did they lie about" ...
Nice...concern there.

WTF are you really trying to say?


Meghan said they got married three days before the big ceremony. That is a lie. She didn't misspeak or make a slip up on the date. She looked Oprah in the eye and said "We got married three days earlier". She lied.

And they later "clarified" what she meant. In other words, she admitted she lied.

So since she lied about this, and several other things she said, then how do we know she didn't lie about what someone said about Archie or how they treated her?

Repeated from an earlier thread.

Many of Meghan and Harry's statements are false.
Archie not being made a prince? That was "decided" in 1917, over a hundred years ago. Harry would have known that before he met Meghan.
Archie not getting security? Not decided by the palace or the family, but by the Home Secretary in the government, which at the time was Sajid Javid and then Priti Patel, and I doubt either of them had a problem with how "brown" Archie was....
Meghan reporting "several" comments on "how brown" Archie would be made while she was pregnant? When Harry joined the interview he said there was one comment, before they were married. So someone is not telling the truth.
No one trained her or explained she would have to curtsey to the Queen until five minutes before she met her? Well what the hell was Harry doing? Why didn't he tell her? He was about to let the woman he loved meet the Queen and embarrass herself because he couldn't be bothered to explain royal customs?
"They took her passport away!"? Then how did she go on a bunch of private holidays, including back to the US, then?
She couldn't get mental health help "because you can't call an Uber to a palace"? Er, why not? Or why not walk out the front door and hail a taxi? Or talk to Harry who had already spoken out about mental health and was patron of a mental health charity? Why didn't he call people in his own charity?
Harry "was trapped"? What about Edward? He quit in the middle of a royal marines course and walked away from public life, and started a TV production company. If Edward could quit and live a private life, and happily stay on good terms with the family, then why couldn't Harry?
They got married three days earlier, just the two of them and the archbishop? Simply not true. In the UK a wedding has to have two witnesses, and must take place in a licenced location. And that would have made their public wedding illegal.

optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: You can have a blessing, but that isn't a marriage. And in the UK there are strict laws about exactly where a wedding can take place.

None of this 'strict laws' apply to the royal family. Down to pet ownership or paying television tax.
What else do you lie about?


Then why didn't Meghan and Harry say that instead of "clarifying" her comment? They admitted she had lied. They didn't say "But we're allowed to break those rules!" They backtracked from "We got married" to "We exchanged personal vows".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: optikeye: What makes no sense is the other stuff you said. like "You can't have that of wedding"
Well fark that crap.

Also..."What else did they lie about" ...
Nice...concern there.

WTF are you really trying to say?

Meghan said they got married three days before the big ceremony. That is a lie. She didn't misspeak or make a slip up on the date. She looked Oprah in the eye and said "We got married three days earlier". She lied.

And they later "clarified" what she meant. In other words, she admitted she lied.

So since she lied about this, and several other things she said, then how do we know she didn't lie about what someone said about Archie or how they treated her?

Repeated from an earlier thread.

Many of Meghan and Harry's statements are false.
Archie not being made a prince? That was "decided" in 1917, over a hundred years ago. Harry would have known that before he met Meghan.
Archie not getting security? Not decided by the palace or the family, but by the Home Secretary in the government, which at the time was Sajid Javid and then Priti Patel, and I doubt either of them had a problem with how "brown" Archie was....
Meghan reporting "several" comments on "how brown" Archie would be made while she was pregnant? When Harry joined the interview he said there was one comment, before they were married. So someone is not telling the truth.
No one trained her or explained she would have to curtsey to the Queen until five minutes before she met her? Well what the hell was Harry doing? Why didn't he tell her? He was about to let the woman he loved meet the Queen and embarrass herself because he couldn't be bothered to explain royal customs?
"They took her passport away!"? Then how did she go on a bunch of private holidays, including back to the US, then?
She couldn't get mental health help "because you can't call an Uber to a palace"? Er, why not? Or why not walk out the front door and hail a taxi? Or talk to Harry who had already spoken out about mental health and ...


WTF is wrong with you?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Why didn't he tell her? He was about to let the woman he loved meet the Queen and embarrass herself because he couldn't be bothered to explain royal customs?


She's American. WE KICKED YOUR ASS to avoid bowing down to a King or Queen.
Get over it and watch Hamilton.

Hamilton the Musical - YOU'LL BE BACK in Real Life King George - [FULL LYRICS]
Youtube Rgiyq7rqWhg
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: WTF is wrong with you?


Oh I'm sorry. I forgot that on Fark when my country and people are accused of racism we are forbidden from defending ourselves. We have to just sit here and accept it. We're obviously guilty, so lets just let everyone throw stones at us. Pointing out lies and plot holes in anything a black person said is just not allowed.

My bad.

OJ Simpson should have killed his ex this year. He'd have had full public support and Nicole's family would be accused of racism. I wonder how his Oprah interview would have gone?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Besides Ol' Wall o' Text up there, does anyone give two shiats about this?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Why didn't he tell her? He was about to let the woman he loved meet the Queen and embarrass herself because he couldn't be bothered to explain royal customs?

She's American. WE KICKED YOUR ASS to avoid bowing down to a King or Queen.
Get over it and watch Hamilton.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rgiyq7rq​Whg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size


And in reality, after the revolution the UK did a very good deal for the US, when France and Spain were trying to screw you for their own agendas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hobnail: Besides Ol' Wall o' Text up there, does anyone give two shiats about this?


So when Meghan and Harry made their accusations it was huge news? But the actual archbishop coming out and saying that actually a thing they said is false is suddenly "Meh, who cares?"

So accusations make big news, the truth is ignored. What was that old saying about a lie getting half way around the world before the truth gets its trousers on?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: optikeye: WTF is wrong with you?

Oh I'm sorry. I forgot that on Fark when my country and people are accused of racism we are forbidden from defending ourselves. We have to just sit here and accept it. We're obviously guilty, so lets just let everyone throw stones at us. Pointing out lies and plot holes in anything a black person said is just not allowed.

My bad.

OJ Simpson should have killed his ex this year. He'd have had full public support and Nicole's family would be accused of racism. I wonder how his Oprah interview would have gone?


Have you tried decaf....or adderall.  You're bringing up OJ??? Really.

Look, exchanging "vows" is a marriage in most US states regardless if you got a pope hat to bless it in a garden. Now, have a really cup of tea and a biscuit (okay a cookie) and chill the fark out.
They got married...big farken deal. Get over it and deal with it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: hobnail: Besides Ol' Wall o' Text up there, does anyone give two shiats about this?

So when Meghan and Harry made their accusations it was huge news? But the actual archbishop coming out and saying that actually a thing they said is false is suddenly "Meh, who cares?"

So accusations make big news, the truth is ignored. What was that old saying about a lie getting half way around the world before the truth gets its trousers on?


I know *you* care about it. That question was for everyone else.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt:

OJ Simpson should have killed his ex this year. He'd have had full public support and Nicole's family would be accused of racism. I wonder how his Oprah interview would have gone?

wat
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does the NHS give metal health screening and drugs for OCD and ADD and just wild off the track nut crazy obsession?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Look, exchanging "vows" is a marriage in most US states regardless if you got a pope hat to bless it in a garden. Now, have a really cup of tea and a biscuit (okay a cookie) and chill the fark out.
They got married...big farken deal. Get over it and deal with it.


So again, the accusations made huge headlines, with the Royal Family and the entire UK being racists. But the news that at least one claim is a lie is dismissed as no big deal and ignored?

So yeah, the UK is racist, and nothing must be allowed to detract from that "reality"?

This example of groupthink is how Trump got elected, you know that right? The MAGA crowd did exactly what you are doing. You know your "truth" and any facts that disagree are dismissed and ignored.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Does the NHS give metal health screening and drugs for OCD and ADD and just wild off the track nut crazy obsession?


Well according to Meghan mental health care is totally unavailable in the UK so obviously not.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And in reality, after the revolution the UK did a very good deal for the US, when France and Spain were trying to screw you for their own agendas.


Now do Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Just chill out and have cup of tea and enjoy some Tulips
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy should just stick to making his creme eggs for cryin out loud
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Royal Family and the entire UK being racists.


Oh no, the Royal family could never be racists. Not a chance in hell...unless your Irish.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Why didn't he tell her? He was about to let the woman he loved meet the Queen and embarrass herself because he couldn't be bothered to explain royal customs?

She's American. WE KICKED YOUR ASS to avoid bowing down to a King or Queen.
Get over it and watch Hamilton.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rgiyq7rq​Whg]


I think he might have the same problem with Hamilton as he did Meghan...

/....
//....
///you know, Brits don't pronounce the H...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: ///you know, Brits don't pronounce the H...


ln Hertford, Hereford and Hampshire hurricanes hardly ever happen
Youtube gUQpoyfbWJ0
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one to tell tales.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire royal family story is like a cowboys/giants game. I just want the earth to open up and swallow everyone involved.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can go ahead and do whatever you want for it. However, the civil wedding took place on Saturday. So I'm not going to tell you what happened at the other sessions."


F*cking christ, man. These shiatbags all need to cool their tits over the dark skinned girl telling them to f*ck off.
SERIOUSLY!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people don't bother to differentiate between a religious ceremony and a legal civil wedding.

He said he didn't sign the legal civil document until the big day.

He refused to comment about what religious ceremony and sanctity he provided them beforehand.

The authors are trolling.

This is like the flip side of the coin for religious whack jobs who get mad that gay folks get marriage tax breaks.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once Zara dropped a Bonnie son in the bathroom, we forgot all about the sordid family quarrel.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: optikeye: "The legitimate wedding was on Saturday," the 65-year-old told an Italian newspaper yesterday, March 30."

The unspoken thing there...is this a confession that there was another wedding in private.

And he's just being an asshole. I don't see what the Bishop seems to profit from this...there's literally no reason to jump in this other than being an asshole. Is he Irish?

A wedding is either a wedding or it isn't. You can't have a sort of a wedding. You can have a blessing, but that isn't a marriage. And in the UK there are strict laws about exactly where a wedding can take place. If people thought Harry and Meghan were allowed to get married in their garden then lots of people will demand their vicar marries them in their garden.

kudayta: [Fark user image 225x225]

If Meghan and Harry lied about this then what else did they lie about? There are other things they said that are factually, provably, false, and others that just make no sense.

What makes no sense is the other stuff you said. like "You can't have that of wedding"
Well fark that crap.

Also..."What else did they lie about" ...
Nice...concern there.

WTF are you really trying to say?


I think he's suggesting you're a Brony.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today on WGAF News
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like semantics. Technically the official wedding was the day he signed the marriage certificate, and the world watch. He said he was not going to talk about the other sessions. It sounds like Harry and Meghan wanted a private ceremony for themselves. To them they consider it as a private wedding. This archbishop doesn't consider it this to be the case. It sounds like technically neither parties are wrong for the way they view things. However, this guy sounds like he is being a dick about thins.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But what do the Knight, the Miller, the Reeve, and the Cook have to say about it?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is a deadly canker in the body politic, and I will have it out!
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK47
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And in reality, after the revolution the UK did a very good deal for the US, when France and Spain were trying to screw you for their own agendas.



Your cartoon left out the bits about how we spent 8 years asking and begging to get representation in parliament before being told to fark off and enjoy being second class citizens.  Further, after years of disagreement over whether Parliament could levy taxes on British subjects they refused to grant representation to they decided to reopen the issue (after previously withdrawing the tax acts) with the Tea Act in order to save the East India Company from bankruptcy.  Side benefit was once again reminding colonies how our economies were basically being abused to serve commercial interests in England.  So folks got pissed off here and dumped some tea in a harbor and Parliament responds by trying to choke the life out of the third largest city in the colonies.  The whole war could have been avoided if the Parliament had simply extended the franchise to the colonies.

Obviously, France & Spain weren't going to be our long term friends.  We knew that almost immediately hence our neutrality and eventually conflict with them in the years after the Revolution (French Quasi-War in 1798 for instance).  We just knew that centuries of enmity meant they'd be more than happy to help us in order to screw you which, for our purposes of winning the war, suited us just fine.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh jeez who farking cares?
 
MHudson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: hobnail: Besides Ol' Wall o' Text up there, does anyone give two shiats about this?

So when Meghan and Harry made their accusations it was huge news? But the actual archbishop coming out and saying that actually a thing they said is false is suddenly "Meh, who cares?"

So accusations make big news, the truth is ignored. What was that old saying about a lie getting half way around the world before the truth gets its trousers on?


I literally didn't even hear about this pre-wedding bit until now. They had a private ceremony beforehand. Who cares?

It's clear you're just all butthurt about the racism accusations but they're not the same thing.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just dropping in to say I don't care, and if you ask me why I replied it's to see which holiday to celebrate.

Happy Bleach Your Taint Day!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
THe said his legal wedding took place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I saw this somewhere right after the interview, so I heard this before. They had a blessing and some kind of ceremony with the Archbishop. Close enough for me. What the fark do I care? It was royalty stuff.
 
Jere_RB
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok...and they're still married.

So...so what?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even if they had a secret wedding, I bet it wasn't as good as the one in Braveheart.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jere_RB: Ok...and they're still married.
So...so what?


They're pregnant too!
 
ryant123
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the Wizardbishop of the Round Table or whatever just showed up to hang out with prince and his bride for no reason?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For a pair of Royals who apparently wanted to leave public life, these two just won't shut the fark up and go away, will they?

I know Harry has an ax to grind because of what happened to his mother, and I get that. But if he really just wanted out, there are much quieter ways to go about it. This seems more like a rather limp-wristed attempt at trying to prove how shiatty the Royal Family is, and he's using these pathetic little jabs to do it. But what Harry doesn't understand is that most people already know the Royal Family is shiat, because British Royals have been colonizing the entire farking planet for centuries. We don't need you to tell us the Royals suck, Harry. We told them first in 1776, then again in 1781, then again in 1814. Many other countries did the same.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uudd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please quite feeding the attention whores.
Thank You.
 
