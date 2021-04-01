 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   In honor of National WTF Alaskan Grocery Stores Day, we present "Shopping in Alaska"   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 1:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Why is grocery shopping in Alaska so expensive?"

....
Not the brightest knife in the sock drawer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, that's the extreme. Must be in the interior or North Slope. Those same pizzas here are on sale for $6.99.  Small bag of cheese is $5.99. Milk $8.99/gallon. Crappy bread $3.99, good bread $6.99. Lemons $.99 each. It's expensive, yes, because we import everything. We also make more money.

Meats, interestingly, seem to be comparable to the lower 48.  I think. London Broil or Chuck Roast $3.99/lb, Boneless skinless chicken breasts $1.99/lb, Ribeye steak $13.99/lb, $9.99 on sale.

And I would f*cking KILL for a good tomato.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have to ship things 2,500+ miles just to get to the state and then move it by small plane even further, the prices add up. Repealing the Jones Act could probably help get costs down.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is the price you pay for not having to live in a beautiful place with not a lot of people.
I always thought it was worth it.
I didn't like the other cost though, winter.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SumoJeb: That is the price you pay for not having gettingto live in a beautiful place with not a lot of people.
I always thought it was worth it.
I didn't like the other cost though, winter.

/goodnight
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So is the store just one big frozen section?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: So is the store just one big frozen section?


It's Alaska. Everything there is a frozen section.
 
Stibium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is that before or after the government oil dividend handout?
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I call BS.  Whole foods does not stock Oreo cookies.

But I hope that prices in Hawaii are also not higher than prices in the continental United States of America.

If they are, then it is almost like there is some sort of conspiracy to keep prices high for commodities in  places that are harder to reach than the mainland United States of America.
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rfenster: I call BS.  Whole foods does not stock Oreo cookies.

But I hope that prices in Hawaii are also not higher than prices in the continental United States of America.

If they are, then it is almost like there is some sort of conspiracy to keep prices high for commodities in  places that are harder to reach than the mainland United States of America.


I could make a similar video for hawaii. But it really isn't that bad. Costco / Sam's club is necessary.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Meh, that's the extreme. Must be in the interior or North Slope. Those same pizzas here are on sale for $6.99.  Small bag of cheese is $5.99. Milk $8.99/gallon. Crappy bread $3.99, good bread $6.99. Lemons $.99 each. It's expensive, yes, because we import everything. We also make more money.

Meats, interestingly, seem to be comparable to the lower 48.  I think. London Broil or Chuck Roast $3.99/lb, Boneless skinless chicken breasts $1.99/lb, Ribeye steak $13.99/lb, $9.99 on sale.

And I would f*cking KILL for a good tomato.


And the milk goes off two days before its expiration. Never figured that one out.

/still glad to be out of Juneau
//Breeze Inn donuts though. Holy fark
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
bleedingcool.comView Full Size

If you want avocados for fresh guacamole you're going to have to do some trading and they might be a little rotten by the time you get them, but I'm pretty sure you can just sub in some pears since they're pretty much the same thing. If you're lucky maybe you can even score an old motorbike seat.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everything is flown in on Wiley Post airplanes.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OLiveOiLISExpenSIVE

Meanwhile you literally live almost exactly as far as humanly possible from the nearest olive tree.  Processed foods aren't cheap in extreme isolation?  You don't say...
 
fsbilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, at least there's a lot of single men to make sure she keeps popping out welfare dependents!
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Meh, that's the extreme. Must be in the interior or North Slope. Those same pizzas here are on sale for $6.99.  Small bag of cheese is $5.99. Milk $8.99/gallon. Crappy bread $3.99, good bread $6.99. Lemons $.99 each. It's expensive, yes, because we import everything. We also make more money.

Meats, interestingly, seem to be comparable to the lower 48.  I think. London Broil or Chuck Roast $3.99/lb, Boneless skinless chicken breasts $1.99/lb, Ribeye steak $13.99/lb, $9.99 on sale.

And I would f*cking KILL for a good tomato.


I've read that Alaska is an epic place to grow your own veggies during the summer.  The super long light cycles can get you massive cabbages and such.

If you have a greenhouse you might be able to achieve enough elevated temperatures to get good flavor.

/ but if you can't get a harvest by September, you're probably screwed.
 
verydrab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Samoa is worse
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alaskans enjoy affordable top-shelf Halibut, so stop complaining.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Alaskans enjoy affordable top-shelf Halibut, so stop complaining.


...

Damnit....
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.