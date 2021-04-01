 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The Buck stopped here   (msn.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1332 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2021 at 9:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Deer Blasts Through A School Bus Windshield, Avoids A Kid's Head"

phrasing
 
holdmybones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Yeah....I'm in a motherfarking phone booth..."
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But Teacher, a deer really did run off with my homework. Film at 11.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, deer.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The deer on the bus goes

AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH!
AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!
AAAAAAAAAAAAUUUUUUGGGHHHH!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mrs. Swimo had a deer fly into the driver side of her GMC SUV few years back, out here in Ohio USA. Found out it happens so often here auto insurers cover the repair and don't raise your rates. Auto body shop did a tits repair, you can't tell the vehicle took a scratch much less a hard impact.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Mrs. Swimo had a deer fly into the driver side of her GMC SUV few years back, out here in Ohio USA. Found out it happens so often here auto insurers cover the repair and don't raise your rates. Auto body shop did a tits repair, you can't tell the vehicle took a scratch much less a hard impact.


Yeah, deer are a huge nuisance in Ohio.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For whatever reason, the headline made me think of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not quite sure that's a buck but it was one hell of a cameo appearance.

Happy National Sausage Pizza Day!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Happy Hour Mom Left Your Dad for a Space Alien Day
 
doomjesse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Mrs. Swimo had a deer fly into the driver side of her GMC SUV few years back, out here in Ohio USA. Found out it happens so often here auto insurers cover the repair and don't raise your rates. Auto body shop did a tits repair, you can't tell the vehicle took a scratch much less a hard impact.


Wait... your wife got a tits repair covered by insurance?  Mine won't even cover a rental car without charging extra.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: For whatever reason, the headline made me think of this:

[Fark user image 425x289]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.