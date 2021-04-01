 Skip to content
 
"I think he knew that he was home and was just so happy." Welcome to Caturday
415
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wake me up for Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure what she was saying.
But it was blurry!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OK, let's take a casual approach to Caturday.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Shhh!
We must be quiet lest we wake the Tabby boi!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was working in the yard a bit ago, and a kitty was out there. I started talking to her, and she got very vocal...and was being followed by some nefarious boy kittehs! Yep, she seems to be in heat, and now she thinks we're friends. She tried to come in with me when I was done, but I had to tell her no. She was just outside my kitchen window scouting around, and Lily just saw her on the fence. Hope she can manage to stay away from the boys!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lasers at 50%.

Fark user imageView Full Size


sigh. blurry zoom.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
mamasgeeky.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I know I have mentioned problems with my laptop...well, today I saw some men digging in my neighbor's yard. being the nosy neighbor I went to see what they were doing. they were laying new DSL cable. I said huh? why?? the guy said they had really old cable going to the house, cable that was known to be super slow...
I said I needed that done, too. how do I get it? he told me to call my ISP and complain. I did and their tech had me do a speed test. mind you I am paying for 25mbps. my ping came back at 11.5 download/1.8 upload.
he had me do it again 'cuz that was crazy not good. (no shiat) 2nd test was 9.1/1.9.
new cable will be scheduled for 4/7 AND I get a $10 discount for 12 months! it pays to be nice when you biatch!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That's awesome....good for you!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love this gif!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
At first, I was all...
Fark user imageView Full Size

But then I laughed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x565]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Otera: [Fark user image 425x565]

[Fark user image 700x931]


Good one! :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


there is a *FREEZE WARNING* FOR TONIGHT!!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Woot!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥♥♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I sure am glad Caturday is here.  I had an extremely stressful farked up thing happen this morning. I am linking to the story because I don't feel like dredging through it again. I am very glad to be home with a kitten butt in my face right now.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Talking to a seagull, no less!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Happy Johnny Appleseed Day!


OK, I'm struggling with the picture containing the, uh, insect life.

0_o

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: I sure am glad Caturday is here.  I had an extremely stressful farked up thing happen this morning. I am linking to the story because I don't feel like dredging through it again. I am very glad to be home with a kitten butt in my face right now.


How horrible! Glad you are OK.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: I sure am glad Caturday is here.  I had an extremely stressful farked up thing happen this morning. I am linking to the story because I don't feel like dredging through it again. I am very glad to be home with a kitten butt in my face right now.

Happy Easter Sunday!


Holy crap....how scary!  I'm very glad you are safe now.  ♥
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: I sure am glad Caturday is here.  I had an extremely stressful farked up thing happen this morning. I am linking to the story because I don't feel like dredging through it again. I am very glad to be home with a kitten butt in my face right now.


THAT is effed up.
Good thing you had pepper spray -- I'd like to think it would have been a good deterrent even without weightlifter lady samaritan.

Sorry you had to experience that.
:(
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wicked kitty being wicked. Luckily, the dog didn't notice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
There aren't any pics from inside the Winchester. We forgot Flatkavit. So, here is a real one...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Dayum!  You should get a
Bigger discount for how long you've had issues.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I set that up for RWDA... I HAD to fark with her on 4/1. She loved the veil. I thought a wedding scene was perfectly cromulent. :)
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I don't k ow what kind of Witchery is going on but while RWDA was in sanfransisco, she was ALSO viewing the Atlantic!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

She gets around... no judgment
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Otera: I sure am glad Caturday is here.  I had an extremely stressful farked up thing happen this morning. I am linking to the story because I don't feel like dredging through it again. I am very glad to be home with a kitten butt in my face right now.

THAT is effed up.
Good thing you had pepper spray -- I'd like to think it would have been a good deterrent even without weightlifter lady samaritan.

Sorry you had to experience that.
:(


I was twenty seconds from filling his car with it if she hadn't come out. There's a femur going on tomorrow's petshop shopping list. It is being deiven to that lady's place and offered to her fabulous pitbulk.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: I sure am glad Caturday is here.  I had an extremely stressful farked up thing happen this morning. I am linking to the story because I don't feel like dredging through it again. I am very glad to be home with a kitten butt in my face right now.


Ugh.
I had something similar happen when I was a kid-  maybe 11?  Guy slowly followed me down the road walking home from school and when he pulled over to "ask directions" he had no pants on.  I stayed far back from the car (ugh but not far enough to see the drivers seat from passenger side) and said "oh I'll go ask my mom!  And sprinted to the nearest house while he sped away.

Creeper.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Otera: I sure am glad Caturday is here.  I had an extremely stressful farked up thing happen this morning. I am linking to the story because I don't feel like dredging through it again. I am very glad to be home with a kitten butt in my face right now.

Ugh.
I had something similar happen when I was a kid-  maybe 11?  Guy slowly followed me down the road walking home from school and when he pulled over to "ask directions" he had no pants on.  I stayed far back from the car (ugh but not far enough to see the drivers seat from passenger side) and said "oh I'll go ask my mom!  And sprinted to the nearest house while he sped away.

Creeper.


"do you live around here?"

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Okay, yeah, I'm getting a farking parked car as a barrier immediately.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 540x651]

there is a *FREEZE WARNING* FOR TONIGHT!!


We had lake effect snow all day today!
 
