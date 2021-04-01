 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Supreme Court decides you should receive more robocalls   (bloomberg.com)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congress may have meant to use a scalpel, but the American public wanted them to use a chainsaw.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA

The unanimous decision

/End FTA

Huh, second 9-0 of the day. We going for a new record or something?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People get text messages from Facebook? And they're automated? Y'all get kibble and those inverted water bottles like in hamster cages, too?

Happy National Father-in-Law Day!
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The USSC has sided with corpos over the rest of us?

I'm shocked!

/Not that shocked.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I use my phone for a lot of things, but answering an unknown number isn't one of them. Texts, can't do much about them.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Robocall? Robo? I resemble that remark."
 
catmander
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, I guess I might as well renew my auto warranty then.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: The USSC has sided with corpos over the rest of us?


Articles are often worded in a way that makes you think the Supers have made a decision on whether X is lawful. That's almost never the case. In reality, they have made a decision regarding how existing law should be interpreted in a particular case. But that's not click-baity enough.

Happy Greenery Day!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So....use a random number generator = bad, but using a list of phone numbers bought from a Russian hacker = fine and dandy?  And lazily failing to maintain data quality and provide no way for the recipients to communicate or correct the issue is just fine as well?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mofa: People get text messages from Facebook? And they're automated? Y'all get kibble and those inverted water bottles like in hamster cages, too?


I started turning off all of the Facebook push notifications and they started sending new types that I had never received before.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this about my car's warranty? It's about to expire! Won't somebody please call to help me?
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you get a robocall, connect to a live person. Then use profanity, between words like "liar" and "thief' and "scammer." Serious profanity. Don't give them a second to talk. Make them hang up on you. You'll never be called again.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is no law against setting up a call-forwarding app for unknown numbers on your cell.

/ phone numbers for SCOTUS offices are readily available online
 
