Video This is what happens when you don't pay attention to the lights and sirens of a large emergency vehicle
19
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pump's on fire! Quick, somebody call the fi... nevermind.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy National Blueberry Cheesecake Day!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised the SUV managed to deflect the truck that much. Driver must have tried to swerve to miss.

/SUV driver's gonna be in a lot of trouble
//And the firetruck ended up at a fire, so that's all good
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fire trucks usually slow down at intersections to avoid things like this?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why we runnin'?
Shut up and run!!!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Don't fire trucks usually slow down at intersections to avoid things like this?


Yeah, they practically stop before crossing here, they want to see all sides blocked by stopped cars if possible.

The SUV  was uber stupid and the truck driver was focused on the destination, not the journey...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked a lot like Ziggy Marley,
Drove a white work van...


David Bowie - Panic In Detroit
Youtube Rf0fmqWS-kI
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HOLY FARK
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fireman: Wow, that's our best fire response time ever!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Entirely the fault of the fire truck operator.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The pump, the pump, the pump is on fire.

We don't need no water, let the motherfarker burn

Burn, motherfarker, burn
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The truck didn't even slow down when entering against the light.

The SUV will certainly be in trouble for failing to heed the sirens, but that truck was just barrelling through the intersection.
 
WyDave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What color was the light at the intersection? What's the line of sight to the right if you're the driver of the SUV?

There was an accident like this outside my work between a police car and a truck once.  Cop was lights and siren and went through the intersection, but cross traffic had the green and couldn't see to their right because of a fence.  They thought they were going through on a green, and SUDDENLY, COP!
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Don't fire trucks usually slow down at intersections to avoid things like this?


Legally? Yes. Lights and sirens are used to clear traffic in favor of the emergency vehicle, not to break speed and traffic laws. Emergency vehicles must respect all stop signs and red lights at least until they can affirm the path is clear.

In practice? Ehhh.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Give the driver a breathalyzer, the firefighter I mean.

Happy Holi!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Albert911emt: The pump, the pump, the pump is on fire.

We don't need no water, let the motherfarker burn

Burn, motherfarker, burn

Happy National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamAwake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Entirely the fault of the fire truck operator.


Yeah, you know, this.  Unless the SUV ran a red light or something, he didn't know where the siren was.  The truck really needed to slow down for an intersection with perpendicular traffic on green.

Happy Sao Paulo Anniversary!
 
