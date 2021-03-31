 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Google: You know how we were embracing modern work methods and made a big deal about letting everyone work from home permanently? We lied. LOL   (cnbc.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Vaccination, Office, Need to know, According to Jim, Facebook, Returning, first major U.S. companies, new remote work guidelines  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 01 Apr 2021 at 8:45 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that we've shown how we can be productive working from home. The bosses of the world feel they need to keep an eye on you.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Construction industry: "Phew"
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For some of the big FAANG-type firms, it's not exactly about the bosses keeping an eye on you...it's subtly different.

At a lot of flyover state companies, people did their 8-5 and went home. Then they started WFH during the pandemic, and boundaries blurred, and they found themselves working more.

A lot of Silly Valley type companies already blurred those boundaries. Work 8-5, eat a free meal at the company canteen with teammates, play some bubble hockey, back to work at your desk a couple more hours. Then go home. When the WFH shift happened, the implicit social pressure from the company and one's peers lessened.

Work 8-5 then go play video games/watch tv/go hiking. No need to feel guilty about going home -- you're already there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember when I said I'd kill you in the office last?  I lied.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All your side hustles are belong to us.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My company told me when they hired me in January that I would need to come into the office a couple of times a week for the first couple of months, and then once a week.
Found out last week that by May I am looking at an 80 mile round trip commute four to five times a week because apparently we are not "collaborating enough."
No, thanks.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Now that we've shown how we can be productive working from home. The bosses of the world feel they need to keep an eye on you.


It's always the same, they see a good idea and watch it work well. Then they quash it.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bcostlow: For some of the big FAANG-type firms, it's not exactly about the bosses keeping an eye on you...it's subtly different.


This all day. There's plenty of ways to supervise technical staff without even having to install a literal logging app on their computer. You can look at their output versus the times they report, actions logged in systems.

Who cares if they're rubbing one out between commits? As long as the bugs get closed it doesn't matter.

I think this has a bit more to do with information leaks and IT security than it does productivity, though. They can't police who else is looking at the monitors, what people are doing with their phones, anything when people are just at home behind a laptop.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Translation: productivity dropped 50% due to employees masturbating to pornhub 4-5 hours a day.

Happy National Save Your Hearing Day!
 
nemisonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nina9: My company told me when they hired me in January that I would need to come into the office a couple of times a week for the first couple of months, and then once a week.
Found out last week that by May I am looking at an 80 mile round trip commute four to five times a week because apparently we are not "collaborating enough."
No, thanks.


160mile round trip commute
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Work from home will only last until the competition goes into the office. Business, like sports, is a game of inches. If the work-from-office competition is 5% more efficient, then that will drive reality.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Remember when I said I'd kill you in the office last?  I lied.


Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock (7/8) Movie CLIP - I'll Kill You Later (1984) HD
Youtube aZe77wShCbE
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did anyone really expect that people whose only actual function is telling other people what to do are going to relinquish the privilege of doing that on a hands-on, face-to-face basis?
If they let that happen, somebody might wake up one day and notice that 90% of the people who work in "management" do absolutely nothing whatsoever.
 
Corvus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tech companies: It's to unproductive to not have people come in the office and work closely with other engineers in person and in real time.

"So you're closing your 'off shoring' workers then?"

Tech companies: *smoke bomb*
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Enjoyed working from home when I was self employed, but got an actual job a few months ago and it farking sucks. Just does not feel right to be on the professional job in gym shorts and a t-shirt in my living room, there's a certain barrier that is being crossed and shouldn't be.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: Did anyone really expect that people whose only actual function is telling other people what to do are going to relinquish the privilege of doing that on a hands-on, face-to-face basis?
If they let that happen, somebody might wake up one day and notice that 90% of the people who work in "management" do absolutely nothing whatsoever.


In my experience, 20% of the people do 80% of the work. And the remaining 80% do their best to prevent work from getting done.

If you organize more than 2 hours of meetings a week, you're one of the useless people.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Now that we've shown how we can be productive working from home. The bosses of the world feel they need to keep an eye on you.


It's all about money. Market share. Investors.

In the face of a global pandemic that is still on-going no company, especially not publicly traded companies, want to come out and say, "well, we are screwed. We are working from home, but it sucks"

Of course they publicly embrace it. "Wow, we are crushing it! Our own internal metrics show us being more productive than ever!"

Because they care about money.

Actions speak louder than words. They say it's great, but they are investing actual money in the opposite direction -a move back to offices.

They would only do that if it was measurably better for them. It is cheaper for them to have WFH employees. They aren't stupid. Evil, greedy, whatever... But not stupid.

Ancedotal, I know, but the very large tech company I work for has been bragging about how great we are doing, while also missing all of our release dates.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The place I work has embraced wfh and we were told we were going permanent wfh last December. Makes sense since half the workforce is in California, while the other half is in satellite offices spread across 4 continents. We already embraced the virtual work space, the pandemic just proved that the big office is a big expense with little payoff.
 
zjoik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Translation: productivity dropped 50% due to employees masturbating to pornhub 4-5 hours a day.


Rookie numbers
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Amazon announced yesterday they want everyone back here in the fall so of course everyone else is going to follow. Moments when society completely shuts down are such rare opportunities to reboot and maybe create a better world. But nope. Get back in your car and get back in your cube and thank your betters for the opportunity.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess executives aren't feeding as well on our Zoom-misery as they did on our human-misery?
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Enjoyed working from home when I was self employed, but got an actual job a few months ago and it farking sucks. Just does not feel right to be on the professional job in gym shorts and a t-shirt in my living room, there's a certain barrier that is being crossed and shouldn't be.



So don't wear gym shorts and a t-shirt.
 
Veloram
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ill bet someone got caught smoking weed on their Q1 all-employee town hall conference
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zjoik: WhippingBoi: Translation: productivity dropped 50% due to employees masturbating to pornhub 4-5 hours a day.

Rookie numbers

Happy Labor Day!


Hey, I'm doing my best to bring those numbers up.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bcostlow: For some of the big FAANG-type firms, it's not exactly about the bosses keeping an eye on you...it's subtly different.

At a lot of flyover state companies, people did their 8-5 and went home. Then they started WFH during the pandemic, and boundaries blurred, and they found themselves working more.

A lot of Silly Valley type companies already blurred those boundaries. Work 8-5, eat a free meal at the company canteen with teammates, play some bubble hockey, back to work at your desk a couple more hours. Then go home. When the WFH shift happened, the implicit social pressure from the company and one's peers lessened.

Work 8-5 then go play video games/watch tv/go hiking. No need to feel guilty about going home -- you're already there.


A good friend of mine used to work at Google years ago and described it pretty much like that.

They have lots of on site recreation and snacks and comforts because they want to you work longer hours (only if you're salaried, of course) and they want you talking shop with your co-workers. Never leave the office. Never stop working. My friend left when she heard the c-suite talking about setting up nap rooms and overnight bunks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EvilEgg: Now that we've shown how we can be productive working from home. The bosses of the world feel they need to keep an eye on you.


Of course they do. Productivity declines due to less than optimal output from human capital is a major concern for those who refer to people as 'human capital'.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.