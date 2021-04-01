 Skip to content
(Dezeen)   The High Line is packed full. We need an Even Higher Line   (dezeen.com)
    High Line, New York City  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Until you get to the final bit about nuclear powered elevators ....

Happy National Kahlua Day!
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy National Sucker Day!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just legalised it. Of course the High Line is full.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last line of the farking article confirms, in my mind, that this is an April Fool's joke.

Plans for The Even Higher Line were handed to Dezeen after a concerned citizen found them sketched on the back of an envelope in a Chelsea trash can.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, and this:

The new proposal would allow the introduction of a one-way system, with pedestrians on the existing level travelling in a northwards direction while the upper level would be reserved for southbound walking.

Squadrons of armed drones would patrol the skies to ensure everyone walked in the right direction.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed drones? "You have 10 seconds to comply"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already done acid there thus unlocking the higher hi line achievement.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom told me she had had it up to "here" with me and put her hand at neck level. I responded with, "Well let me know when I'm 'here'." and put my hand above my head.

Apparently that was the wrong answer.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey, look... in the third picture (the one with the Vessel in the foreground), the building on the left-hand side is my office. Not that I've been there in the last 12 1/2 months. I assume it's still standing. I left some booze there that I'd like to pick up.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, last time we were up there my wife was adamant that we go to the high line.  The way people talked about it, I thought it was something amazing.

It was an abandoned elevated rail line.  With some shrubbery.  You couldn't stroll along with a drink.  You couldn't have a cigar.  There were a few hard benches along the way.  You never saw anything really famous, except a few building tops waaaaay in the distance.  You basically just walked along this shrub and planter filled rail bridge and ooo'ed at how amazing it was, and then looked at the scenic view of New Jersey.  I pointed out where Hamilton died.

If there's something I missed, please tell me, because I walked the whole goddamn thing and I'm not sure why!
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There is never any right answer to that one, except putting on sad puppy eyes and saying "sorry, mommy" with an adorable speech impediment.

Happy National Disc Golf Day!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I work right by there (as I mention just above) and I don't get it. If you happen to be there and want to go for an afternoon stroll to appease the Fitbit gods, as I sometimes do, it's fine and dandy. It's also pretty convenient if you want to walk downtown and avoid traffic lights. I don't know why anyone would go out of their way to visit it, though.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that great. If you're in the area -- meaning the exact neighborhood -- then great. Otherwise, there are better places in NYC.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buncha Damn Yankees in this thread?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes jokes just don't work

---Craig Ferguson
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The surprising highlight of that particular trip was the graveyard at Trinity Church.  My daughter is a Hamilfan and went apeshiat over the graves of people I'd never heard of.  Well, that and the Lincoln Tunnel.  My phone GPS was completely disoriented when we came out on the New York side and the screen was spinning, and I'm trying to figure out where the hell I'm going to park in the garage and not touch the car again until we left. 

Taking my 8 pax SUV into Manhattan was the greatest thrill ride ever.  Take that, 6 Flags!
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I was on the High Line once when I lived in NYC. Before it became all renovated and faux-natural, it was really just an abandoned rail-line, littered with...abandoned-rail-line stuff. Never had a desire to go back after it became another pedestrian plaza.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

"Whaaaa, I got tricked into walking!"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Given how "famous" it is, it seems like yet another development to allow New Yorkers to pat themselves on the back and tell everyone else how clever their city is.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a High Line may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: It was an abandoned elevated rail line.  With some shrubbery.  You couldn't stroll along with a drink.  You couldn't have a cigar.  There were a few hard benches along the way.  You never saw anything really famous,


I saw Julianne Moore walking by when I was there.

/ CSB
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Given your Farky, I know exactly what that is. Never ridden it, though.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

https://www.the606.org/visit/maps/map/
It's not a new idea
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Of course not, but it seems to be far and away the most overhyped example.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RIP Hugh Laurie
picresize.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You missed the fake monks asking people for donations.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the high line is like one story up
it's low as hell
it's pathetic
it sucks
 
