(WCAX Vermont)   Police investigate attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General in Troy. Police search for suspect hoping to find Achilles heel, and maybe a trail of Trojans   (wcax.com) divider line
16
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope that somewhere, the Troy High School Hectors are rivals with the Shelbyville High School Myrmidons.

/Shelbyville High School Myrmidons
//Shelbyville High School Myrmidons
///Careful if you beat them
////they will stab you
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably just pissed they didn't have Ajax. That's a big part of the QAgamemnon conspiracy going around.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: He was probably just pissed they didn't have Ajax. That's a big part of the QAgamemnon conspiracy going around.


Amen, bruh.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's not Troy, Michigan?

Oh, right. This wouldn't be news in Troy, Michigan.

Happy National Ice Cream Day!
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the police aren't hectoring innocent bystanders.
Happy Thirty Helens Agree Day!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: So it's not Troy, Michigan?

Oh, right. This wouldn't be news in Troy, Michigan.


Or Troy, Alabama. This would just be "Thursday"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if you shoot somebody working in a dollar store their soul is already 50% dead so the penalty should be less severe.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it, hmm? Is it a smuggler far off the normal space lanes? Maybe a bad smuggler with some nice contraband, heh heh.

cdn.themis-media.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: WilderKWight: So it's not Troy, Michigan?

Oh, right. This wouldn't be news in Troy, Michigan.

Or Troy, Alabama. This would just be "Thursday"


Or Troy, NY. Go Engineers!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pack of Trojans
Youtube 9Yyk0yWMhGE
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you can lure the robbers out with some kind of giant horse.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittiful headline...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TelemonianAjax: I hope that somewhere, the Troy High School Hectors are rivals with the Shelbyville High School Myrmidons.

/Shelbyville High School Myrmidons
//Shelbyville High School Myrmidons
///Careful if you beat them
////they will stab you


My uncle was a Trojan but my ant was a Myrmidon.
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems like robbing a dollar store is pretty low iq.
 
Chevello
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did he hide himself in a giant fake horse bunny to get in?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

valenumr: Seems like robbing a dollar store is pretty low iq.


And he didn't get anything! At least he didn't have to dress up like robbing Walmart.

Happy National "Happy National (insert thing here) Day" Day

Happy National Earmuff Day!
 
