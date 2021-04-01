 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Naked man strolling in street at 1 AM told cops he was doing "walk of shame" for cheating on wife   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
12
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how that works.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging from his face, it wasn't advertising.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like advertising.
 
eugene'slament
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a hard 41.
 
valenumr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, is this some kind of april fool's joke?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meth, domestic violence, Adam and Eve.   That about sums it up.

Happy Admins Refuse To Fix Headline Typos Day!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd have gone with this one.
Dire Straits - Walk Of Life
Youtube kd9TlGDZGkI
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That's not how that works.


Maybe the sidepiece just learned of the situation and tossed him out?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eugene'slament: That's a hard 41.


That's what she said.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the Little Boatman?
 
