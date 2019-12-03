 Skip to content
 
(New York Magazine)   Data suggests vaccinated people can't carry COVID-19. World's longest "YEAH BOY".mp3 goes here   (nymag.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So what did Dr. Crusher suggest?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither can plastic wrappers, but guess what?
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big if true
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If so, that's wonderful, but obviously we need to see verification on it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What am I feeling?! What is this?! Is this... Is this...OPTIMISM that I'm feeling? It's been so long...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

burber: HUGE if true


ftfe
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes


whatever.

party like it's 2021
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, soon "anti-vaxxer" will be literally synonymous with "spreader".
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

APRIL FOOL'S!!!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An entire vaccinated retirement home in British Columbia that got Covid says what?
 
quinxy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I reading the wrong article?  It says 90% don't get covid after they've gotten the vaccine, which suggests 10% could, and thus could infect others.  Ten percent hardly qualifies as "vaccinated people can't carry the disease".
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: An entire vaccinated retirement home in British Columbia that got Covid says what?


When did they get Covid and what variant?
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Neither can plastic wrappers, but guess what?



What a plastic rapper may look like:

celebritydollmuseum.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No farking shiat. If your body can't generate enough of a viral load to get you sick, how the hell would it generate enough of a viral load to get anyone else sick? Jesus. Science is great but they can be GODDAM thick sometimes
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: burber: YUGE if true

FTFDT
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<looks left>
<looks right>

...

KICK IT! <90s jam here>
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone let the head of the CDC Rochelle "Impending DOOM" Walensky know about this yet?

Happy Pet A Llama Day!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes


That's great, show me data that's confirms their idea and not some survey, then I'll believe it.

Happy National Umbrella Day!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
animalia.bioView Full Size
cosmosmagazine.comView Full Size


I'm feeling great after getting my vaccine, look ma, no mask!
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: No farking shiat. If your body can't generate enough of a viral load to get you sick, how the hell would it generate enough of a viral load to get anyone else sick? Jesus. Science is great but they can be GODDAM thick sometimes


Thank goodness this isn't a virus that has been shown to spread from asymptomatic carriers. Otherwise your comment might appear incredibly ignorant.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes


Most people studying the virus realize that we're probably going to treat it as an endemic disease, where people will probably end up having to receive a yearly 'booster' shot.  Much like we have to do with the flu.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misleading, as the vaccine isn't 100% effective. Just like you can get the flu even if you've been vaccinated, you can also get COVID even if you've been vaccinated. There have been many cases of this.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carry Covid-19? I'm too weak to carry a case of Corona.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow will be a week since 1st dose (KS opened up the vaccine tap the last two weeks). Four weeks later, I'll be hugging my vaccinated mom and forcing her to cook me cornbread and some beans.  Damnit, I was just grinning big and started to tear up a bit.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're still going to make me wear a mask at work. *grumble* *grumble*

Happy Mahashivratri!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Nadie_AZ: Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes

Most people studying the virus realize that we're probably going to treat it as an endemic disease, where people will probably end up having to receive a yearly 'booster' shot.  Much like we have to do with the flu.


"most people"

"probably"
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, I've been asking and searching for this answer for a while now.
This is huge news for sure.
Get your shot(s)
Mask up
Stay safe
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is obviously false as written as vaccinated people can get sick and show positive PCR tests. That's why the  vaccine isn't 100% effective. But the big news is that the chance of  being an asymptomatic carrier goes way down.

In one of the studies I've seen, it looked at the level of virus in those who were vaccinated and got sick versus the level of virus in the control group. In that study, the level of virus was significantly lower among those who had been vaccinated but got sick anyway.

The implication for asymptomatic carriers is that they too will have much lower levels of virus, and so even if they can, in theory, pass on the virus, they will be much less likely to do so because the chance that you pass on the virus is at least partially correlated to your viral load.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes


"Could" is true if there's a 0.0001% chance of this happening. Until we have some actual odds that are worrisome, I'm not going to worry.

Because people kept saying "Vaccines won't work" and "Vaccines won't be able to handle mutations" and "you can still get sick and spread it if you're vaccinated" and so far, they're 0-3.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fully vaxxed represent!

Happy Remembrance Day!
 
kp1230
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ Did someone let the head of the CDC Rochelle "Impending DOOM" Walensky know about this yet?

FTA:

"Vaccinated people do not carry the virus - they don't get sick," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday. That's "not just in the clinical trials, but it's also in real-world data."
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
According to Dr Fauci, this means you only have to wear three masks once you get your vaccine instead of the recommended seven.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kp1230: TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Did someone let the head of the CDC Rochelle "Impending DOOM" Walensky know about this yet?

FTA:

"Vaccinated people do not carry the virus - they don't get sick," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday. That's "not just in the clinical trials, but it's also in real-world data."


Good! I wonder if she's stopped crying yet.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nadie_AZ: Enjoy the short term victory if true.

Two-thirds of epidemiologists warn mutations could render current COVID vaccines ineffective in a year or less

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-release​s/two-thirds-epidemiologists-warn-muta​tions-could-render-current-covid-vacci​nes

"Could" is true if there's a 0.0001% chance of this happening. Until we have some actual odds that are worrisome, I'm not going to worry.

Because people kept saying "Vaccines won't work" and "Vaccines won't be able to handle mutations" and "you can still get sick and spread it if you're vaccinated" and so far, they're 0-3.


Don't worry, farkers will come up with something else to keep the doom and gloom grift going.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Bennie Crabtree: An entire vaccinated retirement home in British Columbia that got Covid says what?

When did they get Covid and what variant?


The mulitple news stories about these cases make it hard to find the one I am thinking of. Here is one from yesterday, wher ethe outbreak is just beginning. Here is one from Israel, because Bing ignored the "BC" in my search. Anyhow, it's established that vaccinated people not only carry and spread Covid, but they even get sick (just not die) and if they get sick that means very-super-probably-all-indicators-say they get brain damage at the same rate as everyone else. (Other organs being damaged still under investigation).
 
kp1230
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fauci talked about this on Colbert's COVID anniversary show. He said the data was starting to show this, and he thought that in a few months it would be conclusive.
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

buster_v: No farking shiat. If your body can't generate enough of a viral load to get you sick, how the hell would it generate enough of a viral load to get anyone else sick? Jesus. Science is great but they can be GODDAM thick sometimes


The whole story line for the past few months has been pretty annoying. Yes, while it hasn't been definitively proven that someone who has successfully developed an immune response to the vaccine will be extremely unlikely to acquire or spread the virus, all scientific data we have accumulated over the past 100 years indicate this will be the case. But we need to feed the fear trolls.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, You Can Still Get COVID After Being Fully Vaccinated.
 
valenumr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wademh: This is obviously false as written as vaccinated people can get sick and show positive PCR tests. That's why the  vaccine isn't 100% effective. But the big news is that the chance of  being an asymptomatic carrier goes way down.

In one of the studies I've seen, it looked at the level of virus in those who were vaccinated and got sick versus the level of virus in the control group. In that study, the level of virus was significantly lower among those who had been vaccinated but got sick anyway.

The implication for asymptomatic carriers is that they too will have much lower levels of virus, and so even if they can, in theory, pass on the virus, they will be much less likely to do so because the chance that you pass on the virus is at least partially correlated to your viral load.


Normalizing for human behavior (likely impossible) it is exactly correlated with viral load.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wademh: This is obviously false as written as vaccinated people can get sick and show positive PCR tests. That's why the  vaccine isn't 100% effective. But the big news is that the chance of  being an asymptomatic carrier goes way down.

In one of the studies I've seen, it looked at the level of virus in those who were vaccinated and got sick versus the level of virus in the control group. In that study, the level of virus was significantly lower among those who had been vaccinated but got sick anyway.

The implication for asymptomatic carriers is that they too will have much lower levels of virus, and so even if they can, in theory, pass on the virus, they will be much less likely to do so because the chance that you pass on the virus is at least partially correlated to your viral load.


THIS
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Vaccinated people do not carry the virus - they don't get sick," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday. That's "not just in the clinical trials, but it's also in real-world data."

A recent photo of Dr. Rochelle Walensky:
tafce.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Don't worry, farkers will come up with something else to keep the doom and gloom grift going.


You guys are grifting?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this like those Soros checks I never got?
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Don't worry, farkers will come up with something else to keep the doom and gloom grift going.


Grift? I did not realize that farkers were making money off of posting gloomy Covid outlooks. How can I get in on this? I haven't even gotten any Soros Bucks, let alone any sweet, sweet Covid grift! WTF?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: An entire vaccinated retirement home in British Columbia that got Covid says what?


This is what they actually said.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/britis​h​-columbia/new-outbreak-covid-bc-care-h​ome-1.5941508
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

patrick767: Jeebus Saves: Don't worry, farkers will come up with something else to keep the doom and gloom grift going.

Grift? I did not realize that farkers were making money off of posting gloomy Covid outlooks. How can I get in on this? I haven't even gotten any Soros Bucks, let alone any sweet, sweet Covid grift! WTF?


Don't hold your breath. I'm still waiting for the Soros pony I was promised in 2004.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Yes, You Can Still Get COVID After Being Fully Vaccinated.


You can still get measels after being fully vaccinated too. But it doesn't means the vaccines aren't worth it.

Happy Mountain Day!
 
rga184
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buster_v: No farking shiat. If your body can't generate enough of a viral load to get you sick, how the hell would it generate enough of a viral load to get anyone else sick? Jesus. Science is great but they can be GODDAM thick sometimes


I think they more or less knew that, they just didn't have the data to say for sure.

My sister in law has been working in this from a public health perspective, and she seemed way more trusting of the vaccines ability to stop spread before the data came out.  Not publicly, mind you, but just amongst the family and qualifying it as her feeling in the subject.
 
