(Daily Mail)   Scientist who transformed himself into the world's first cyborg says he has exceptional quality of life, wants to join the justice league   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear the JLA has an opening for that role.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd be happy to be a head in a jar like on Futurama
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does he still have to do one beep for yes, two beeps for no?
 
Reyito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's just going to complain about the director in 6 to 9 months after production wraps.
 
blacknite
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
aspirations for justice league, ends up on teen titans.
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

blacknite: aspirations for justice league, ends up on teen titans.


Well that's not too ba...
Fark user imageView Full Size


.....oh
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alex Murphy is shaking his head.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Glad you found some nice drugs that do the trick for you, pal.
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"cy·borg
/ˈsīˌbôrɡ/
noun
a fictional or hypothetical person whose physical abilities are extended beyond normal human limitations by mechanical elements built into the body."

Don't tell him about pacemakers. Or mechanical limbs for that matter. Speaking of which, some of the centuries old artificial limbs are rather impressive.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I hear the JLA has an opening for that role.


Oh, come on.  You know he's trying for Superman.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always feel like a terrible person after reading stuff like this.

Here this guy is fighting with every cell of his being just to somehow stay alive for a little while longer.

This morning I contemplated suicide when the coffee shop didnt have poppy seed muffins.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eravior: "cy·borg
/ˈsīˌbôrɡ/
noun
a fictional or hypothetical person whose physical abilities are extended beyond normal human limitations by mechanical elements built into the body."

Don't tell him about pacemakers. Or mechanical limbs for that matter. Speaking of which, some of the centuries old artificial limbs are rather impressive.


Yeah, I'm dissapoint. Not a cyborg.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Alex Murphy is shaking his head.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So he's basically Stephen Hawking with an avatar?
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know who else want to raise "quality of life"?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously though, good on this guy.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm kind of wondering who will be the first person to actually augment themselves with technology voluntarily.  Not just replacing a missing arm with an artificial one, say, but one who actually goes and chops off a perfectly working arm because the artificial one is better.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I'm kind of wondering who will be the first person to actually augment themselves with technology voluntarily.  Not just replacing a missing arm with an artificial one, say, but one who actually goes and chops off a perfectly working arm because the artificial one is better.


Actually. Having some people amputated limbs because a messed up limb was better?
I guess that's different though.

Any  how I was thinking.
Why can't we just be brains in some kind of goo with electrodes convincing us they were engaging with things and experiencing things?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like he got assimilated.

Happy national banana-pudding day!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Looks like he got assimilated.

Happy national banana-pudding day!


What the hell?!

Happy Satan day!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: Looks like he got assimilated.

Happy national banana-pudding day!

What the hell?!

Happy Satan day!


...

Happy dot-matrix day!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: Looks like he got assimilated.

Happy national banana-pudding day!

What the hell?!

Happy Satan day!

...

Happy dot-matrix day!


I give up.

Happy French national day!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone has a supercomputer stitched to their hips. We're already cyborgs.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Eravior: "cy·borg
/ˈsīˌbôrɡ/
noun
a fictional or hypothetical person whose physical abilities are extended beyond normal human limitations by mechanical elements built into the body."

Don't tell him about pacemakers. Or mechanical limbs for that matter. Speaking of which, some of the centuries old artificial limbs are rather impressive.


Not to mention people like Steve Mann who has been doing augmentation for decades now.

kudos to this guy, but not even close to world's first.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: Looks like he got assimilated.

Happy national banana-pudding day!

What the hell?!

Happy Satan day!

...

Happy dot-matrix day!

I give up.

Happy French national day!


And to think, today isn't any of those days, it is just a Thursday like any other.

Or is it?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eravior: "cy·borg
/ˈsīˌbôrɡ/
noun
a fictional or hypothetical person whose physical abilities are extended beyond normal human limitations by mechanical elements built into the body."

Don't tell him about pacemakers. Or mechanical limbs for that matter. Speaking of which, some of the centuries old artificial limbs are rather impressive.


I wouldn't say that my pacemaker makes me a cyborg - it just stands in for a defective bit of meatware.
As for the chap in the article. Good luck to him - the avatar was a nice touch.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whose the bottom?

And do they make the avatar talk dirty while they do it?
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Geotpf: I'm kind of wondering who will be the first person to actually augment themselves with technology voluntarily.  Not just replacing a missing arm with an artificial one, say, but one who actually goes and chops off a perfectly working arm because the artificial one is better.

Actually. Having some people amputated limbs because a messed up limb was better?
I guess that's different though.

Any  how I was thinking.
Why can't we just be brains in some kind of goo with electrodes convincing us they were engaging with things and experiencing things?


Amputee porn was a few articles down.

Happy National Peanut Day!
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kevin Warwick was claiming to have turned himself into a cyborg years ago, by having an RFID chip implanted. Just as deluded as this guy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Snyder Cut was good
 
