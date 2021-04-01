 Skip to content
(Axios)   Good god, America, "we're so close to the end, let's ruin it" was SNL, not PSA   (axios.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And trust me, you don't want the 5th wave.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been seeing a lot of the 'return to normal' mindset in the last week or so. Work has even started talking about it.

I've warned that we are going to go through another big wave, as Europe is going through, that will drive home that we can't go back to normal. We have to find a new equilibrium. Our society is about to start that change that happens when you have 2 massive events happening at the same time - we continue to lose jobs at a greater pace than any since the 1930s as we are in an economic crisis, and we are still stuck in a global pandemic that we are approaching with half assed measures on good days.

Please stay masked up even if you've had your shots. Please social distance. Please be nice to those who are forced to work in person and advocate that we lock sh*t down to contain this before our hospitals are front page news again. Please get vaccinated if you haven't.

Vaccination levels are not at 70% so we cannot entertain the idea of herd immunity- and we shouldn't want to. Millions will die as a result of that very Trumpian policy of social murder.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Manifest destiny
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So you're infected, huh? Can I have your vaccine dose then?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ok, Happy Nickelback Appreciation day made me LOL.
 
wazooty421
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just remember to blame the Republicans and tell people to wear a mask.

Probably should blame Trump, too.  Let's make sure we cover our bases, people, this is important.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I get my second dose in just 9 days from now.

And on April 24th, I swear to God almighty, I'm gonna revenge-f*ck a bat!
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I've been seeing a lot of the 'return to normal' mindset in the last week or so. Work has even started talking about it.

I've warned that we are going to go through another big wave, as Europe is going through, that will drive home that we can't go back to normal. We have to find a new equilibrium. Our society is about to start that change that happens when you have 2 massive events happening at the same time - we continue to lose jobs at a greater pace than any since the 1930s as we are in an economic crisis, and we are still stuck in a global pandemic that we are approaching with half assed measures on good days.

Please stay masked up even if you've had your shots. Please social distance. Please be nice to those who are forced to work in person and advocate that we lock sh*t down to contain this before our hospitals are front page news again. Please get vaccinated if you haven't.

Vaccination levels are not at 70% so we cannot entertain the idea of herd immunity- and we shouldn't want to. Millions will die as a result of that very Trumpian policy of social murder.


I'm hearing this at school, too. Teaching online SUUUUUUCKS. It's frustrating as fark, and the kids are not doing shiat. But you know what? I'd rather them have to take more time in the class and cut down on assignments and be generally frustrated with them at their lack of work than go to their funerals and the funerals of my colleagues. I've had enough of that over the last year, thank you very much.
 
brizbon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lol, right, people started getting vaccines back in January

Its april now

If immunity only last 6 months

They're going to start needing to fax again in 3 months

It's not going away. Hopefully in a few years less legal strains will become the dominant ones
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I get my second dose in just 9 days from now.

And on April 24th, I swear to God almighty, I'm gonna revenge-f*ck a bat!


alt.sex.aluminum.baseball.bat ?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I've been seeing a lot of the 'return to normal' mindset in the last week or so. Work has even started talking about it.

I've warned that we are going to go through another big wave, as Europe is going through, that will drive home that we can't go back to normal. We have to find a new equilibrium. Our society is about to start that change that happens when you have 2 massive events happening at the same time - we continue to lose jobs at a greater pace than any since the 1930s as we are in an economic crisis, and we are still stuck in a global pandemic that we are approaching with half assed measures on good days.

Please stay masked up even if you've had your shots. Please social distance. Please be nice to those who are forced to work in person and advocate that we lock sh*t down to contain this before our hospitals are front page news again. Please get vaccinated if you haven't.

Vaccination levels are not at 70% so we cannot entertain the idea of herd immunity- and we shouldn't want to. Millions will die as a result of that very Trumpian policy of social murder.


Yeah, work is talking about it here, too. But you need to talk about it, because it's not just as simple as "Everybody show up tomorrow!!!". There's going to be a lot of planning. Hell, just in IT, I have to figure out how many people got hired post-Covid, and be prepared to have equipment ready in case they don't just have it all at home, I need to prepare for people who have left the company since quarantine started and figure out where their equipment went. HR has to have an action plan. All of the managers need a plan. It's not too early to start making these plans, even if they don't open until the end of summer. and this isn't even taking into account setting up desks in some way that people can socially distance from each other. This will be at least as chaotic as switching to a work from home setup was, and that was a farking mess.

This doesn't mean that people are coming back next week, just that the companies are starting to plan so it's as smooth as possible when it happens. And even though a large portion will continue to work from home, the plans need to account for the possibility of the whole office returning, because we all know if they don't, then that is what will end up happening.

States opening up is a different story though, that shiat is definitely happening too early.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In retrospect, "We're just barely below the peak of the massive death wave from last spring, let's re-open all the bars" may have been a bad idea. Who could have guessed?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like very high numbers of old people are getting vaccinated.  Much lower numbers of younger people, but they haven't been eligible to even get it as long so hard to compare.  Since the virus mostly just kills old people, this is a good thing,.  As long as very large numbers of old people (and the family members and caretakers of such) get vaccinated, that may be all that's really needed.

Happy National Chocolate Mint Day!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's hard to tell when one wave ends and another begins. Not enough people seem to take it seriously enough to have a reprieve.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I get my second dose in just 9 days from now.

And on April 24th, I swear to God almighty, I'm gonna revenge-f*ck a bat!

alt.sex.aluminum.baseball.bat ?


Wood, he is old school.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
New Mexico is holding fairly steady.  But then again vaccines are opening up to everybody 16+.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I get my second dose in just 9 days from now.

And on April 24th, I swear to God almighty, I'm gonna revenge-f*ck a bat!


Hahahaha, that is the same day as mine.  You want to spit roast that bat?

Happy National Jerky Day!
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wazooty421: Just remember to blame the Republicans and tell people to wear a mask.

Probably should blame Trump, too.  Let's make sure we cover our bases, people, this is important.


Your points are noted. And have some validity despite the apparent snark.
That said, there's no good here in placing blame.  The best I've been able to manage is "No mask?  No vaxx?  Can I have your stuff?"
That generally creates the needed distancing.  It's assumed I'm the crazy muthafarker in the conversation, which bothers me not at all.  I'll trade that for the distance.
And yes, shot 2 is next Monday.  When Dr. Fauci says I can burn the masks, that's when I'll relax the guard.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Looks like very high numbers of old people are getting vaccinated.  Much lower numbers of younger people, but they haven't been eligible to even get it as long so hard to compare.  Since the virus mostly just kills old people, this is a good thing,.  As long as very large numbers of old people (and the family members and caretakers of such) get vaccinated, that may be all that's really needed.


Part of the problem with this whole pandemic has been this mindset of "Oh, the infection only has a 1% chance of killing you right away if you're young." Death isn't the only bad outcome. I'd still prefer not to risk long-haul symptoms, or weird blood clots that take 5 years to manifest or whatever.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


Ride the wave the antimasking Nazis brought. Ride or die.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Nadie_AZ: I've been seeing a lot of the 'return to normal' mindset in the last week or so. Work has even started talking about it.

I've warned that we are going to go through another big wave, as Europe is going through, that will drive home that we can't go back to normal. We have to find a new equilibrium. Our society is about to start that change that happens when you have 2 massive events happening at the same time - we continue to lose jobs at a greater pace than any since the 1930s as we are in an economic crisis, and we are still stuck in a global pandemic that we are approaching with half assed measures on good days.

Please stay masked up even if you've had your shots. Please social distance. Please be nice to those who are forced to work in person and advocate that we lock sh*t down to contain this before our hospitals are front page news again. Please get vaccinated if you haven't.

Vaccination levels are not at 70% so we cannot entertain the idea of herd immunity- and we shouldn't want to. Millions will die as a result of that very Trumpian policy of social murder.

I'm hearing this at school, too. Teaching online SUUUUUUCKS. It's frustrating as fark, and the kids are not doing shiat. But you know what? I'd rather them have to take more time in the class and cut down on assignments and be generally frustrated with them at their lack of work than go to their funerals and the funerals of my colleagues. I've had enough of that over the last year, thank you very much.


Are you able to continue to teach remotely?
Gilbert laid off around 150 teachers recently. I wonder if this is in any way related to their recent attempt at a sick out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: And trust me, you don't want the 5th wave.
[Fark user image image 850x1273]


Don't tell me what I want to see
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I'd hit girl that.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dont understand how covid is still a thing... I mean...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So "lockdown and wear at least two masks" Michigan and New York are leading the charge into a 4th wave? Most decreasing states are deep red and "wide open but use you best judgment" Texas and Florida are second and third the lowest states in the 10-50% increase tier.

That's all interesting very. How about you guys lay some narrative-reconciling liberal BS on me.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yesterday's new case count for michigan was 6300. We're farked.

Good thing the state didn't just yesterday also pass a "unemployment for covid related lack of work is not a thing anymore". Oh wait.

/Can't wait to not pay my rent when we have to shut the restaurant down again
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah I have no faith in us idiots.
This is gonna go on a while

FREEDUMBS
 
