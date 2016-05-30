 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   You would think settling a lawsuit with 1.2 million free eggs would be an April Fool's prank but nope here we are   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worked for that company for 15 years.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Free."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just in time for Easter?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eggy Wegs
Youtube xWZk5IAgkXg
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you let "the free market" run wild.

You cant trust large companies to do the right thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bamsmackpow.comView Full Size


Watch out Gotham city...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So that costs them maybe, what, $12,000? That'll show them.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
not because of higher costs, but purportedly just to take advantage of demand.

Demand goes up, prices go up. You can't explain that!

So what is the line between supply and demand and gouging? Is there a percentage?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: not because of higher costs, but purportedly just to take advantage of demand.

Demand goes up, prices go up. You can't explain that!

So what is the line between supply and demand and gouging? Is there a percentage?


Rule of thumb: if a major disaster is involved, it's a lot more likely to be considered gouging. Short-term price spikes like this don't happen under normal conditions.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: So that costs them maybe, what, $12,000? That'll show them.


Trust me. They'll figure out how not to lose a dime.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
eggs, we just wanna be FREE! free eggs. oh, EGGS! freedom! for all EGGS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Super Chronic: So that costs them maybe, what, $12,000? That'll show them.

Trust me. They'll figure out how not to lose a dime to profit from this.


FTFMe.
 
