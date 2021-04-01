 Skip to content
 
(Montana Standard)   Butte a key location for getting vaccinated, and no one's taking it sitting down   (mtstandard.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's some good Butte stuff.
 
skeetin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cracked me up.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Going next door to Butte, to Anaconda, to get my pfizer shot, on Sunday.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The history of Butte is pretty interesting. The present, not so much.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: The history of Butte is pretty interesting. The present, not so much.


Butte has not reached its end.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Very cool. Not a sign of anti-vaxxers or 5G deniers.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: The history of Butte is pretty interesting. The present, not so much.


Present is not so bad, they seem to be coming back a bit. Covid hasn't helped though. Still it is much better than the 80s-90s.

Folk festival is lots of fun.

One of the few towns in MT that has somewhat affordable housing.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
athlonsports.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is the "Asinine" tag because the site is inaccessible if you block ads?
 
WyDave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dang, and here I just got mine in the arm at the fairgrounds.  None of which are euphemisms, you filthy minded buggers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here comes the Butte jokes.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WyDave: Dang, and here I just got mine in the arm at the fairgrounds. None of which are euphemisms, you filthy minded buggers.
Happy National Roller Coaster Day!


I'm loving how oddly appropriate all these random April Fools added jokes turn out to be

Happy Labor Day!
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Going next door to Butte, to Anaconda, to get my pfizer shot, on Sunday.


My Anaconda don't want none.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [athlonsports.com image 790x440]

/oblig


They should change their name to the Remales
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can't spell asinine without ass. Well, you can, but what fun is that?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Here comes the Butte jokes.

"It's just smooth," said Diane Regan, who organized the clinic operations

 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What what?
 
