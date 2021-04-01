 Skip to content
(Montana Standard)   Driving drunk, sporting freshly-pissed-underwear and a gallon of vodka between your legs, and following a school bus all the way back to the city parking lot is no way to go through life, son   (mtstandard.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nikolai vodka?  What, were they out of paint thinner at the hardware store that day?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the chasing a school bus and the drunk driving I thought this was going to be about Matt Gaetz.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I see shiat like this, I think to myself, what lead up to someone doing this? What happened to make him want to get this drunk? Did he lose his job? Did he hit a cat otw home? Is he just a piece of shiat?

Why does everyone jump to the last one?

/dnrtfa yet. Not my style.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: When I see shiat like this, I think to myself, what lead up to someone doing this? What happened to make him want to get this drunk? Did he lose his job? Did he hit a cat otw home? Is he just a piece of shiat?

Why does everyone jump to the last one?

/dnrtfa yet. Not my style.


He was trying to forget that his car is a gold Buick.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok it's the last one.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  Isn't it though?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El_Dan: tuxq: When I see shiat like this, I think to myself, what lead up to someone doing this? What happened to make him want to get this drunk? Did he lose his job? Did he hit a cat otw home? Is he just a piece of shiat?

Why does everyone jump to the last one?

/dnrtfa yet. Not my style.

He was trying to forget that his car is a gold Buick.


But, that's the best kind of Buick

/Didn't know they were still a thing
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...had a gallon of Nikolai vodka in the center console ...
Was thinking 'how big is his center console" then reread it and it was a Buick. I think they designed those things to carry a gallon bottle for the suburban housewives.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: When I see shiat like this, I think to myself, what lead up to someone doing this? What happened to make him want to get this drunk? Did he lose his job? Did he hit a cat otw home? Is he just a piece of shiat?

Why does everyone jump to the last one?

/dnrtfa yet. Not my style.


Alcoholism.

/alcoholic
 
WyDave
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damnit, Denzel, enough with the method acting!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Respectfully, I disagree.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

little big man: Nikolai vodka?  What, were they out of paint thinner at the hardware store that day?


Have you priced quality thinner lately?   Go with what you can afford, is all I'm saying.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh that Matt Gaetz and his zany hi-jinks!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

little big man: Nikolai vodka?  What, were they out of paint thinner at the hardware store that day?


He could have gone with Popov or 5 O'Clock.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: El_Dan: tuxq: When I see shiat like this, I think to myself, what lead up to someone doing this? What happened to make him want to get this drunk? Did he lose his job? Did he hit a cat otw home? Is he just a piece of shiat?

Why does everyone jump to the last one?

/dnrtfa yet. Not my style.

He was trying to forget that his car is a gold Buick.

But, that's the best kind of Buick

/Didn't know they were still a thing


Go big or go home, I guess.

Happy National Brazilian Blowout Day!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Morgan Spurlock has really gone downhill.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cross-country tour?
tampabay.comView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

little big man: Nikolai vodka?  What, were they out of paint thinner at the hardware store that day?


Came to mention how awful nikolai is. Glad it was covered.

Good way to spend 7 bucks on Gallon though
 
rjakobi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Between the chasing a school bus and the drunk driving I thought this was going to be about Matt Gaetz.


Too Soon But Smarted Anyway
 
rjakobi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Oh that Matt Gaetz and his zany hi-jinks!


I'd give you a funny but my highlights say you called me a goatarker years ago.  So I won't.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Respectfully, I disagree.


This.
Any way of getting through life is, in truth and in fact, a way of getting through life.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
.298 - sheeeeeit..

Happy Earth Day!
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most people go their entire lives without finding their true calling. This guy did: public menace.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am shocked. He has previous DUIs?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Freshly pissed?
That, my dear ladies of the trailer park, is what's known as a "keeper".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
