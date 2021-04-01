 Skip to content
(The Drive)   ♪ Like a bad neighbor, Russia is there ♪ with tanks and artillery   (thedrive.com) divider line
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, vacation season starts soon.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a hot war starts, Ukraine will be gone in no time.  What the rest of the world does is the question.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

translation : if you ever fight back against our terrorists who annexed eastern ukraine, we'll invade your whole country because putin needs a distraction from Navalny and covid.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't fear Biden .
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're the Ukrainians why wouldn't you blow up the tracks ahead of the trains? I mean blowing up the trains would be good as well but that's going to give the Russians a reason to use force on you, blowing up some bridges in your own country is just "scheduled bridge replacement".
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how cheap the 7.62x39 ammo (typical AK caliber) has remained during this gun panic/pandemic. Almost like Russia was arming US civilians. Because when Russia is taking out Europe, the Chinese will invade the US. But Russia's not about to miss an opportunity to beat the Chinese into submission using US civilians armed to the teeth. And when China's back is turned, Russia will give the death blow.

/110% speculation. Subscribe to my newsletter.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: If a hot war starts, Ukraine will be gone in no time.  What the rest of the world does is the question.


And what do you think the world should do in that case?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: If a hot war starts, Ukraine will be gone in no time.  What the rest of the world does is the question.


I don't think so, the Ukrainians actually have better arms and better trained soldiers than the Russians at this point. As long as it doesn't go nuclear I think they'll be ok. The Russians could do some damage with the few elite units they have that are actually well armed and trained, but it wouldn't be enough to crush the Ukrainians.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: If you're the Ukrainians why wouldn't you blow up the tracks ahead of the trains? I mean blowing up the trains would be good as well but that's going to give the Russians a reason to use force on you, blowing up some bridges in your own country is just "scheduled bridge replacement".


The bridge wasn't bombed, it was just suffering localized maintenance deficit that caused it to collapse when the Russian train was in the middle of it.

So sorry about all that equipment that fell into the river.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good time to round up any A-10s we haven't mothballed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are the Russians not actively harassing neighbor countries?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: If you're the Ukrainians why wouldn't you blow up the tracks ahead of the trains? I mean blowing up the trains would be good as well but that's going to give the Russians a reason to use force on you, blowing up some bridges in your own country is just "scheduled bridge replacement".


They don't have ready access to the Kerch bridge (Russia built it after it annexed Crimea), and an open attack on it would be claimed as a clear casus belli by Russia.

Maybe they could damage it with a large enough ship that "loses control." Either way, it's just a matter of convenience - Russia can still move equipment to Crimea by sea.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If real, I assume this is a way for them to test Biden after he's been toughening up the US stance against global autocrats.  It's not exactly covert troop movement.  Then again, these look like just random tweets that could easily be "leaked" and filmed specifically for that purpose or outdated.

Also, did these ~30 second twitter video clips really need soundtracks?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If real, I assume this is a way for them to test Biden after he's been toughening up the US stance against global autocrats.  It's not exactly covert troop movement.  Then again, these look like just random tweets that could easily be "leaked" and filmed specifically for that purpose or outdated.

Also, did these ~30 second twitter video clips really need soundtracks?


I watch a lot of dashcam video compilations from Russia...I think it's mandatory
 
austerity101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember when Russia just invaded Crimea and the world did essentially nothing and then continued doing nothing?

I wonder what makes the Russians feel so emboldened.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

austerity101: Remember when Russia just invaded Crimea and the world did essentially nothing and then continued doing nothing?

I wonder what makes the Russians feel so emboldened.


Biden
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh dear Lord not this shiat again.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's funny how cheap the 7.62x39 ammo (typical AK caliber) has remained during this gun panic/pandemic. Almost like Russia was arming US civilians. Because when Russia is taking out Europe, the Chinese will invade the US. But Russia's not about to miss an opportunity to beat the Chinese into submission using US civilians armed to the teeth. And when China's back is turned, Russia will give the death blow.

/110% speculation. Subscribe to my newsletter.


As believable as all the conspiracy theories Russia helps spread here in the U.S.

Happy Harry Belafonte Day-O!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man, when did the Russians become such dicks? Wait...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
F*ck Russia.

/Half Ukrainian.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's funny how cheap the 7.62x39 ammo (typical AK caliber) has remained during this gun panic/pandemic. Almost like Russia was arming US civilians. Because when Russia is taking out Europe, the Chinese will invade the US. But Russia's not about to miss an opportunity to beat the Chinese into submission using US civilians armed to the teeth. And when China's back is turned, Russia will give the death blow.

/110% speculation. Subscribe to my newsletter.


I don't know about that. Lacquer case Wolf was around $200/1000 rds, today it's $450/1000.
Sure, it's not a 500% markup, like say 9mm but there has definitely been a big price bump.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: austerity101: Remember when Russia just invaded Crimea and the world did essentially nothing and then continued doing nothing?

I wonder what makes the Russians feel so emboldened.

Biden


Russia owned Trump.  Why would they move now, now that Trump is out of power, and someone who's called Putin 'a killer' is in control now?

Oh, wait, I'm smelling something, here.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's funny how cheap the 7.62x39 ammo (typical AK caliber) has remained during this gun panic/pandemic. Almost like Russia was arming US civilians. Because when Russia is taking out Europe, the Chinese will invade the US. But Russia's not about to miss an opportunity to beat the Chinese into submission using US civilians armed to the teeth. And when China's back is turned, Russia will give the death blow.

/110% speculation. Subscribe to my newsletter.


The only way Russia takes Europe is if the turn it into a nuclear wasteland first and the only way China takes continental America is if the arm 90% of their population and don't try to push farther than Hawaii.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's talk about Ukraine, near-peers, and intent....
Youtube ALJ5YMxghqs
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Anenu: tuxq: It's funny how cheap the 7.62x39 ammo (typical AK caliber) has remained during this gun panic/pandemic. Almost like Russia was arming US civilians. Because when Russia is taking out Europe, the Chinese will invade the US. But Russia's not about to miss an opportunity to beat the Chinese into submission using US civilians armed to the teeth. And when China's back is turned, Russia will give the death blow.

/110% speculation. Subscribe to my newsletter.

The only way Russia takes Europe is if the turn it into a nuclear wasteland first and the only way China takes continental America is if the arm 90% of their population and don't try to push farther than Hawaii.


Nevermind that in this century the notion of occupying your enemy's land is likely obsolete. It's too expensive. Taking them down economically or technologically is the way to go.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Man, when did the Russians become such dicks? Wait...


About 1480?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: robodog: If you're the Ukrainians why wouldn't you blow up the tracks ahead of the trains? I mean blowing up the trains would be good as well but that's going to give the Russians a reason to use force on you, blowing up some bridges in your own country is just "scheduled bridge replacement".

They don't have ready access to the Kerch bridge (Russia built it after it annexed Crimea), and an open attack on it would be claimed as a clear casus belli by Russia.

Maybe they could damage it with a large enough ship that "loses control." Either way, it's just a matter of convenience - Russia can still move equipment to Crimea by sea.

Happy National Pi Day!


Would be such a shame for a group of militants not wearing insignias to blow up the bridge. Who knows who done it? Maybe the same heavily-armed-but-absolutely-not-Russi​an militants that have been invading Ukraine for years?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stibium: Would be such a shame for a group of militants not wearing insignias to blow up the bridge. Who knows who done it? Maybe the same heavily-armed-but-absolutely-not-Russi​an militants that have been invading Ukraine for years?


Yes, it would be. Russia would deserve it but it'd still kick off a much bigger war. Hell, Russia is probably just as likely to blow it themselves and blame the Ukrainians. It's not like they can't invade by air anywhere in Eastern Europe.
 
ansius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: They don't fear Biden .


They don't fear the US because the US has wasted too much of its political military capital on wasteful wars in the middle east over the last two decades and the fact that the country is on its knees because Trump botched COVID.

They are betting that the American public won't support another war.

They don't fear Biden because they know that Biden has to rebuild American readiness.
 
Tman144
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: RottenEggs: austerity101: Remember when Russia just invaded Crimea and the world did essentially nothing and then continued doing nothing?

I wonder what makes the Russians feel so emboldened.

Biden

Russia owned Trump.  Why would they move now, now that Trump is out of power, and someone who's called Putin 'a killer' is in control now?

Oh, wait, I'm smelling something, here.


Russia needs to move now before Biden can arm Ukraine. I can't imagine they would fully invade Ukraine though, the backlash from the rest of the world would be too great. Most likely they move into eastern Ukraine to solidify what they already have and try to negotiate a peace deal while in a position of strength.
 
Dinodork
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or we just wait. If they keep it up like the flights in Europe this past week, they'll run out of spare parts for their Air Force in 3 weeks.
 
