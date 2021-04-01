 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Journalists butthurt that they fell for Volkswagen's April fools joke   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Uh, is that guy aware of the huge emissions scandal and still thinks THIS is what's going to break the back of the public's trust?
 
Wow, way to blow a farking gasket Nate.
 
arrogantbastich: Uh, is that guy aware of the huge emissions scandal and still thinks THIS is what's going to break the back of the public's trust?


This.

Further, if you can't even pull off an Aprils fools joke successfully, why would we think you'll be able to make reliable cars.

/former VW diesel owner
 
It didn't pass the smell test when it was first announced but having VW representatives keep saying it wasn't a joke didn't do them any favors.  The press did what they should have - reported.it based on what facts they did have and we're able to confirm.
 
USA Today has journalists?
 
capt.snicklefritz: USA Today has journalists?


LOL

Came here for this.
 
AFD does seem a little muted this year. There's a lot of fatigue from all the lies and bullshiat we put up every day now, so I'm not surprised people aren't feeling it this year.
 
This is hilarious. Just take the L, dude.
 
Wait, this coming from a group of people that slobbered over Trump's every goddamn word because eyeballs and sales?
 
enry: It didn't pass the smell test when it was first announced but having VW representatives keep saying it wasn't a joke didn't do them any favors.  The press did what they should have - reported.it based on what facts they did have and we're able to confirm.


That's why you have multiple sources for anything you print. Just printing what VW told without any actual verification is a glorified press release.
 
OK that tweet is over the top, but the so-called "joke" isn't particularly funny. Proves once again that the Germans have no sense of humor.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: enry: It didn't pass the smell test when it was first announced but having VW representatives keep saying it wasn't a joke didn't do them any favors.  The press did what they should have - reported.it based on what facts they did have and we're able to confirm.

That's why you have multiple sources for anything you print. Just printing what VW told without any actual verification is a glorified press release.


Yes, but that's the job these days.
 
arrogantbastich: Uh, is that guy aware of the huge emissions scandal and still thinks THIS is what's going to break the back of the public's trust?


This one?

Ezekiel 23:20 "There she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses."
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This is why you're stuck at USA Today, Nate.
 
allears: OK that tweet is over the top, but the so-called "joke" isn't particularly funny. Proves once again that the Germans have no sense of humor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think if this little PR speedbump didn't sink them they'll weather this just fine.

Happy National Almond Day!
 
a company with world-wide branding has convinced rubs in the USA they would change their brand timed right before 1 April.  guess what everyone is talking about?

marketing, how does it work?
 
April Fool's came early this year? 30 March early?
 
allears: the Germans have no sense of humor.


Sure they do, but the stuff they think is funny is horrible.
 
I'm the man who turned you into a clown
Youtube VSoMdDu6ryI

The world's most perfect fool.

Happy Hullabaloo Day!
 
The thing about an April Fools joke is it's supposed to have an exaggeration in order to be a joke.  Just having a name change, especially one that makes sense in the age of electric cars, is not enough. You have to brag about how the car goes 500 miles on only 6,000 D cell batteries or something.

This guy is still a butthurt dickhead though.  Is he a real reporter or a right wing "journalist"?
 
Rockwell Retro Encabulator
Youtube RXJKdh1KZ0w
 
Next thing you know BMW will change their name to Bavarian Motor Works.
 
dothemath: allears: the Germans have no sense of humor.

Sure they do, but the stuff they think is funny is horrible.


They didn't write it but they laughed at this joke:
Monty Python: The Funniest Joke in the World
Youtube FBWr1KtnRcI


Happy National Cheeseburger Day!
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CTFD reporter person. You are way too invested in the story. Probably hammered out 1500 words waiting to fill in blanks and found out he was pranked.

Happy National Tortellini Day!
 
OK, April Fool's Day aside, they're actually keeping the Hitler name, then?

/s
//actually no, i could see people having a problem with this
///but probably only in America
 
rudemix: CTFD reporter person. You are way too invested in the story. Probably hammered out 1500 words waiting to fill in blanks and found out he was pranked.


This.

Dear Volkswagen: You lied to me...
 
Falling for a German corporate joke is quite embarassing.

Mind you, it is not easy to recognize one when you see or hear it.

How does it smell?

Terrible!
 
I'm starting to wonder if one of the side-effects of COVID is loss of sense of humor.
 
I think we can all collectively just agree to call VW voltswagen to annoy them.....
 
Mouser: I'm starting to wonder if one of the side-effects of COVID is loss of sense of humor.


Sadly, I think it's a pre-existing condition...
 
todaysparent.comView Full Size
 
A "journalist" with any 21st century American media outlet asking literally anyone "why should anyone trust you again" is the Mt. Everest of blind hypocrisy I believe I've ever seen in my lifetime. The lack of self-awareness in this culture is truly staggering to behold.
 
What a whiny little pussy. What's his Fark handle?
 
arrogantbastich: Uh, is that guy aware of the huge emissions scandal and still thinks THIS is what's going to break the back of the public's trust?


Read the full tweet thread:

"I asked my VW source directly: Yes, I see the announcement, but this is a joke, right? No, it's not a joke, he said. Now they admit it was."

"I am astonished that a company that - just a few years ago, mind you - paid $30 billion in penalties and pled guilty to criminal charges for **deceiving its customers and regulators to pollute the earth** now thinks it's funny to lie to reporters."

Happy Pick Your Favorite Batman Day!
 
If Nate would have practiced even the tiniest shred of actual  common sense, he wouldn't have been shown to be the lazy "journalist" that he is.

Whining about on the internet is the surest way to gain sympathy. Bullet proof plan there too, Nate!!
 
allears: Proves once again that the Germans have no sense of humor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears: OK that tweet is over the top, but the so-called "joke" isn't particularly funny. Proves once again that the Germans have no sense of humor.


Volkswagen didn't call it a "joke".
FTFA: "an announcement in the spirit of April Fool's Day"
Seems pretty accurate.
 
allears: OK that tweet is over the top, but the so-called "joke" isn't particularly funny. Proves once again that the Germans have no sense of humor.


Not necessarily.
 
Nathan Bomey!  Nathan Bomey!  There's someone with butthurt.  Come right away!  Oh.  You're hear already

ElizabethMontgomery in a miniskirt.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm: ElizabethMontgomery in a miniskirt.jpg


Go on.......
 
Natan Bomey needs more life experience so he isn't so gullible.
 
I mean why did they do it the dang day before?  Also "Voltswagen" was so laaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aame.  Their humor department needs to steal the nihilist Arby's guy.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hear that Chevrolet is coming out with a version of their Volt electric vehicle that's actually a station wagon, and they're calling it the Chevy Voltswagon. I'm super serious, Nate. Run with it!
 
PapermonkeyExpress: If Nate would have practiced even the tiniest shred of actual  common sense, he wouldn't have been shown to be the lazy "journalist" that he is.

Whining about on the internet is the surest way to gain sympathy. Bullet proof plan there too, Nate!!


He directly asked Volkswagen if they were joking about their name change that they had just released in a press release.  They said they weren't.  In what world is that lazy?
 
dothemath: [Fark user image 310x163]
I think if this little PR speedbump didn't sink them they'll weather this just fine.


For those who don't know, back in the day, very few owned cars.  The early version of the VW, possibly before the current name, a German worker could buy a car with a filled coupon book. A chunk was deducted from wages each pay period.  The coupon went into the book.  After many years the book could be full, then off to the factory to pick up the shiny new car -- a symbol of tireless dedication to a goal by a worker.

No one ever got a car from that method.  The Nazi government needed the money.  It was a scam.  The car was designed with an air cooled engine because engineers believed the owner was too lacking to deal with radiators and radiator fluid and icy conditions and freezing engines.

I'm surprised Nate didn't mention that, instead of engineering to the test -- which is what every teacher does with their class for standardized tests.
 
