(KUCI)   Today's 2 hr serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave is being interrupted for something I can't really talk about but THERE WILL BE DANCING. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #205. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
108 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Apr 2021 at 12:30 PM (53 minutes ago)



socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you lot. for reasons i cannot yet get into but will soon become apparent, i may or may not have a very visible presence in the thread. we'll see.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello Hello

In stereo :o)
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
120 min dance mix of Blue Monday?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: 120 min dance mix of Blue Monday?


Polka party.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: 120 min dance mix of Blue Monday?


CLOSE.


ok, not really. not even in the ballpark if we're being completely honest.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: 120 min dance mix of Blue Monday?

Polka party.


i actually almost did that. no lie.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
@socalnewwaver. There is NO WAY that you are going to top Tuesday's AMAZING show!!!!!

Unless you are doing an interview with David Bowie's ghost?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: @socalnewwaver. There is NO WAY that you are going to top Tuesday's AMAZING show!!!!!


we'll see.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
southcarolina1670.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here we go !!!!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MADNESS!

cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Station management is on their way there right now with a dart gun.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
AWEDSOMESAUCE
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mild panic as my interwebs went as Madness started up
Thank fark for smart phones
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DM?!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And yes, my ticket stub is on my profile now from Tuesday! <3
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ring Ring

"Hello, KUCI?"

"Please play some Elvis?"

", Ahhh, The King?"

"NO!!, The talented one, Costello."
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
splicetoday.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Clash.
Oh yes
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Magnificent!!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
is anybody dancing yet??????
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OMG, haven't heard this one in forever!

Dancing? Hell yeah!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: is anybody dancing yet??????


More than you can imagine! Woke up to a text from gf that she gets her first vax shot tomorrow. T minus 5 weeks until I can see her nekid again!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: is anybody dancing yet??????


Getting there. Just lacing up the Docs
 
